Patrick Springs man arrested for two armed robberies in Martinsville

On June 24, 2025, Martinsville Police officers responded to two related armed robberies. The first occurred at a business in the 600 block of East Church Street at 5:49 PM. The second occurred at a business in the 1100 block of South Memorial Boulevard at 6:06 PM. In both cases, a white male suspect entered and threatened employees with a weapon, demanding cash. The suspect then fled in a red vehicle.

Officers were able to utilize store surveillance video as well as Flock cameras to identify the suspect vehicle. The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office was able to locate the suspect vehicle at a home on Spring Road in Patrick Springs.

Patrick County deputies were able to take the suspect, Alvin Hurley, 53 of Patrick Springs, into custody. Hurley was charged with two counts of Armed Robbery. He is being held in the Patrick County jail under no bond.

The incident continues to be under investigation. If you have any information about this incident, please contact Lieutenant Richard Barrow at 276-403-5458 or Crime Stoppers at 276-63CRIME (276-632-7463) Crime Stoppers is an anonymous tip line and you could receive an award up to $2,500.00.