Patrick County man arrested after altercation with deputy

An Ararat man has been arrested following the execution of a search warrant on Wednesday afternoon, according to Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith.

Sammy Wayne Smith, 52, of 211 Triple Smith Lane, was taken in to custody shortly after 4 PM. The sheriff stated that Smith was wanted for felony assault on a law enforcement officer and obstruction of justice following an incident that occurred on Thursday, July 18th.

On that date, Senior Deputy Rob Martin attempted to arrest Smith for public intoxication, after responding to a call to check on the wellbeing of a female subject.

Smith resisted arrest and a physical confrontation ensued between the two.

“Our deputy was trying to effect the arrest alone, like we always are, and other male subjects began to approach the struggle. Smith was able to escape the deputy’s grasp and fled,” Sheriff Smith said.

The sheriff indicated that his office also had information that Smith had been armed with a handgun. A search warrant was obtained for the residence because Smith is a multiple time convicted felon.

During the search warrant’s execution, the office’s tactical team deployed chemical agents in the form of aerosol oleoresin capsicum (OC) into Smith’s upstairs bedroom, where he had barricaded himself inside.

“Our deputies removed Sammy from the bedroom a short time later and a handgun was found in the same room during the subsequent search,” Sheriff Smith said in a Thursday release.

Smith was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Smith is being held without bond in the Patrick County Jail.