Pedro Pascal lookalike contest winner gets free burritos for a year

Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images

Daddy was more than a state of mind this Father’s Day.

New York City held a Pedro Pascal lookalike contest on Sunday. Brooklyn dad George Gountas was unanimously crowned the winner of the competition, beating nearly 30 other contestants for the title. He won $50 and a year’s worth of free burritos from the event’s organizer, Son Del North.

In a post announcing the Pascal lookalike event on Instagram, Son Del North asked several questions. “Do you look like this man? Or know someone who does? Do they also claim there’s no good Mexican food in NYC? Bring them to Orchard.”

It’s a reference to Pascal’s Hot Ones appearance from 2023, where he said there was no good Mexican food in New York City.

While Son Del North said the event is a parody and not affiliated with or endorsed by anyone, it promised “the burrito prize is real.”

Gountas may not be starring in three films playing in theaters this summer (Materialists, Eddington and The Fantastic Four: First Steps) like Pascal is, but he does have roots in the entertainment industry. According to his IMDb page, Gountas is a lighting director who has worked on The Daily Show for years. 

Robert De Niro, Jenna Ortega to star in David O. Russell film ‘Shutout’
Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Robert De Niro and Jenna Ortega are set to act together in the upcoming film Shutout.

The duo will star in the film that director David O. Russell will helm, Variety reports. Shutout will be based on a screenplay written by Alejandro Adams.

The film follows a pool hustler named Jake Kejeune, who will be played by De Niro.

“Having lived and lost by the roll of a ball in smoky backroom halls, Jake encounters Mia (Ortega), a young prodigy whose raw, electrifying talent reignites a fire he thought long extinguished,” according to the official synopsis.

Jake senses a rare opportunity to shape a legend in the craft, so he takes Mia under his wing in the high-stakes world of pool.

The film will be produced by Russell, as well as Joe Roth and Judd Kirschenbaum of RK Films.

“We’re delighted to be collaborating with the acclaimed director David O. Russell and the legendary Robert De Niro, and especially excited to see Jenna step into the spotlight alongside these two cinematic icons,” Kirschenbaum said. “It’s a rare and thrilling opportunity to support such a high-caliber team coming together to tell a compelling story — a lineup so precise, it feels like the perfect break.”

Rome Flynn says he was ‘hooked,’ a fan of ‘Godfather of Harlem’ before he joined cast
Scott McDermott/MGM+

Season 4 of Godfather of Harlem is just days away, set to premiere Sunday on MGM+Though Rome Flynn is new to the cast this season, he tells ABC Audio he was very familiar with the show.

Kelvin Harrison is one of my homies. So he told me about the show when he was filming it. And I was like, I’ll start watching it just for him. And then I got hooked,” Rome shares.

Now he stars as a young Frank Lucas, a real-life drug lord in the 1960s and ’70s, portraying him “at a stage of his life where we haven’t seen him.” To prepare for the role, Rome says he “looked into the average everyday life of a man during that time period,” as well as the experience of a man in his early 20s and a man from the South, and integrated those “to create this amazing storyline of [Frank] kind of coming out of his cocoon and being a butterfly.”

“He’s about to ascend into Harlem and he has no idea what he’s going to become, but he has big plans for himself in the future,” Rome says of Frank. He notes his character is an integral part of the story of crime boss Bumpy Johnson, portrayed in the show by Forest Whitaker.

Much like he did when he worked alongside Viola Davis on How to Get Away with Murder, Rome says he took mental notes from their time on set together.

“I learned just his professionalism but also his approach to the work,” he says of acting with Forest. “When you see people who are great at what they do, I think part of it is just allowing them to do that and staying out the way and just watching it happen.”

Michelle Williams gets emotional discussing Heath Ledger and their daughter
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Michelle Williams is opening up about her memories of her late partner Heath Ledger.

During Monday’s episode of the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast, Williams, who shares daughter Matilda with the late actor, reflected on their time together after Shepard shared his own memories of Ledger.

Williams and Ledger began dating after meeting on the set of Brokeback Mountain in 2004 and welcomed Matilda in 2005. After three years together, the couple split in 2007.

Ledger died of an accidental drug overdose on Jan. 22, 2008, just months after he and Williams parted ways.

“I feel obligated to say that I knew him a little bit when he was getting sober, and I don’t know that I’ve ever fallen in love with somebody so quickly,” Shepard recalled during Monday’s podcast episode. “This is one of the most special boys I’ve ever met, and I [could] feel the weight of the world on him in a very special way that kind of broke my heart. I was very, very sad, and I thought he was just so special.”

Williams, becoming emotional, responded, “So special, so special. Thank god there’s Matilda.”

When Shepard described Ledger as “this heart here that’s just leaking out everywhere,” Williams agreed.

“Yeah, an incredible sensitivity,” she said.

Williams has spoken about her relationship with Ledger previously, stating in a 2018 interview with Vanity Fair that she felt “radical acceptance” from Ledger.

“I always say to Matilda, ‘Your dad loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty, or had nice clothes,'” she said at the time.

In addition to Matilda, Williams is also a mother to three children with director Thomas Kail, according to People.

