Paul Rudd, Jenna Ortega slay a mythical creature in trailer for ‘Death of a Unicorn’

A24

Paul Rudd accidentally runs over a mythical creature in the trailer for the upcoming horror comedy Death of a Unicorn.

The A24 film, which also stars Jenna Ortega, Will Poulter, Téa Leoni and Richard E. Grant, comes from writer and director Alex Scharfman in his directorial debut feature.

The movie follows the father-daughter duo of Elliot and Ridley, played by Rudd and Ortega, respectively, as they “hit a unicorn with their car and bring it to the wilderness retreat of a mega-wealthy pharmaceutical CEO,” according to the film’s longline.

“A lot of species in this area are rare,” Rudd’s Elliot says in the trailer.

“What exactly are we saying this is though?” Poulter’s character asks, while staring at the mythical creature in the trunk of a car.

Many guesses are made, including “a horse-like Mammalia” that has “some sort of protrusion or growth,” but it’s Ortega’s Ridley who says what they are all thinking.

“It’s a f****** unicorn,” she says.

The film’s poster features a unicorn underneath a white sheet, with purple text and the tagline, “They’re going to make a killing.”

Death of a Unicorn will be released in spring 2025.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Regina Hall narrates A&E doc ‘Cold Case Files: The Grim Sleeper,’ shares thoughts on ‘Scary Movie’ return
Photo by Kevin Winter/WireImage

Cold Case Files: The Grim Sleeper is coming to A&E Friday at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT, centering on serial killer Lonnie Franklin Jr., who preyed on, raped, strangled and shot many woman in South Central LA for over 20 years. It’s a story Regina Hall was unaware of until she considered narrating the two-part doc.

“It definitely did draw me in. As a woman, a black woman watching those families who lost loved ones,” she tells TV Insider. The doc details how he was finally caught, tried, convicted and sentenced on first-degree murder and attempted murder charges. It also puts a spotlight on the victims.

“To see the victims humanized beyond just being addicts or prostitutes … I loved what A&E did because it gave a great picture of these victims as human beings, as mothers, daughters, and sisters. Seeing the pain those loved ones were left with,” Regina says.

She notes “it was powerful” to narrate the doc “because the story has an insane amount of gravity” and says she “wanted to do it justice because of the people involved.”

With her own production company and a deal with MGM Alternative, Regina says she’s looking to explore and produce more true crime stories “because it is a space that I’ve been interested in and watched.”

With another Scary Movie just announced, Regina, who appeared in the films as Brenda Cooks, says she’s excited to see the Wayans at the helm again.

“We’ll see if Brenda is in this new world,” she adds. “I’m thrilled at the possibility that the band could get back together again. That would be fun.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

New ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ film in the works
Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

A reboot of the classic film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is in the works.

Amazon MGM Studios is in development with Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson‘s Eon Productions to reimagine the movie into a brand-new adaptation, Deadline reports.

No potential writers or directors have been selected, though meetings with prospects are in the works. Developers are eyeing a theatrical release for the film.

The original 1968 film starred Dick Van Dyke with a screenplay by Roald Dahl and Ken Hughes. Hughes directed the film, which was based on the beloved children’s story Chitty Chitty Bang Bang: The Magical Car, written by James Bond author Ian Fleming.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang received an Oscar nomination for its title track, which was written by Robert and Richard Sherman.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Karate Kid’ star Ralph Macchio steps out with wife Phyllis, kids at Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony
Phyllis Fierro, Macchio, and children Daniel Macchio and Julia Macchio – Etienne Laurent/AFP via Getty Images

The Karate Kid star Ralph Macchio was supported by his family at his recent Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony.

The actor received the honor on Wednesday and gave shout-outs to his wife, Phyllis, and their children, Julia and Daniel, during his heartfelt speech.

“My beautiful wife, my best friend, Phyllis, who simultaneously grounds and elevates me, I love you so much,” Macchio said. “Our partnership in life is everything. None of this is happening without you. Thank you for choosing me … life is all the richer to walk in lockstep with you. I am not here without you.”

He called his children “my two heroes,” adding, “I’m so proud of you guys. You make me way better than I am.”

Macchio’s star was placed adjacent to the one honoring his late Karate Kid co-star Pat Morita, who played Mr. Miyagi, the mentor to Macchio’s character Daniel LaRusso in the 1984 film and its two sequels. Morita also returned for the fourth film, starring Hilary Swank.

Morita died in 2005 at age 73.

“To have this star placed right next to my acting partner from that film, the great Pat Morita, is so meaningful to me, so powerful to me,” Macchio said Wednesday. “Our partnership is something I always described as a soulful magic.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.