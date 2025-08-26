Paul Mescal stars as William Shakespeare in ‘Hamnet’ trailer

Paul Mescal stars as William Shakespeare in ‘Hamnet.’ (Agata Grzybowska)

Paul Mescal is William Shakespeare in the official teaser trailer for Hamnet.

Focus Features released the first trailer for the upcoming drama film on Tuesday.

Based on the 2020 novel by Maggie O’Farrell, the story follows the fictional account of Shakespeare and his wife, Agnes Shakespeare, after the death of their 11-year-old son, Hamnet Shakespeare.

The film “tells the powerful story of love and loss that inspired the creation of Shakespeare’s timeless masterpiece, Hamlet,” according to its official synopsis.

Mescal stars as the famous playwright while Jessie Buckley costars as Agnes, who was also an English playwright.

“Is it true you know everything about a person by touching them here?” Mescal’s Shakespeare says to Buckley’s Agnes as he takes her hand in the trailer.

“Not everything,” she responds, before they kiss.

Academy Award winner Chloé Zhao directed the film from a script she co-wrote with O’Farrell. Zhao was famously the second woman to ever win best director at the Oscars for her 2020 film Nomadland, which also won best picture.

Emily Watson and Joe Alwyn also star in the film, which was produced by Steven Spielberg and 1917 director Sam Mendes.

Hamnet debuts in theaters on Nov. 27.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, the actor perhaps best known for starring in the TV sitcom The Cosby Show as son Theodore “Theo” Huxtable, has died at 54.

Warner drowned off the coast of Costa Rica on Sunday, Costa Rican National Police told ABC News. Warner’s official cause of death was asphyxia, police said.

Warner died near Cocles, a beach in Limon, Costa Rica, police said. Police said he was caught by a high current in the water and was discovered Sunday afternoon.

Warner was formally identified by Costa Rica’s national police.

Warner played Theo Huxtable for all eight seasons of the series, which ran from 1985 to 1992, receiving an Emmy nomination for the role.

Warner also starred with Eddie Griffin in the 1996-2000 sitcom Malcolm & Eddie and as Dr. Alex Reed in the BET sitcom Reed Between the Lines. He also appeared in guest roles on dozens of television shows over the years.

Warner most recently starred in the Fox medical drama The Resident for five of the show’s six seasons.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Universal Pictures

How to Train Your Dragon breathed fire into the box office this weekend, taking the number one spot with $83.7 million.

The live action remake of the 2010 animated flick – starring Mason Thames and Nico Parker – did better than expected, also bringing in another $114 million at the international box office.

The week’s other new release, Materialists, had a decent showing at number three with $12 million. The Celine Song-directed rom-com stars Dakota JohnsonChris Evans and Pedro Pascal.

Rounding out the top five are Disney’s live action Lilo & Stitch at number two with $15.5 million, Mission: Impossible – The Finale Reckoning at number four with $10.3 million and From the World of John Wick: Ballerina at number five with $9.4 million.

Here is the top 10:

1. How to Train Your Dragon – $83.7 million
2. Lilo & Stitch – $15.5 million
3. Materialists – $12 million
4. Mission: Impossible – The Finale Reckoning – $10.3 million
5. From the World of John Wick: Ballerina – $9.4 million
6. Karate Kid: Legends – $5 million
7. Final Destination: Bloodlines – $3.9 million
8. The Phoenician Scheme – $3.07 million
9. The Life of Chuck – $2.1 million
10. Sinners – $1.47 million

ABC/Troy Harvey

Nearly 30 years into her acting career Taraji P. Henson is set to make her Broadway debut. She’ll be starring alongside Cedric the Entertainer in Debbie Allen‘s production of Joe Turner’s Come and Gone by August Wilson.

Taraji will take on the role of Bertha Holly, wife of Cedric’s character, Seth Holly, with additional casting to be announced at a later date. Joe Turner’s Come and Gone is set to kick off in spring 2026.

“We are truly honored to return to August Wilson’s legacy,” producer Brian Anthony Moreland said in a statement. “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone is Wilson’s seminal masterpiece—an unflinching exploration of pain, identity, and hope. With Debbie Allen’s visionary direction and this extraordinary cast, the entire company will present a performance that resonates deeply and lingers in the hearts and minds of all who experience it.”

Joe Turner’s Come and Gone follows the story of Herald Loomis, a man living in Pittsburgh at Seth and Bertha’s boarding home, which houses Black travelers navigating the disorder caused by the Great Migration. Loomis is in search of his wife, but also his identity, belonging and healing after seven years of being illegally enslaved by Joe Turner. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.