Peacock renews ‘Day of the Jackal’ after recent first season debut

Peacock

Peacock just launched its thriller series Day of the Jackal on Nov. 14, but reviews and viewership have been strong enough for the streamer to renew the series, ABC Audio has confirmed.

The modern retelling of the bestselling book and classic film of the same name stars Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne as the titular assassin known as the Jackal. 

Peacock announced that the co-production with Sky TV ranked #1 on the streaming service’s Top 10 TV Shows chart, and its opening weekend was a top five original series debut for Peacock, according to preliminary Nielsen data.

Also starring in the series is Lashana Lynch, from Captain Marvel and the James Bond hit No Time to Die, who plays a British spy sent to hunt the killer down. 

Their “thrilling cat-and-mouse chase across Europe” leaves destruction in its wake, the streamer teases. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Reese Witherspoon teases “really cool” project with a ‘Real Housewives’ cast membeR
Disney/Laura Grier

On the red carpet before Sunday night’s Emmy Awards, Reese Witherspoon, the producer of the Emmy-winning HBO hit The Morning Show, teased a new project with a Real Housewives star. 

Witherspoon wasn’t naming names, but she told Page Six that a fateful flight — and a seat next to the unnamed cast member — got the Hello Sunshine production company founder buzzing.

“We might have a Hello Sunshine project cooking now, but I can’t say anything,” Reese teased, adding of the project, “But it’s cool, it’s very cool.”

Can’t lose? ﻿’Friday Night Light﻿s’﻿ reboot reportedly in the works
Bill Records/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Much like Texas, it seems like reboots are also forever.

According to Variety, Universal Television is working on bringing back the high school football drama Friday Night Lights with a new storyline and characters.

The original Friday Night Lights show ran from 2006 to 2011 and centered around the fictional Dillon Panthers high school football team in West Texas. It was inspired by the 1990 book of the same name and its 2004 film adaptation, both of which were about the real-life Permian High School Panthers of Odessa, Texas.

The show starred Kyle Chandler as Eric Taylor, coach of the Dillon Panthers and, in later seasons, the school’s crosstown rivals, the East Dillon Lions. Connie Britton, who also starred in the FNL film, played Eric’s wife and Dillon High faculty member, Tami Taylor.

Among those who portrayed the players and students were Zach Gilford, Taylor KitschScott Porter, Minka Kelly, Gaius Charles and Adrianne Palicki, as well as Michael B. Jordan and Jesse Plemons in early breakout roles.

Jonas Brothers, Justin Timberlake, Meghan Trainor & more are on Jimmy Fallon’s Christmas album
Republic Records

Jimmy Fallon has been talking about his new Christmas album for a while, but on Oct. 21 he revealed the track listing and which stars will be joining him for the project.

The album, called Holiday Seasoning, is made up of all original songs. Among the artists joining him are the Jonas Brothers for a track called “Holiday” and Justin Timberlake for a song called “You’ll Be There.” Also performing with Fallon are “Weird Al” Yankovic and the Tonight Show band The Roots on the song “New Year’s Eve Polka (5-4-3-2-1).” The Roots also join Fallon for the song “Hey Rudy.”

Other guests include Will Ferrell on the song “One Glove,” Chelsea Handler on the song “Merry Happy Christmas” and model/actress Cara Delevingne on “Hallmark Movie.”

Holiday Seasoning also features the previously released single “Wrap Me Up” with Meghan Trainor, which was a radio hit last year. Other previously released tracks include the 2021 track “It Was A … (Masked Christmas),” which Fallon recorded with Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion, and Fallon’s 2022 duet with Dolly Parton, “Almost Too Early for Christmas.”

Holiday Seasoning is out Nov. 1.

