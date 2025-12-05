‘Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man’ gets title, release date

Barry Keoghan and Cillian Murphy on set of “Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.’ (Robert Viglasky/Netflix)

The upcoming Peaky Blinders film now has an official title and a release date.

This next installment in the franchise is called Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man. It will arrive in select cinemas for a theatrical release on March 6, 2026, before streaming on Netflix on March 20.

Cillian Murphy reprises his role as Tommy Shelby in the upcoming film, which also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, Sophie Rundle, Barry Keoghan, Stephen Graham and Jay Lycurgo.

“It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me,” Murphy said to Netflix’s Tudum. “It is very gratifying to be re-collaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans.”

Other Peaky Blinders alum coming along for the new movie are Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee and Ian Peck.

The upcoming film takes place in Birmingham in 1940.

“Amidst the chaos of WWII, Tommy Shelby is driven back from a self-imposed exile to face his most destructive reckoning yet. With the future of the family and the country at stake, Tommy must face his own demons, and choose whether to confront his legacy, or burn it to the ground. By order of the Peaky Blinders,” according to its official logline.

Harper directs the film from a script by Knight. Knight created and wrote the original series.

Tom Cruise gets honorary Oscar: ‘Making films is not what I do, it is who I am’
Tom Cruise poses onstage during the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Tom Cruise has added another accolade to his already illustrious collection.

The Mission Impossible actor received an honorary Oscar on Sunday night at the 16th Governors Awards in Los Angeles.

The Honorary Award is given “to honor extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences in any discipline, or for outstanding service to the Academy,” according to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Cruise began his acceptance speech by thanking Mexican filmmaker Alejandro Iñárritu, who presented him the award. Then, he paid tribute to his fellow honorees, acclaimed production designer Wynn Thomas; dancer, actress and choreographer Debbie Allen; and music legend and philanthropist Dolly Parton, who received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

“I am truly grateful to have this moment,” Cruise said, adding that “it allows me to acknowledge all the people who have helped me, all the people that I have been fortunate enough to create these films with.”

Cruise went on to describe his love for cinema, saying his passion for film unlocked “a hunger to understand humanity, to create characters, to tell a story, to see the world.”

“Making films is not what I do. It is who I am,” he added.

Cruise has received four previous Oscar nominations in his career, earning best actor nods for 1990’s Born on the Fourth of July and 1997’s Jerry Maguire, a best supporting actor nod for his role in 2000’s Magnolia and a best picture nod for his work as a producer on 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick.

Paul Schrader says he has ‘a perfect script’ for an AI-generated film
Paul Schrader attends a special screening of ‘Oh, Canada’ at IFC Center on December 5, 2024, in New York City. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Paul Schrader is making his thoughts on the use of AI in Hollywood known.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the 79-year-old filmmaker said he is ready to embrace using artificial intelligence to make movies.

Schrader said that in his opinion, movies are “going to be more and more AI,” and that he thinks “we’re only two years away from the first AI feature.”

He continued, “I was just on the phone with someone today about a script I had, and I said, ‘You know, this would be a perfect script to do all AI.’”

The director and Taxi Driver writer told the outlet he believes AI is “just a tool” filmmakers will be able to use.

“When you’re an author, you have to describe someone’s reaction. You use a code — you use a code of words, a certain number of letters, and so forth, and you express their facial reaction,” Schrader said. “An actor has their own code. Well, now you’re a pixelator, and you can create the face, and you can create the emotion on the face, and you can sculpt it the same way an author sculpts the reaction in a novel or a story.”

Schrader also said AI could be used in the place of journalists who write film reviews.

“AI does better coverage than the average coverage. And AI doesn’t have to favor anybody,” Schrader said. “Often, when you’re doing coverage, you get a hint that the person who’s paying you wants you to like this. You can’t give that information to AI.”

‘Chad Powers’ renewed for season 2 at Hulu
Glen Powell stars in ‘Chad Powers.’ (Disney/Daniel Delgado Jr.)

Touchdown! Chad Powers has been renewed for season 2 at Hulu.

The original comedy series, which stars Glen Powell as the titular football player, is set to return for a sophomore season on the streaming service.

Chad Powers is based on the Eli’s Places segment from ESPN and Omaha Productions, which found Eli Manning in a prosthetics-heavy disguise as he participated in a walk-on tryout at Penn State. Both he and his brother Peyton Manning serve as executive producers on this series.

Along with Powell, who also co-created the half-hour comedy, season 1 starred Perry Mattfeld, Quentin Plair, Wynn Everett, Frankie A. Rodriguez and Steve Zahn.

“Eight years after an unforgivable mistake nukes his promising college football career, hotshot quarterback Russ Holliday tries to resurrect his dreams by disguising himself as Chad Powers – a talented oddball who walks on to the struggling South Georgia Catfish,” according to the show’s official synopsis.

Powell shared a celebratory renewal announcement video to his Instagram Story.

“If you ever commented ‘SEASON 2 WHEN???’ this one’s for you,” the caption reads. “Chad Powers is officially renewed for Season 2.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

