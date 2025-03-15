Patrick County: School budget and legal quorums

With a state-funded pay raise included, Patrick County Public Schools has proposed a budget for the new year at $36.75 million, $600,000 less than last year and a reduced local contribution at just under $7 million, more then $200,000 less than last year.

Meanwhile, the Patrick County Board of Supervisors appear in disarray. Supervisors Clayton Kendrick and Jonathan Wood serve on the West Piedmont Planning District Commission. At the most recent meeting, Supervisor Steve Marshall showed up unannounced to observe. Although Marshall didn’t participate in the meeting it raised the question of a legal quorum being present without prior notification.