Peacock, horror master Blumhouse inviting fans to stay in the haunted hotel that inspired ‘The Shining’

Peacock, horror master Blumhouse inviting fans to stay in the haunted hotel that inspired ‘The Shining’
Peacock/Blumhouse

Blumhouse, the studio behind the horror hits like The Purge franchise, M3GAN and the Insidious movies, has partnered with Peacock for Overnightmare — a real-life horrifying, interactive weekend experience. 

The companies are opening the doors to the Stanley Hotel in Colorado, the haunted spot that inspired Stephen King‘s Overlook Hotel in his classic The Shining and the 1980 Stanley Kubrick fright fest of the same name.

Taking place Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, Overnightmare is available to book now. The spine-tingling two-night stay will put guests up in a Stanley Hotel room themed to one of four Blumhouse shockers — Insidious, The Purge, Happy Death Day and Freaky. 

Also promised are “spooky spaces throughout the hotel,” as well as “nightly immersive experiences.”

The announcement says, “Come sundown, things will quite literally go bump in the night. Each evening will feature an after-dark experience as guests are pulled from their rooms for one of four personalized, fully immersive activations, inspired by each of the Blumhouse films and featuring interactive characters, narratives, and scares.”

The ad copy continues, “Experiences will be geared toward different horror levels to allow guests to face their fears no matter their terror threshold – from Freaky and Happy Death Day for those who want just a taste of the terrifying, to Insidious and The Purge for a full nightmare experience.”

There will also be two nights of exclusive screenings, including episodes of Peacock’s upcoming original thriller series Teacup, from James Wan‘s Atomic Monster studio, which hits the streamer Oct. 10.

If you’d rather be scared at home, Atomic Monster, Blumhouse and Peacock also collaborated on the screamer’s — er, streamer’s — Face Your Fears lineup of scary movies, just in time for the spooky season.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

“Heard ur foot fell off”: Colin Jost gives update following Olympics coverage injuries
“Heard ur foot fell off”: Colin Jost gives update following Olympics coverage injuries
Dana Edelson/NBCUniversal

Colin Jost has shared a news report/update about the foot he injured as a “surfing correspondent” for NBC during the Olympics.

He also shared texts from his friends, who evidently half-read the headlines about his situation and texted their concern. “Dude, are you OK?” began one. “Heard ur foot fell off.”

“I’m actually fine,” Colin said, “despite what Big Media conspiracies would have you believe, I wasn’t sent home from the Olympics. NBC simply looked at my foot, declared me legally a leper, and exiled me here: The Island of Malta.”

Jost scraped his foot on a coral reef, and the wound got infected. He then suffered an ear infection before leaving the Games.

He said, “Now Malta doesn’t have many Olympians competing this year. But it does have thousands of 15-year-old British kids competing to see who can black out the fastest. And somehow, they’re all winning.”

He continued, “But the real reason I’m in Malta of course is because it was the site of 10 separate bubonic plague outbreaks, so they thought I would fit right in.”

Jost said he caught NBC’s coverage of the Olympics on Peacock and still covered the surfing event’s big winners.

He also thanked the people of Tahiti for their warmth and hospitality and for “only occasionally looking at my foot and whispering ‘Chupacabra!'”

Jost said he foot is “pretty much totally fine,” but declined showing it off. As a proof “I’m still alive,” he showed off today’s paper, which read, “O.J. Simpson Found Not Guilty.”

He signed off: “I’ll see you at the next Olympics in Los Angeles, where they have me reporting from Catalina Island.”

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Reality Roundup: Devin Strader tries to tell his side, Julie Chen Moonves has COVID and more
Reality Roundup: Devin Strader tries to tell his side, Julie Chen Moonves has COVID and more

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here’s a look at what happened in the world of reality television this week:

The Bachelorette (ABC)
In a since-deleted video, Devin Strader sought to defend himself after it was revealed he abruptly called off his engagement to Jenn Tran once the cameras stopped rolling. He refuted claims that he broke up with Jenn over a “two-minute phone call” and that he refused to see a counselor, showing screenshots of private text messages and call logs from that time. On an episode of The Viall Files Thursday, Jenn said she felt “betrayed” and “disrespected” that Devin released the texts.

Big Brother (CBS)
Host Julie Chen Moonves was absent from the show’s live eviction episode Thursday night after she tested positive for COVID. The Talk co-host Jerry O’Connell stepped in for her. Chen Moonves, who used to co-host The Talk, called into to the show Thursday and gave O’Connell some tips. “When you go into my dressing room, go into the bathroom, on the second drawer to the left, there is a corset. I’m telling you Jerry, there is no way you’re going to fit into my dress tonight,” she joked. It’s the first time she hasn’t hosted since the show started in 2000.

Selling Sunset (Netflix)
The sun has set on a Selling Sunset season 8 reunion. Variety reports there will not be a reunion episode this season amid cast drama. There are numerous feuds between cast members — including one involving Chrishell Stause hitting back at castmate Nicole Young for spreading cheating rumors about Stause’s close friend Emma Hernan. Stause even criticized the show’s producers for airing the rumors without giving Hernan a chance to defend herself.

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Kevin Costner’s ‘Horizon’ sequel headed to Venice Film Festival
Kevin Costner’s ‘Horizon’ sequel headed to Venice Film Festival
Warner Bros. Pictures

Following the first chapter of Kevin Costner‘s Horizon: An American Saga fizzling at the box office in June, its sequel will debut at the upcoming Venice Film Festival.

The organizers of the event will in fact screen both the first and second chapters on the final day of the fest, Sept. 7. The 81st annual event kicks off Aug. 28.

The second installment was originally envisioned as a four-film Western epic was initially supposed to hit theaters on Aug. 16, but the poor box office reception of the first, which debuted to just $11 million on June 28, caused Warner Bros. Discovery-owned New Line and Costner’s own Territory Pictures to pull the sequel from its release date.

The strategy was coupled with releasing the original film to video on demand and Max to give audiences a chance to see it and build potential interest in the second.

Costner gambled tens of millions of dollars of his own money to get the Horizon franchise started, but despite a high-profile premiere at Cannes in June, the first film earned mixed reviews.

Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone and Costner’s former Yellowstone co-star Danny Huston appear with the director and producer in the Horizon sequel, which has yet to secure a new release date.

Costner commented on the announcement, “My dream was always to show Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter Two at the Venice Film Festival. The fact that now they have decided to show Chapter One earlier in the day and then the World Premiere of Chapter Two that evening shows not only their belief in how the two films work together but their support of a director’s vision.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.