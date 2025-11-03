Peacock releases trailer for ‘Bel-Air’ season 4

The official trailer for the fourth and final season of Bel-Air has dropped, giving fans a glimpse of what’s to come.
In the trailer, high school seniors Will (Jabari Banks) and Carlton (Olly Sholotan) are seen as they prepare for college, while Ashley (Akira Akbar) complains about not wanting to be in the shadow of siblings Carlton and Hilary (Coco Jones). Geoffrey (Jimmy Akingbola) officially tries to walk away from his past, while Hilary seems to contemplate her future. There is also confirmation that Aunt Viv (Cassandra Freeman) is expecting another child.
“The thought of starting over terrifies me,” Viv says in the trailer, to which Adrian Holmes‘ Philip Banks responds, “I’m gonna be right by your side.”
Bel-Air — a reimagining of the ’90s classic The Fresh of Bel-Air — will return with a three-episode premiere Nov. 24 on Peacock.
Sit yourself back on the couch for more Shrinking. Season 3 of the Apple TV show will return on Jan. 28, 2026, with a one-hour premiere, with new episodes debuting weekly every Wednesday until April 8. Shrinking stars Jason Segel and Harrison Ford as therapist colleagues …
Sinners is heading back to IMAX. The Michael B. Jordan hit is coming to select theaters for one week starting Oct. 30. Sinners originally opened in April to $48 million at the U.S. box office, the best debut for an original film since 2019. The supernatural horror film previously returned to IMAX for a week in May due to popular demand …
Project Runway will strut another day. The fashion competition series has been renewed for season 22 on Freeform, Hulu and Disney+. Heidi Klum is returning as host and judge, along with judges Law Roach and Nina Garcia and mentor Christian Siriano. Disney is the parent company of ABC News …
The trio of Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and new judge Carrie Underwood will be returning for another season of ABC’s American Idol — the 24th overall of the pioneering music competition.
Carrie, who won season 4 of American Idol, joined the judging panel for the 2025 edition of the show, replacing the departing Katy Perry. This year’s winner was Jamal Roberts.
Auditions for the new season begin Tuesday with “Idol Across America,” which allows people to audition for the show virtually in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. During these tryouts, contestants audition for American Idol producers for a chance to get in front of the judges. The auditions will continue through Sept. 24. For information on how to sign up, visit americanidol.com/auditions.
American Idol will air on ABC and stream on Hulu in 2026; a premiere date has not yet been announced.
There was so much about working on Dying for Sex that excited Jenny Slate.
“I think this is the kind of work that actors have appetite for,” Slate told ABC Audio of the FX limited series.
Dying for Sex is based on the true story of friends Molly Kochan and Nikki Boyer as described on their podcast of the same name. Slate plays Nikki on the show, and her performance has earned her a 2025 Emmy nomination for outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie.
“Sometimes it’s wonderful to play a role that’s really, really, really specific and has narrow parameters. That’s also exciting. But, this role for me, the love felt so active between them,” Slate said. “It felt like the love that Molly and Nikki really had in real life, their true beloved friendship, that was somehow installed in their podcast.”
Slate said being a part of Dying for Sex taught her things she carries in her day-to-day life.
“Sometimes there is a part of ourselves that we’re not exactly sure how to transmit to the outside. How do we get it out of us?” Slate said. “I think that’s what performers often are really dying for.”
One of the parts of herself she says she hasn’t yet become comfortable with is expressing anger.
“I feel like I’m always trying to do that in the most respectful way,” Slate said. “And to play Nikki, who’s just fully blasting and is oftentimes disrespectful, but in a way that she feels is fair. It felt really good to exercise that amount of energy because I do have it inside me and haven’t found exactly a place for it yet, except for in stand-up. So, to do it just within the safety of being a character felt so good.”