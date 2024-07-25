Pedro Pascal joins Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach for ‘Fantastic Four’ photo

Pedro Pascal joins Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach for ‘Fantastic Four’ photo
Marvel Studios

On his Instagram, Pedro Pascal posted a photo of the core four members of Marvel Studios’ upcoming The Fantastic Four. “Our first mission together,” he captioned the photo.

Pascal, who plays the stretchy genius Reed Richards aka Mr. Fantastic, is having his head cradled by Vanessa Kirby, who plays his onscreen love interest, Sue Storm, otherwise known as the Invisible Woman.

The Bear‘s Ebon Moss-Bachrach has his arms stretched around both her and Stranger Things veteran Joseph Quinn; Moss-Bachrach plays Ben Grimm/the Thing and Quinn plays Sue’s brother, the daredevil Johnny Storm aka The Human Torch.

The cast also includes Black Bird actor Paul Walter Hauser, The First Omen‘s Ralph Ineson, Poker Face‘s Natasha Lyonne and Ozark vet Julia Garner.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige previously confirmed to The Official Marvel Podcast that the film is a period piece set in the ’60s, though he hinted it may not necessarily be our 1960s.

Of a promotional image of Johnny flying in full “flame on” mode, Feige noted, “There were a lot of smart people who noticed that that cityscape didn’t look exactly like the New York that we know or the New York that existed in the ’60s in our world. Those are smart observations.”

The Fantastic Four is scheduled to release on July 25, 2025.

Blake Lively back to ribbing hubby Ryan Reynolds with "spring break" post
Blake Lively back to ribbing hubby Ryan Reynolds with “spring break” post
JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images

While there was a recent pause in the good-natured online ribbing between Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds with her sweet reply to a thirst-trap photo of the Deadpool star, it appears the “break” is over.

In an Instagram Story, Blake had some fun with one of the stops of Ryan’s Deadpool & Wolverine worldwide press tour — the 2024 Waterbomb Festival in Seoul, South Korea, on Friday, which saw Reynolds and bestie co-star Hugh Jackman hosing down fans with water guns.

According to People, which caught the now-vanished weekend message, Blake posted video of the action, commenting, “When he tells you he’s going to work and then you see him on MTV Spring Break.”

She also joked their movie should be re-titled, “Boys Gone Wild: A Deadpool and Wolverine Story.”

For now, there doesn’t appear to be the usual cheeky response from Ryan — likely because he can’t disagree.

He said of the event, “Promoting a film is supposed to be WORK but Marvel’s paying for us to go on the greatest vacation of our lives. Someone is for sure getting fired over there. Probably [Marvel Studios President] Kevin Feige.”

He also called the event “The coolest, most charming mix of K-pop, water-fights, dancing and joy.”

The weekend promo blitz also saw Reynolds dress up in his Deadpool costume at a soccer match in Berlin, incidentally earning a reply from fellow Canadians Nickelback.

Deadpool & Wolverine comes to theaters July 26.

Judge dismisses Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' case after defense claims evidence was withheld
Judge dismisses Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ case after defense claims evidence was withheld
RAMSAY DE GIVE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

In a stunning turn of events, a New Mexico judge dismissed Alec Baldwin‘s Rust case on Friday. The dismissal came on day three of Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter trial in connection with the deadly on-set shooting.

The judge granted the defense’s motion to dismiss the case, in which they claimed that live ammunition related the investigation, which came into the hands of local law enforcement, was “concealed” from them.

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer said the state’s discovery violation — the late disclosure of a supplemental report on the ammunition evidence — “injected needless delay into the proceedings,” approached “bad faith” and was “highly prejudicial to the defendant.”

“There is no way for the court to right this wrong,” Sommer said in granting the motion to dismiss with prejudice, meaning Baldwin cannot be tried again on the charge.

Baldwin reacted emotionally as the judge explained her ruling.

The decision followed a day-long motion hearing at the trial over the death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. She was fatally shot by Baldwin on the Santa Fe set of the western in October 2021 when his revolver fired a live round.

The court discussed the defense’s motion in the absence of the jury. In an unexpected move, the special prosecutor on the case, Kari Morrissey, also called herself to testify on the matter.

During cross-examination of Morrissey, it was revealed that the other prosecutor in the case, Erlinda Ocampo Johnson, resigned from the case on Friday. Morrissey said it was because Johnson “didn’t agree with the decision to have a public hearing.”

Lena Dunham out of 'Pocket', decides she can't follow 'Barbie' in toy-to-film adaptation of 'Polly Pocket'
Lena Dunham out of ‘Pocket’, decides she can’t follow ‘Barbie’ in toy-to-film adaptation of ‘Polly Pocket’
Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

There will still be a movie made about the diminutive doll Polly Pocket from Mattel Films, but after three years working on it and writing a script, Lena Dunham tells The New Yorker it won’t be her who is making it after all.

Part of her reasoning for backing out of the project, which still has Lily Collins attached as a star and co-producer, apparently was the success Greta Gerwig had in turning another Mattel toy, Barbie, into an Oscar-contending blockbuster.

“I think Greta managed this incredible feat, which was to make this thing that was literally candy to so many different kinds of people and was perfectly and divinely Greta,” the Girls alumna said, adding, “unless I can do it that way, I’m not going to do it.”

Lena admitted, “I don’t think I have that in me.”

She added, “I feel like the next movie I make needs to feel like a movie that I absolutely have to make. No one but me could make it. And I did think other people could make Polly Pocket.”

For the record, there’s apparently no ill will between Mattel and Dunham, with the former telling Entertainment Weekly, “We look forward to sharing updates on the project soon. Lena is a remarkable writer and creator and we wish her all the best!”

