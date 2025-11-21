Patrick Chamber to give bonus checks

Related Posts
Man arrested after assaulting parents and then shooting at deputies
A suspect is in custody following a Monday morning shooting, according to Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith. At approximately 8…
Two arrested in Bassett drug bust
On August 20, 2025, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team executed a narcotics search warrant…
Three arrested after standoff
Wanted Subject Barricaded Inside Residence Leads to Multiple Arrests On November 11, 2025, at approximately 9:20 PM, deputies with the…