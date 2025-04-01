Paul Rudd says he ‘turned into a 15-year-old’ when Miley Cyrus shouted him out onstage

Miley Cyrus: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images; Paul Rudd: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Why is Paul Rudd so beloved? It may be because the seemingly ageless actor is just like us: He’s a fan, too.

In his April cover story for WSJ. Magazine, Rudd relates how, while attending SNL50: The Homecoming Concert in February, Miley Cyrus saw him in the audience and yelled, “I love you, Paul Rudd!”

“When she said that, I did turn into a 15-year-old,” he says. “[Like], ‘There’s no way! It’s like, Oh, my God, she’s sick … I can’t. OK, oh, my God. Miley Cyrus said my name!’” He adds, “I had a good 10 minutes afterward.”

Rudd saw Miley the next day at rehearsals for SNL’s big 50th anniversary special and told her, “I love you too.” “Thank you for being a good sport,” Miley told him, to which Rudd replied, “Good sport? Are you kidding me?!”

Rudd is currently starring in the A24 horror comedy Death of a Unicorn. Miley, meanwhile, is releasing “End of the World,” the first official single from her upcoming album, Something Beautiful, on April 3.

'Peaky Blinders' creator teases story will continue beyond upcoming Netflix film
Netflix

Peaky Blinders fans may have even more reasons to celebrate. A Netflix movie version of the Cillian Murphy-led series is already in the works, but creator Steven Knight has now hinted there are plans to continue the story beyond that.

In an interview with BBC Breakfast on Tuesday, Knight confirmed that production on the film concluded in December and based on early footage, fans won’t be disappointed.

“It’s a very fitting way to end this part of the Peaky story,” he said, putting emphasis on “this part.”

Knight teased, “I’m not allowed to announce it, but I’m just saying that the world of Peaky will continue.”

In the upcoming film, Murphy reprises his role as British gangster Tommy Shelby. Barry Keoghan, Rebecca Ferguson and Tim Roth are among the new cast members.

Rachel Sennott, Bowen Yang to announce 2025 Oscar nominations
Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang will announce the nominations for the 97th Academy Awards.

The two actors will come together live Thursday from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater to reveal the nominees in all 23 Academy Award categories.

Sennott is an actor, writer and comedian known for her roles in the films Saturday Night, Shiva Baby, Bodies Bodies Bodies and Bottoms, which she also executive produced and co-wrote. She also starred in the television series The Idol and Call Your Mother.

Yang is an Emmy-nominated comedian, actor and writer known for Saturday Night Live. He is also a co-host on the podcast Las Culturistas. He most recently starred in Wicked alongside Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

The Oscar nominations ceremony was previously rescheduled from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19 due to the wildfires in Los Angeles. It was moved a second time to Jan. 23.

In addition to the new date for the nominations announcement, the voting period for nominations was also extended to Jan. 17, and the Oscars nominees luncheon, which was previously scheduled for Feb. 10, was canceled.

The nominations for the 97th Academy Awards will be revealed live on ABC’s Good Morning America, ABC News Live, Disney+ and Hulu. It will also be live streamed on Oscars.com, Oscars.org and the Academy’s digital platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook.

The live presentation will begin at 5:30 a.m. PT/8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 23.

Sadie Sink joins Tom Holland in 'Spider-Man 4'
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Sadie Sink is slinging into Spider-Man 4.

The actress, known for playing Max on Stranger Things, is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the fourth Tom Holland Spider-Man film, Deadline reports. ABC Audio reached out to Sony, but they had no comment. 

While it has not been announced who Sink will portray, the outlet suggests she will play a significant role in the film. It is hinted she could be introduced as the X-Men character Jean Grey, though the outlet does not rule out other options from the Spider-Man universe. Jean Grey has previously been brought to the screen by actresses Famke Janssen and Sophie Turner.

Destin Daniel Cretton will direct the fourth Spider-Man film, taking over for Jon Watts, who helmed the first three. Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige will serve as producers on the project. The sequel comes from both Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios.

Plot details for the fourth MCU Spider-Man film are being kept under wraps.

In the third film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker opened the multiverse and allowed other versions of the Spider-Man character, played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, to appear alongside him. This also caused his identity to be erased from his own universe, making every person who knew and loved him forget he exists.

Holland is currently filming Christopher Nolan‘s The Odyssey. Production on Spider-Man 4 is expected to begin after he finishes wrapping Nolan’s epic.

Spider-Man 4 will swing into movie theaters on July 31, 2026.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News. 

