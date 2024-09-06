Patricia Arquette to star in Hulu series about the Murdaugh murders

Patricia Arquette to star in Hulu series about the Murdaugh murders
Photos: Riccardo Vimercadi – Andrew J. Whitaker/Pool via USA Today Network

ABC Audio has confirmed that Patricia Arquette will star in a Hulu series based on the headline-grabbing Alex Murdaugh murders. 

The disgraced South Carolina attorney was found guilty in 2023 of brutally murdering his wife, Maggie, and younger son Paul on the Murdaugh family’s property in 2021.

The as-yet-untitled project will have Arquette playing Maggie Murdaugh, and it reunites the actress with Nick Antosca, the producer behind the Hulu limited series The Act, for which Arquette won an Outstanding Supporting Actress Emmy.

The series is based on Maggie and Alex Murdaugh’s “stranger-than-fiction family drama,” according to the streamer, which says it will be “a riveting account drawing from countless hours of reporting by Mandy Matney – journalist and creator of the popular Murdaugh Murders Podcast – as well as exclusive, insider knowledge from years spent following the case.”

Locke & Key veteran Michael D. Fuller will be the showrunner and is credited as the co-creator of the project, along with Britney vs. Spears alumna Erin Lee Carr.

It took a jury just three hours to convict Alex Murdaugh, who denied the murders but admitted to lying to investigators and cheating his clients.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

How Rihanna gave Natalie Portman a “formative moment”
How Rihanna gave Natalie Portman a “formative moment”
NBC Universal

Rihanna may not be giving us any music, but at least she’s offering emotional support. Natalie Portman has revealed that while she was going through her divorce from Benjamin Millepied, it was the “Umbrella” singer who gave her the boost she needed to get through it.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday, Portman said that when she met Rihanna during Paris Fashion Week and the singer gushed over her, “It was amazing … it was exactly what I needed.”

“I think every woman going through divorce should get to have Rihanna say to her that she’s a bad b****,” Portman said of the meeting. Fallon then played the video that captured their interaction, as they hugged each other tightly and Portman said, “I love you!”

“I am a f****** fan! You’re one of the hottest b****** in Hollywood forever!” Rihanna replied. A delighted Portman responded, “Are you kidding me? … I’m gonna faint.” Then Rihanna asked the photographers, “Can someone take a picture so I can remember this happened tomorrow?” She told Portman, “Yo, I don’t get excited about anybody, but I f****** love you.”  

It’s not clear which Portman roles Rihanna particularly loves, but apparently she is a fan of the Star Wars prequels, in which Portman starred.

After Fallon played the clip of the meeting, Portman appeared to become emotional. “It was a formative moment in my life,” she told the talk show host.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Ryan Seacrest talks “out of body” experience working with Vanna White on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
Ryan Seacrest talks “out of body” experience working with Vanna White on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
Phillip Farone/Getty Images for CBS Media Ventures/Sony Pictures Television

Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White are excited and gearing up to work alongside each other on Wheel of Fortune.

“I mean, it’s Wheel of Fortune. How could you not be happy?” Seacrest told ABC News’ Ginger Zee in an interview that aired Tuesday on Good Morning America.

White added, “It’s energetic, it’s positive, it’s fun. I’m so excited.”

It was announced in June 2023 that Seacrest would take over Pat Sajak‘s decadeslong role as co-host of the iconic show. Seacrest begins his new role as the co-host of “Wheel of Fortune” this fall for the show’s 42nd season.

Seacrest opened up about his experience working with White, who has been co-hosting the show with Sajak since 1982.

“I mean, it’s out of body,” Ryan tells GMA. “It’s out of body for me, you know, to have watched Vanna, and watched this show and Pat, and what they’ve built with audiences across this country. And what this show means to people in their living rooms every night, and their families, and generations of people who have watched this show, it is a very special thing that just doesn’t exist anywhere else.”

As part of his preparation to take the reins from Sajak, Seacrest said he has “watched endless episodes of Pat and Vanna on Wheel of Fortune.”

“We have played mock Wheel of Fortune games in many cities across America, depending on where I am, on conference tables, in meeting rooms,” he shared. “We’ve had makeshift wheels and makeshift contestants for months, just to sort of get the gameplay down, and the time and the pacing down. And hopefully it all pays off.”

In July, Seacrest shared a Reel on Instagram from his first day on the Wheel of Fortune set, which was recorded earlier in the year.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Uncomfortable Facts: Mindy Cohn says “greedy” former cast member torpedoed ‘Facts of Life’ reboot
Uncomfortable Facts: Mindy Cohn says “greedy” former cast member torpedoed ‘Facts of Life’ reboot
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Well, you take the good, you take the bad, you take them both, and there you have the reason a The Facts of Life reboot didn’t happen. 

Mindy Cohn, who now appears on the Apple TV+ comedy Palm Royale, appeared on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live on Wednesday, revealing one of her three castmates from the ’80s sitcom was a “greedy b****” and ended up scuttling the in-development project. 

She wouldn’t say who it was, though her social media shows she’s still chummy with Kim Fields, who played Tootie, and Nancy McKeon, who played Jo — but there are no recent photos with Lisa Whelchel, who played the spoiled Blair.

“We got into talks and we hired a writer,” Mindy said. “The four of us got together on a Zoom — this was during COVID — and we had meetings with Norman [Lear] about it.”

But to paraphrase the show’s theme song, suddenly they found out one of the actresses thought the Facts of Life was all about them.

“One of the girls went behind [their] backs to try to make a separate deal for a spin-off deal just for herself,” Cohn revealed, adding the others were “devastated.”

“I’m just saying, for a 40-year friendship and sisterhood, there was a tidal wave of emotion around it,” Cohn expressed. 

Fellow guest Michael Hitchcock offered, “There’s always a greedy b****,” earning a high five from Cohn. “You know what … she was a greedy bitch,” Mindy agreed. 

Cohn says a possible reboot picked up steam after the Facts of Life segment on ABC’s Live in Front of a Studio Audience special became a huge hit.

Now the reboot is “dead,” Cohn says, adding, “We were united for 40 years, and this kind of wrecked that. And … it’s really sad.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.