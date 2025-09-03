Paul Mescal on meeting Paul McCartney: ‘He’s an extraordinary man’

Paul Mescal, Joseph Quinn, Barry Keoghan and Harris Dickinson are introduced onstage to promote four upcoming biopics about The Beatles at the Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation during CinemaCon on March 31, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Paul Mescal is set to play Paul McCartney in Sam Mendes’ upcoming Beatles films, and he revealed in a new interview with IndieWire that he has had a chance to meet the two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer.

“He’s an extraordinary man,” Mescal shares, “like to spend any time — it’s a crazy sentence to say that I’ve spent time with that man, let alone play him.”

Mescal also confirmed that we will be hearing his voice in the films. Asked whether he plans to do his own singing, he replied, “Yeah, yeah, absolutely, yeah.”

Mendes’ Beatles films, titled The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event, will be released in April 2028, with each film being told from a different band member’s point of view.

In addition to Mescal, the movies will star Harris Dickinson as John LennonBarry Keoghan as Ringo Starr and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.

‘The Office’ spinoff ‘The Paper’ gets Peacock release date
Aaron Epstein/Peacock

We now know when The Office spinoff The Paper will arrive.

Peacock has announced that the upcoming comedy series The Paper will premiere on Sept. 4. The first four episodes of season 1 will debut at once and will be followed by two new episodes every Thursday through Sept. 25.

The Paper follows “the documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch in the Emmy Award-winning series The Office,” according to an official logline. The documentary crew finds “a new subject when they discover a historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it.”

Greg Daniels and Michael Koman serves as creators, writers and executive producers on the Universal Television series.

Domhnall Gleeson leads the ensemble cast that also includes Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young and Tim Key.

Notably, Oscar Nuñez is set to reprise his role as Oscar Martínez, the Dunder Mifflin accountant from The Office.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Hulu
The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox: The series tells the true story of the American college student wrongfully imprisoned while studying abroad in Italy.

HBO Max
PeacemakerJohn Cena stars in season 2 of the DC Studios series. 

Netflix
Hostage: The British prime minister goes head-to-head with the French president in the political thriller.

Long Story Short: Try out the new animated series from the creator of Bojack Horseman.

Movie theaters
EdenRon Howard‘s latest film stars Sydney SweeneyJude Law and Ana de Armas.

Honey Don’t!: The dark comedy follows a private investigator looking into a mysterious church.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

‘Are You My First?’ hosts Kaitlyn Bristowe, Colton Underwood dish on new Hulu dating show
Colton Underwood and Kaitlyn Bristowe hosting ‘Are You My First?’ (Disney/Jeff Daly)

There’s a brand-new reality TV show headed to Hulu, and it’s all about helping virgins find “the one.”

Bachelor Nation alums Kaitlyn Bristowe and Colton Underwood are the hosts of Are You My First?, a reality dating show centered around helping single virgins find love. When Bristowe first heard the premise, she told ABC Audio her first thought was, “Why me?”

“Why me with virgins?” she said, before expressing how excited she was by the idea. “You know when you hear something and you go, ‘How has this never been done before?’ And that’s when you know it’s a good idea. It was kind of one of those moments.”

For Underwood, who was known as the virgin Bachelor on his season leading the series, he said it was “really cool to see a super authentic show” touch on the subject of virginity. He feels like this is a reality dating show that fans “are going to be able to relate to a little bit more.”

“It’s just so pure and innocent and like I feel like a lot of people as they watch it are going to be like, ‘Oh my gosh, that happened to me’ or ‘I remember feeling this way too before I lost my virginity,'” Underwood said.

Bristowe said she feels like the stakes on this show are different than that of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette.

“I feel the emotions are a little more raw and the people are a lot more vulnerable,” Bristowe said. “There’s just something about watching people navigate that level of vulnerability together.”

Are You My First? is available to stream on Aug. 18.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

