Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen represent the X-Men in new ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ teaser trailer

The logo for ‘Avengers: Doomsday.’ (Marvel)

The X-Men take center stage in the new teaser trailer for Avengers: Doomsday.

Marvel released the third teaser trailer for Avengers: Doomsday on Tuesday, and it stars Patrick Stewart back as Charles Xavier and Ian McKellen returning as Magneto.

The trailer, which runs a little over a minute, finds the pair reuniting over a game of chess.

“Death comes for us all. That’s all I know for sure. The question isn’t, ‘Are you prepared to die?’ The question is, ‘Who will you be when you close your eyes?'” McKellen’s Magneto says in the teaser.

We then see James Marsden in character as Cyclops. He tears off his visor and unleashes a powerful red beam from his eyes.

Stewart, McKellen and Marsden first appeared together in these roles in the 2000 film X-Men

The teaser ends with a black screen and text that reads, “The X-Men will return in Avengers: Doomsday.”

Directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo took to Instagram to share the new teaser, writing, “Who will you be… When you close your eyes… #FearDoom.”

This is the third teaser for the film. It follows a previous trailer that showed off the return of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, a character who hasn’t appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, as well as one that focused on Chris Hemsworth‘s Thor.

Avengers: Doomsday will arrive in theaters on Dec. 18, 2026.

Will Smith sued by former tour member for wrongful termination, sexual harassment
Will Smith performs live onstage during the ‘Based On A True Story’ Summer Tour at Festhalle Frankfurt on July 18, 2025, in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

A former violinist and crew member for Will Smith is suing the actor and rapper, as well as his touring company, for wrongful termination and sexual harassment, claims that Smith’s lawyer is denying.

Brian King Joseph, who toured with Smith in 2025, alleged in a complaint filed Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court that he was wrongfully terminated and retaliated against after reporting workplace safety hazards.

According to the complaint, Joseph said he reported to Smith and the touring company that someone had “unlawfully” entered his Las Vegas hotel room during the tour and allegedly left a handwritten note, among other items, including wipes, a beer bottle, a red backpack, a bottle of HIV medication bearing another person’s name, an earring and hospital discharge paperwork for someone Joseph did not know.

The note allegedly read, “Brian, I’ll be back no later [sic] 5:30, just us (drawn heart), Stone F,” according to the complaint.

Joseph said he reported the matter to the hotel, a local non-emergency police line and to Smith’s representatives, stating that he was afraid someone was going to return to his hotel room and try to have sex with him.

In the complaint, Joseph said a few days after notifying Smith’s team, he was terminated from his role with the tour and accused of making up the matter; another violinist was hired to replace him on tour.

Joseph also accused Smith in the complaint of allegedly “deliberately grooming and priming [him] for further sexual exploitation,” suggesting “a pattern of predatory behavior.”

Joseph said in the complaint that he experienced PTSD and mental illness because of the termination.

Joseph is seeking a trial and compensatory damages, attorney’s fees and other relief as determined by a jury.

Allen B. Grodsky, an attorney for Smith, pushed back against Joseph’s claims in a statement to ABC News Thursday.

“Mr. Joseph’s allegations concerning my client are false, baseless, and reckless,” Grodsky stated. “They are categorically denied, and we will use all legal means available to address these claims and to ensure that the truth is brought to light.”

Smith went on a global tour last year to support his Based on a True Story album, which was released in March 2025. Smith’s tour stopped in Las Vegas that same month.

Based on a True Story was Smith’s first full-length album in two decades.

Jimmy Kimmel extends contract with ABC
A photo of Jimmy Kimmel. (Disney/Mark Seliger)

Jimmy Kimmel will stay on ABC through at least May 2027 after agreeing to a one-year contract extension.

The comedian has hosted his late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC since 2003.

Kimmel has also previously hosted the Academy Awards and currently hosts Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? on ABC.

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ returns to theaters this Halloween
Mira (voiced by May Hong), Rumi (voiced by Arden Cho) and Zoey (voiced by Ji-Young Yoo) in ‘KPop Demon Hunters.’ (Netflix)

KPop Demon Hunters is returning to theaters in time for spooky season.

The sing-along version of the animated film is returning to theaters for a limited event starting on Oct. 31 and running through Nov. 2.

This time around, the limited theatrical event of the popular Netflix film will be available at all three major U.S. theater chains — AMC, Regal and Cinemark. It will also play in other select theaters.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 6 a.m. PT.

Netflix is encouraging fans to embrace the Halloween spirit and attend screenings dressed as their favorite KPop Demon Hunters character.

KPop Demon Hunters is the most popular Netflix film of all time. Its soundtrack made history as the first to have four simultaneous top-10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.

