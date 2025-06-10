Pedro Pascal, Joaquin Phoenix star in ‘Eddington’ trailer

A24

The trailer for Ari Aster‘s latest film, Eddington, has arrived.

A24 released the official trailer for the upcoming movie on Tuesday. It stars Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal and is set during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In May of 2020, a standoff between a small-town sheriff (Phoenix) and mayor (Pascal) sparks a powder keg as neighbor is pitted against neighbor in Eddington, New Mexico,” according to the film’s official synopsis.

The trailer finds Phoenix and Pascal in a stand-off, where the sheriff reminds the mayor to stand 6 feet away from him during their conversation. The two characters are running against each other for mayor of the town, with Phoenix’s Sheriff Joe Cross looking to snag reelection away from Pascal’s Mayor Ted Garcia.

“How did we get here? And even worse, is it worth it? At the cost of being at war with your neighbors? That’s why I’m running for mayor. Mayor of Eddington,” Joe Cross says in the trailer.

Emma Stone, Austin Butler, Luke Grimes, Deirdre O’Connell, Micheal Ward, Amélie Hoeferle, Clifton Collins Jr. and William Belleau also star in the film.

Eddington arrives in theaters on July 18.

Jennie Garth says late ‘90210’ co-stars Luke Perry and Shannen Doherty are ‘alive in my mind’
Mikel Roberts/Sygma via Getty Images

Jennie Garth says she still feels deeply connected to her late Beverly Hills, 90210 costars Luke Perry and Shannen Doherty, even after their deaths.

During her recent appearance on the Two Jersey Js podcast, Garth opened up about her close friendships with her castmates, some of whom she will reunite with at this year’s 90s Con in Connecticut.

Host Jennifer Fessler expressed condolences, saying, “We should also tell you how sorry we are that you’ve lost two of your castmates,” adding that the “whole world” mourned their death.

Doherty died in July 2024 at age 53 after a long battle with cancer, while Perry died in 2019 at age 52 following a massive stroke.

Reflecting on their loss, Garth said, “It doesn’t make sense. It still doesn’t make sense to my brain.”

She continued, “I live in a world where they still are alive in my mind, so it’s very hard to understand that they’re not here physically.”

In addition to Perry and Doherty, Garth shares a lasting bond with longtime 90210 co-star Tori Spelling.

Last year, she celebrated Spelling’s 50th birthday with an Instagram tribute, sharing throwback photos from their days on the iconic teen drama, which ran from 1990 to 2000.

“Tori& Jennie or is it Donna& Kelly?” she wrote in the caption of the post at the time, referencing their characters. “It’s both forever and always!”

‘The Morning Show’ gets season 4 release date on Apple TV+
Apple

The Morning Show has a season 4 release date.

Apple TV+ has announced the fourth season of the popular drama series will premiere on Sept. 17.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon return to their starring roles of Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson in the new season. Both actresses are also executive producers on season 4.

This new season picks up almost two years after the events of season 3, set in the spring of 2024.

“With the UBA-NBN merger complete, the newsroom must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives and the elusive nature of truth in a polarized America,” according to an official synopsis. “In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories and corporate cover-ups — who can you trust? And how can you know what’s actually real?”

Season 4 will consist of 10 episodes that will drop weekly on Wednesdays through Nov. 19.

Apple also released first-look images of the season 4 cast, which include stills of Aniston, Witherspoon and Billy Crudup in his Emmy-winning role of Cory Ellison.

The season 4 ensemble cast also includes Greta Lee, Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, William Jackson Harper, Aaron Pierre and returning fan-favorite Jon Hamm.

Robert Pattinson, Denzel Washington and Daisy Edgar-Jones to star in ‘Here Comes the Flood’ for Netflix
Dominique Charriau/WireImage via Getty Images

Robert Pattinson is sinking his teeth into his next project with two other A-listers.

The actor will star alongside Denzel Washington and Daisy Edgar-Jones in the upcoming film Here Comes the Flood.

Netflix made the announcement about the film on Wednesday. The trio will lead the movie, which is to be directed by Fernando Meirelles from a script by Mr. & Mrs. Smith writer Simon Kinberg.

Described as a thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat, the film “is an unconventional heist movie about a bank guard, a teller, and a master thief in a deadly game of cons and double crosses,” according to Netflix.

While there’s no word as to which actor will play the guard, the teller and the thief, Netflix says to stay tuned for more details and casting announcements for the film.

Along with directing, Meirelles will produce the film alongside Kinberg and Audrey Chon for Genre Films, while Samson Mucke will executive produce.
 

