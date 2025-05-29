Peacock reveals ‘Love Island USA’ season 7 cast

Peacock reveals 'Love Island USA' season 7 cast
Ben Symons/Peacock

I got a text! It reveals the hot new bombshells about to enter the villa.

Peacock has announced the new group of Islanders who make up the cast of Love Island USA season 7.

The 10 contestants consist of five women and five men who come from all over the U.S.

Joining the season 7 cast are Ace Greene from LA, Austin Shepard from Northville, Michigan, Belle-A Walker from Honolulu, Hawaii, Chelley Bissainthe from Orlando, Florida, Huda Mustafa from Raleigh, North Carolina, Jeremiah Brown from LA, Nicolas Vansteenberghe from Jacksonville, Florida, Olandria Carthen from Decatur, Alabama, Taylor Williams from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Yulissa Escobar from Miami, Florida.

Love Island USA follows singles who go on a search for love while living in a Fijian villa. “Throughout their stay in a tropical oasis, Islanders will couple up to face brand new heart-racing challenges and bigger twists and turns than ever before,” according to the season’s official synopsis. “Temptations rise and drama ensues as new ‘bombshells’ arrive, forcing Islanders to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or recouple with someone new.”

Ariana Madix hosts the season, which will be narrated by Iain Stirling.

Love Island USA season 7 premieres on June 3. New episodes will drop every day during premiere week, with new episodes streaming Thursdays through Tuesdays after that.

Additionally, the popular aftershow Love Island Aftersun will return to Peacock on June 7 with new episodes every Saturday. Its hosts will be announced at a later date.

'Harry Potter' TV series confirms major casting details
‘Harry Potter’ TV series confirms major casting details
Murray Close/ Getty Images

HBO’s Harry Potter TV series has officially locked in some major roles.

John Lithgow previously confirmed that he had been cast as Dumbledore, which HBO affirmed Monday, along with Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid. Those four will all serve as series regulars.

Guest/recurring roles include Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch. Casting is still underway for the core roles of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger.

The new Harry Potter series was announced in 2023, with a press release stating at the time that the show would “feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail, much loved characters and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over twenty-five years.”

“Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally,” the release continued.

The film series, which consisted of eight films and made household names of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, was released between 2001 and 2011.

'The Hunger Games' prequel 'Sunrise on the Reaping' casts its young Haymitch
‘The Hunger Games’ prequel ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ casts its young Haymitch
Lionsgate

May the odds be ever in their favor: The Hunger Games prequel film Sunrise on the Reaping has found its two leads.

Joseph Zada has been cast as a young Haymitch Abernathy, a role played by Woody Harrelson in the original films. Whitney Peak will be playing Haymitch’s love interest, Lenore Dove.

Zada, a relative newcomer, has roles in the upcoming Prime Video series We Were Liars and the upcoming Netflix limited series East of Eden. Peak is known for her roles in Hocus Pocus 2, the Gossip Girl reboot and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

“After auditioning hundreds of gifted performers from around the world, these two stood out — not just for their talent, but for the emotional truth they brought to these iconic roles,” says Erin Westerman, co-president of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, in a statement.

“Haymitch has always been a fan favorite, and his origin story is one of the most anticipated in the franchise,” Westerman continues. “His relationship with Lenore Dove is deeply woven into the emotional history of Panem. We can’t wait for fans to experience the story that shaped one of the most compelling characters in the series.”

The film is based on the recently released novel of the same name by Suzanne Collins, which takes place 24 years before Katniss Everdeen volunteered as tribute. It follows a 16-year-old Haymitch as he competes in the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.

Sunrise on the Reaping, directed by Francis Lawrence, is set to hit theaters Nov. 20, 2026.

Jennie Garth says late '90210' co-stars Luke Perry and Shannen Doherty are 'alive in my mind'
Jennie Garth says late ‘90210’ co-stars Luke Perry and Shannen Doherty are ‘alive in my mind’
Mikel Roberts/Sygma via Getty Images

Jennie Garth says she still feels deeply connected to her late Beverly Hills, 90210 costars Luke Perry and Shannen Doherty, even after their deaths.

During her recent appearance on the Two Jersey Js podcast, Garth opened up about her close friendships with her castmates, some of whom she will reunite with at this year’s 90s Con in Connecticut.

Host Jennifer Fessler expressed condolences, saying, “We should also tell you how sorry we are that you’ve lost two of your castmates,” adding that the “whole world” mourned their death.

Doherty died in July 2024 at age 53 after a long battle with cancer, while Perry died in 2019 at age 52 following a massive stroke.

Reflecting on their loss, Garth said, “It doesn’t make sense. It still doesn’t make sense to my brain.”

She continued, “I live in a world where they still are alive in my mind, so it’s very hard to understand that they’re not here physically.”

In addition to Perry and Doherty, Garth shares a lasting bond with longtime 90210 co-star Tori Spelling.

Last year, she celebrated Spelling’s 50th birthday with an Instagram tribute, sharing throwback photos from their days on the iconic teen drama, which ran from 1990 to 2000.

“Tori& Jennie or is it Donna& Kelly?” she wrote in the caption of the post at the time, referencing their characters. “It’s both forever and always!”

