Paul Schrader says he has ‘a perfect script’ for an AI-generated film

Paul Schrader attends a special screening of ‘Oh, Canada’ at IFC Center on December 5, 2024, in New York City. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Paul Schrader is making his thoughts on the use of AI in Hollywood known.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the 79-year-old filmmaker said he is ready to embrace using artificial intelligence to make movies.

Schrader said that in his opinion, movies are “going to be more and more AI,” and that he thinks “we’re only two years away from the first AI feature.”

He continued, “I was just on the phone with someone today about a script I had, and I said, ‘You know, this would be a perfect script to do all AI.’”

The director and Taxi Driver writer told the outlet he believes AI is “just a tool” filmmakers will be able to use.

“When you’re an author, you have to describe someone’s reaction. You use a code — you use a code of words, a certain number of letters, and so forth, and you express their facial reaction,” Schrader said. “An actor has their own code. Well, now you’re a pixelator, and you can create the face, and you can create the emotion on the face, and you can sculpt it the same way an author sculpts the reaction in a novel or a story.”

Schrader also said AI could be used in the place of journalists who write film reviews.

“AI does better coverage than the average coverage. And AI doesn’t have to favor anybody,” Schrader said. “Often, when you’re doing coverage, you get a hint that the person who’s paying you wants you to like this. You can’t give that information to AI.”

Related Posts

‘The Morning Show’ renewed for season 5 on Apple TV+
Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy in ‘The Morning Show.’ (Apple)

The Morning Show is coming back for season 5.

Apple TV+ has renewed the star-studded drama series for a fifth season. The show, which stars Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, comes from showrunner and executive producer Charlotte Stoudt and director Mimi Leder.

The Morning Show has been a standout from the very start, debuting as one of the flagship series on Apple TV+,” Matt Cherniss, head of programming at Apple TV+, said. “It’s been incredibly rewarding to see it not only entertain but also resonate with audiences worldwide. Thanks to the outstanding cast and creative team — led by Jennifer, Reese, Charlotte and Mimi — The Morning Show continues to deliver addictively entertaining and provocative stories that we’ve all come to love. We’re excited for viewers to experience the next chapter of this Emmy Award-winning drama.”

Season 4 of The Morning Show premiered Wednesday on Apple TV+. It takes place almost two years after the events of season 3 and picks up after the UBA-NBN merger is complete.

“The newsroom must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives and the elusive nature of truth in a polarized America,” according to the season’s official synopsis. “In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories and corporate cover-ups — who can you trust? And how can you know what’s actually real?”

Billy CrudupMark DuplassNestor CarbonellKaren PittmanGreta Lee and Nicole Beharie also star in season 4. One new episode of the season will debut weekly on Apple TV+ through Nov. 19.

Jessica Chastain is ‘not aligned’ on Apple TV+’s decision to postpone ‘The Savant’
Jessica Chastain in episode 1 of ‘The Savant.’ (Apple TV+.)

Jessica Chastain is opening up about Apple TV+’s decision to postpone the debut of The Savant.

A spokesperson for Apple TV+ announced Tuesday that the thriller series’ debut would be postponed to a future date. It was supposed to premiere on Friday.

Chastain took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts on the series’ delay.

“I want to say how much I value my partnership with Apple. They’ve been incredible collaborators and I deeply respect their team. That said, I wanted to reach out and let you know that we’re not aligned on the decision to pause the release of The Savant,” Chastain said.

The actress went on to detail the “unfortunate amount of violence in the United States” that has occurred “in the last five years since we’ve been making the show.”

“The kidnapping attempt on Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer; the January 6th attack on the Capitol; the assassination attempts on President Trump; the political assassinations of Democratic representatives in Minnesota; the attack on Speaker Pelosi’s husband; the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk; the recent shooting at an ABC affiliate station in California; and over 300 school shootings across this country,” Chastain wrote. “These incidents, though far from encompassing the full range of violence witnessed in the United States, illustrate a broader mindset that crosses the political spectrum and must be confronted.”

Chastain wrote she has “never shied away from difficult subjects, and while I wish this show wasn’t so relevant, unfortunately it is. The Savant is about the heroes who work every day to stop violence before it happens, and honoring their courage feels more urgent than ever.”

She ended her post by saying while she respects Apple’s decision to pause The Savant‘s release for now, she remains “hopeful the show will reach audiences soon.”

“Until then, I’m wishing safety and strength for everyone, and I’ll let you know if and when The Savant is released,” Chastain wrote.

‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ cast talks prequel’s interconnected romance
‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood,’ Harriet Slater as Ellen MacKenzie and Jamie Roy as Brian Fraser (Starz)

Get ready to travel even further back in time with the Outlander prequel series, Outlander: Blood of My Blood.

While the original series focuses on the time-traveling love story of Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) and Claire Beauchamp Fraser (Caitriona Balfe), the new Starz drama follows the dual love stories of Jamie and Claire’s parents across 18th century Scotland and World War I era England.

Jamie Roy and Harriet Slater, who play Jamie Fraser’s parents Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie, say that similar to Jamie and Claire, their characters face obstacles that keep them apart. But the difference is how they fall in love.

“When Jamie and Claire are put together they’re kind of almost forced together for certain reasons and then they realize they have this love for each other,” Roy explains. “Whereas when Brian and Ellen meet, it’s from that first moment that they see each other in the stables they’re like, ‘Wow, there’s something about you that I know is going to change my life.’”

The cast says the series’ built-in fanbase has already been so supportive, as seen by the positive reaction at San Diego Comic-Con and the show’s recent L.A. premiere. The original cast — which has wrapped filming on Outlander’s eighth and final season — has also been involved in passing the torch.

“Sam [Heughan] has been nothing but supportive,” Roy says. “He was texting me asking how I was getting on and everything, how was I handling everything and he’s just been so, so supportive and I can’t say enough how much it means to me.”

Outlander: Blood of My Blood, also starring Hermione Corfield and Jeremy Irvine, premieres its first two episodes Friday, Aug. 8; the show has already been renewed for season 2. 

