Paul Giamatti, Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross and more in store for ‘Black Mirror’ season 7
Plemons – VALERIE MACON / AFP

As part of its Geeked Week festivities, Netflix has teased the star-studded seventh installment of its out-there sci-fi anthology Black Mirror

Paul Giamatti and Jesse Plemons will be featured, as will Tracee Ellis Ross, Issa Rae and Emma Corrin, the latter of whom played the heavy in the blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine.

Also appearing will be Peter CapaldiAwkwafinaMilanka BrooksPatsy FerranCristin Milioti and
Chris O’Dowd, among others. 

The streaming service teases that one of the six new episodes will revisit the Star Trek-like season 4 opener “USS Callister.”

This time around, Plemons plays Robert Daly, “a brilliant but troubled” video game programmer who is so “unhappy with a perceived lack of recognition at his gaming company [he] creates a simulated reality within the game.” 

Netflix says Daly gives himself “the role of a Captain Kirk–like figure aboard a starship … leading an adoring crew — based on his real-life co-workers — on zany sci-fi adventures.” 

“Of course, because this is Black Mirror, things take an unexpected and sinister turn,” Netflix continues. 

Other episodes for the 2025 season are still under wraps.

76th Emmys: ‘Hacks’ wins Outstanding Comedy Series
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Hacks earned top honors at Sunday’s Emmy Awards, nabbing the trophy for Outstanding Comedy Series. 

This was the first time the comedy starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder took home the top comedy award. It was previously nominated in 2021 and 2022. 

The show beat out previous Outstanding Comedy winner The Bear, coming as a bit of a surprise, although the FX show has been the subject of much debate as to whether it is indeed a comedy.

In total, Hacks took home three awards Sunday night. In addition to Outstanding Comedy Series, Smart won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, and the show won Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.

Other nominees in the Outstanding Comedy Series category included Abbott Elementary, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Only Murders in the Building, Palm Royale, Reservation Dogs and What We Do in the Shadows.

Netflix Top 10: ‘Cobra Kai’ strikes back, ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ jumps up after JD Vance becomes VP candidate
Netflix/Curtis Bonds Baker

It seems fans were ready for the return of Cobra Kai: The debut of the first half of the show’s sixth and final season debuted at #1 on the streamer’s ranking of English language TV shows for the week ending July 21.

According to Netflix, the show starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka attracted 14.8 million viewers. 

On the movie side, while the romantic comedy Find Me Falling starring Harry Connick Jr. debuted at #1 on the English language movies chart with 14.4 million views, the drama Hillbilly Elegy popped onto the top 10 list. 

The 2020 Ron Howard movie stars Glenn Close and Amy Adams and was based on the bestseller from U.S. Marine-turned-author-turned lawyer-turned-Ohio senator, JD Vance.

The movie’s jump onto the Top 10 with 4.8 million views coincided with Vance’s jump into the 2024 presidential race, as former President Donald Trump‘s vice-presidential pick.

The jump was even more pronounced Monday, July 15, when Trump chose Vance: Variety reports the movie surged in views by 1,179% — from 1.5 million minutes viewed on July 14 to 19.2 million minutes July 15.

‘Emily In Paris’ debuts at #1 on Netflix; Mark Wahlberg + Halle Berry’s ‘The Union’ tops movies
Netflix

Emily In Paris had a magnifique debut on Netflix: According to the streaming service, the show starring Lily Collins and Ashley Park kicked off its fourth season with 19.9 million viewers; the first five episodes of the fourth season topped the streamer’s English language TV list for the week of Aug. 12 through Aug. 15 with 56,500,000 hours viewed. 

The remaining five episodes of season 4 drop on Sept. 12. 

On the movie side, Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry‘s action flick The Union topped the streamer’s English language films chart. The feature, which also stars J.K. Simmons, had more than 33,100,000 views since its debut on Aug.16. 

