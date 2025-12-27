Patrick County hospital to reopen Jan. 5

Related Posts
High school football scores – week #9
Magna Vista remains undefeated with a 62-8 win over Tunstall last night, Glenvar pounded Patrick County 56-6, and Bassett beat…
Local Starbucks closed
The Starbucks on Greensboro Road, just south of Martinsville, closed permanently on Saturday. The restaurant was one of about 180…
Shuttered plant to be repurposed
The Martinsville Economic Development Authority (EDA) was awarded a $1 million grant from the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission (TRRC)…