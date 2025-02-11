Paul Rudd, Tim Robinson star in trailer for new comedy ‘Friendship’
Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson are frenemies in the new trailer for the upcoming comedy Friendship.
The new A24 film takes Robinson’s signature cringe-style comedy to the big screen. Written and directed by Andrew DeYoung, the film follows suburban dad Craig, played by Robinson, who “falls hard for his charismatic new neighbor,” according to its official description. As Craig attempts to make an adult male friend, he threatens to ruin both of their lives.
The trailer finds Robinson’s Craig invited over to his neighbor’s house for a drink with some of his buddies. After a moment of bonding, the men break out into a rendition of “My Boo” by The Ghost Town DJ’s.
Just when Craig feels as though he’s made some new friends, he gets brought back down to earth.
“Look, we had a couple of really nice hangs, but I think it best that we go our separate ways. I don’t wish to continue this friendship,” Rudd says in the trailer.
Kate Mara and Jack Dylan Grazer also star in the film, which makes its U.S. premiere on March 9. It hits theaters sometime in May.
The first teaser trailer for the upcoming James Gunn-directed Superman film was released on Thursday.
The teaser from DC Studios gives fans their first taste of what to expect in the film starring David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.
DC Studios teased the trailer ahead of its release with a new look at Corenswet in full superhero gear on Monday and a new look at Brosnahan’s intrepid reporter on Wednesday.
Gunn first announced he was taking on the project in March 2023. He shared a photo with the cast of the upcoming film earlier this year, following a table read.
Along with Corenswet and Brosnahan, the upcoming film will also star Nicholas Hoult as Superman’s archnemesis Lex Luthor, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher and María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer.
The cast also includes Isabela Merced, who plays Hawkgirl; Edi Gathegi, who plays Mister Terrific; Anthony Carrigan, who plays Metamorpho; Nathan Fillion, who plays Guy Gardner/Green Lantern; and Wendell Pierce, who plays Daily Planet Editor-in-Chief Perry White.
Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell play Clark’s adoptive human father and mother, Jonathan and Martha Kent, respectively. Alan Tudyk is also cast in an undisclosed role.
