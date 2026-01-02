Paul Mescal says he’ll work less before Beatles biopics: ‘People will get a break from me’

Paul Mescal attends the photocall for the ‘Hamnet’ Photography Exhibition at Tristan Hoare Gallery on Dec. 16, 2025, in London, England. (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Paul Mescal is looking forward to taking a break.

The actor, who stars as William Shakespeare in the new film Hamnet, recently told The Guardian that audiences can expect to see less of him on their movie screens for a while.

“Once I’ve finished promoting [Hamnet],” Mescal said, “I hope nobody gets to see me until 2028 when I’m doing the Beatles. People will get a break from me and I’ll get a break from them.”

Mescal is set to play Paul McCartney in Sony’s upcoming Beatles films, which are releasing in 2028.

Along with Mescal, The Beatles movies will star Harris Dickinson, Joseph Quinn and Barry Keoghan. The project marks the first time Apple Corps Ltd. and The Beatles — John Lennon, McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr — have granted full life story and music rights for a scripted film about the band.

Sam Mendes will direct four different films, each told from a different member of The Beatles’ point of view. They will all intersect to tell the full story of the band’s history, according to a press release from Sony.

Mescal found his big break by starring in the Hulu series Normal People, which premiered in 2020. He says he’s been working continuously since then.

“I’m five or six years into this now, and I feel very lucky. But I’m also learning that I don’t think I can go on doing it as much,” Mescal said.

When asked if that means he is going to ration himself in the years to come, the actor said, “I think so.”

“I’m gonna have to start doing that. For sure. … Rationing doesn’t necessarily mean less,” Mescal said.

 

Samara Weaving plays another deadly game in ‘Ready or Not 2: Here I Come’ trailer
Samara Weaving plays another deadly game in ‘Ready or Not 2: Here I Come’ trailer
Kathryn Newton and Samara Weaving in ‘Ready or Not 2: Here I Come. (Searchlight Pictures/Pief Weyman)

Ready or not, here comes the trailer for Ready or Not 2: Here I Come.

Searchlight Pictures released the official trailer for the upcoming horror sequel film on Wednesday. It follows what happens to Samara Weaving‘s Grace moments after she survived the attack from the Le Domas family during the events of the first film.

Now, Grace “discovers she’s reached the next level of the nightmarish game — and this time with her estranged sister Faith (Kathryn Newton) at her side,” according to the film’s logline. “Grace has one chance to survive, keep her sister alive, and claim the High Seat of the Council that controls the world. Four rival families are hunting her for the throne, and whoever wins rules it all.”

Joining Newton as new cast members this time around are Sarah Michelle Gellar as Ursula Danforth, Shawn Hatosy as Titus Danforth and David Cronenberg as Mr. Danforth.

Néstor Carbonell, Kevin Durand, Olivia Cheng and Elijah Wood also star in the sequel to the 2019 film.

“You’ve caused quite a stir, Mrs. Le Domas. You married into that family, now they’re dead. What you didn’t know is that this goes far beyond them. By surviving Hide and Seek, you’ve triggered a new game. This time against the High Council families. Double or nothing,” Wood’s character, called The Lawyer, says in the trailer.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett directed the film from a script by Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come arrives in theaters on April 10, 2026.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Searchlight Pictures.

In brief: ‘The Breadwinner’ trailer and more
If you haven’t watched the movie Bugonia yet, you’ll have an opportunity to do it at home very soon. The Yorgos Lanthimos-directed film arrives on Peacock for its streaming debut on Dec. 26. Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons star in the psychological thriller that’s been nominated for three Golden Globe awards …

Nate Bargatze makes his feature film acting debut in the official trailer for The Breadwinner. The Sony Pictures film also stars Mandy Moore as a wife and mother who lands a coveted business deal after an appearance on Shark Tank. This leaves her husband (Bargatze) in charge of their three daughters as she goes away on business for an extended stretch. The movie arrives in theaters on March 13, 2026 …

Another actress has joined the cast of Dig. Deadline reports that The Good Doctor‘s Antonia Thomas has been added as a series regular in the upcoming Peacock comedy series starring Amy Poehler. The latter writes and executive produces the series alongside Mike Schur

‘Stranger Things’ creators share main characters they almost killed off
Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers and Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson in ‘Stranger Things’ season 5. (Netflix)

Stranger Things creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer are opening up about the characters they almost killed off in earlier seasons of the show.

While the brothers did not disclose any details about which characters could possibly meet their demise this season, they recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly about main characters who came close to dying in earlier seasons.

“Hopper at the end of season 3. I think death grazed him,” Matt Duffer said. “There was a version where he perished at the end of 3. It’s been a while since we had those discussions, but I feel like he came the closest to dying.”

David Harbour has played Jim Hopper in every season of Stranger Things. His return in season 4 was shocking to some fans, after his character was caught in an explosion at the end of season 3.

Ross Duffer said it “would’ve been very easy to kill him.”

“Hopper still had growing to do. We hadn’t finished his story. It’s important to us to be able to finish the stories we want to finish and not just be offing people for shock value,” Ross Duffer said.

Matt Duffer also said the duo considered killing off fan-favorite character Steve Harrington, who is played by Joe Keery, back in season 1.

“That was close,” Matt Duffer said. “We just fell in love with Joe Keery, but had we not liked Joe Keery, Steve would’ve been gone.”

Netflix is releasing season 5 of Stranger Things in three different drops. The first four episodes arrive on Nov. 26, just ahead of Thanksgiving, while the following three episodes will debut on Dec. 25. The series finale premieres on Dec. 31.

