Pedro Pascal on J.K. Rowling criticism: ‘Bullies make me f****** sick’

Pedro Pascal on J.K. Rowling criticism: ‘Bullies make me f****** sick’
Toya Sarno Jordan/Getty Images for Disney

Pedro Pascal is doubling down on his criticism of J.K. Rowling.

The actor looked back on how he called out the Harry Potter creator for her anti-trans views in a new Vanity Fair cover story published Tuesday.

Back in April, Pascal responded to a social post criticizing Rowling for celebrating the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom’s ruling that trans women should not be recognized as women and that the term “sex” should legally refer to biological sex.

“I love it when a plan comes together,” Rowling wrote in response to the ruling.

“Awful disgusting S*** is exactly right. Heinous LOSER behavior,” Pascal commented on Rowling’s behavior at the time.

His comment grew into a larger story that attracted headlines and attention. It made him feel like “that kid that got sent to the principal’s office a lot for behavioral issues in public schools in Texas feeling scared and thinking, ‘What’d I do?’” Pascal told Vanity Fair.

The actor questioned whether commenting on the situation helped in any way.

“The one thing that I would say I agonized over a little bit was just, ‘Am I helping? Am I f****** helping?’” Pascal said. “It’s a situation that deserves the utmost elegance so that something can actually happen, and people will actually be protected. Listen, I want to protect the people I love. But it goes beyond that. Bullies make me f****** sick.”

Pascal’s sister Lux Pascal is a trans woman. She came out in 2021.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Kristine Frøseth teases upcoming betrayal, Leighton Meester in ‘The Buccaneers’ season 2
Kristine Frøseth teases upcoming betrayal, Leighton Meester in ‘The Buccaneers’ season 2
Apple

(SPOILER ALERT) Everyone’s favorite fun-loving American girls are back in season 2 of The Buccaneers.

The status quo has shifted in the premiere episode, which debuts Wednesday on Apple TV+.

Nan, played by Kristine Frøseth, is now the Duchess of Tintagel through her marriage to Theo (Guy Remmers). Meanwhile, her mother, Mrs. St. George, played by Christina Hendricks, is surprised by the arrival of Nell, played by Leighton Meester.

It was a shock to fans that Nell turns out to not only be Nan’s birth mother, but Mrs. St. George’s sister, too.

“We were really excited that she was joining the cast. I think there was a lot of excitement about that and she was just fantastic,” Hendricks said of Meester. “She was a fan of the show. She really enjoyed it. And so she came ready to work with lots of really wonderful insight of her character that helped bring out things that helped us discover some more things about our characters.”

As for what fans can expect going forward, Frøseth notes that in season 2, Nan “is definitely a bit more isolated from” her friends.

“There’s a lot of betrayal and lies and people following their hearts, and it’s very complicated and complex,” Frøseth said. “It really goes to show, I mean, friendships are complicated, life is complicated, love is complicated, and the show does a good job of showing all sides to it.”

What, in particular, makes it all so complicated? Frøseth teases a particular incident of betrayal between Nan and one of her best friends.

“I was definitely very surprised to see that one of the girls in the friend group does what she does,” Frøseth said. “I’m curious to see how that unravels.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Dominic Sessa to star as Anthony Bourdain in biopic for A24
Dominic Sessa to star as Anthony Bourdain in biopic for A24
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Dominic Sessa will star as Anthony Bourdain in a new biopic about the late chef’s life.

A24 confirmed the casting news for the upcoming film, which will be called Tony, by reposting a post from Variety about the casting news on the social platform X.

Antonio Banderas will also appear in the movie, though his role is being kept under wraps. The film will take place in 1976 and cover the life-changing experiences Bourdain had working and living in Provincetown, Massachusetts.

Bourdain enrolled in culinary school in 1978, two years after the film is set. He was the executive chef of Brasserie Les Halles in New York City and penned the 2000 memoir Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly. Bourdain also received a posthumous Emmy for his work on the unscripted series’ No Reservations and Parts Unknown. He died in Strasbourg, France, in 2018 at age 61.

Matt Johnson is set to direct the biopic from a script written by Todd Barrels and Lou Howe. The project begins shooting in May.

Bourdain’s estate rep Kimberly Witherspoon serves as an executive producer on the film.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: Margaret Qualley stars in ‘Honey Don’t!’ trailer and more
In brief: Margaret Qualley stars in ‘Honey Don’t!’ trailer and more

Honey, don’t miss the official trailer for Ethan Coen‘s latest film, Honey Don’t! The film stars Margaret Qualley as a small-town private investigator who delves into a case about a series of strange deaths that are tied to a mysterious church. Aubrey Plaza, Charlie Day and Chris Evans also star in the upcoming film, which arrives in theaters on Aug. 22 …

The official trailer for the new Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney film Echo Valley has arrived. Apple Original Films released the trailer for the new thriller, which will premiere on Apple TV+ on June 13. The film follows a mother and daughter who are bound together by a dark secret …

A Ferris Bueller’s Day Off reunion is in the works. Matthew Broderick and Alan Ruck are negotiating to star in the new comedy The Best Is Yet To Come, Deadline reports. The upcoming film will be based on the French movie of the same title. Broderick and Ruck would play best friends who search to find one of their estranged sons and also do all the things life has prevented them from doing …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.