Pedro Pascal stars in ‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu’ trailer

Grogu and Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) in ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu.’ (Lucasfilm)

This is the way.

Lucasfilm has released the first official trailer for the upcoming film Star Wars: The Mandalorian and GroguPedro Pascal stars as Din Djarin in the movie based on the popular Disney+ TV series The Mandalorian.

“The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy,” according to the film’s official description. “As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin and his young apprentice Grogu.”

The trailer marks Sigourney Weaver‘s introduction to the Star Wars galaxy. Din and Grogu show up for a meeting with her character. The latter attempts to steal her snack by using the force, which she doesn’t allow, sending Grogu a disapproving glance.

One of the only bits of dialogue comes in the trailer’s final moments, when Grogu fires what appears to be green slime directly into the eye of an alien creature.

“Good shot, baby,” an Anzellan droidsmith, the same species as Babu Frik from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, approvingly tells Grogu.

Jeremy Allen White also stars in the film as Jabba the Hutt’s son, Rotta, while Jonny Coyne plays an imperial warlord.

Jon Favreau directs and produces the movie, which is also produced by Kathleen KennedyDave Filoni and Ian Bryce.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, which was filmed for IMAX, exclusively arrives in theaters on May 22, 2026.

Madelyn Cline, KJ Apa fall in love in ‘The Map That Leads to You’ trailer
Teen drama royalty fall in love in The Map That Leads to You trailer.

Outer BanksMadelyn Cline and Riverdale star KJ Apa fall for each other in the trailer for the upcoming Prime Video coming-of-age film, which was released on Tuesday.

Cline stars as Heather, a young woman who is celebrating finishing up college by going on a post-grad trip traveling through Europe with her friends.

After a chance meeting with Jack, played by Apa, Heather finds herself in “an unexpected romance that leads to deep emotional discovery,” according to an official synopsis. “As their connection deepens, secrets, life choices, and hidden truths will test their bond—and change her life in ways she never imagined.”

In the trailer, Jack tells Heather about the journal his great-grandfather kept documenting his travels.

“I’m trying to go to every place that he wrote about. To just see what happens,” Jack says.

Dear John and Safe Haven director Lasse Hallström helmed the film, which is based on the novel by JP Monninger.

Sofia Wylie, Madison Thompson, Orlando Norman and Josh Lucas also star in the film.

The Map That Leads to You premieres Aug. 20 on Prime Video.

‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ cast members join ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 34
More celebrities are foxtrotting their way onto the ballroom floor and joining the season 34 cast of Dancing with the Stars.

Among the new additions are Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck from seasons 1 and 2 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

“Hey guys, it’s Whitney and Jen from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives! We’re so excited to be joining Dancing with the Stars this season! Catch #MomTok on the dance floor! We’re… I’m coming for that mirror ball!” Leavitt and Affleck said in a joint video message.

Leavitt and Affleck join previously announced cast members Robert Irwin, a wildlife conservationist, and social media superstar Alix Earle.

Before they dance their way to the ballroom, Leavitt and Affleck have to make it through the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 reunion special, which is hosted by former Bachelor star Nick Viall. The special will feature both #MomTok and #DadTok gangs sitting down, never-before-seen footage from the series and even a surprise announcement. The reunion special premieres July 1 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars kicks off this fall, airing Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET and PT on ABC and Disney+. The new season will also be available for streaming the next day on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Good Morning America.

Jennifer Aniston to star in series inspired by Jennette McCurdy memoir ‘I’m Glad My Mom Died’
Jennifer Aniston will star in a series inspired by Jennette McCurdy‘s memoir I’m Glad My Mom Died.

The drama-comedy will consist of 10 episodes made for Apple TV+. McCurdy serves as a writer, executive producer and the showrunner of the series alongside Ari Katcher.

McCurdy’s #1 New York Times bestselling memoir recounts her struggles as a former child actor as she dealt with her overbearing and domineering mother.

Apple TV+ describes the upcoming series as a dramedy that “will center on the codependent relationship between an 18-year-old actress in a hit kid’s show, and her narcissistic mother who relishes in her identity as ‘a starlet’s mother.’”

Aniston will play the starlet’s mother in the series. She’ll also executive produce the show. Sharon Horgan, Tom Ackerley and Jerrod Carmichael are among several other executive producers on the project.

This marks another collaboration between Aniston and Apple TV+. The actress stars in and executive produces the service’s drama series The Morning Show.

McCurdy is known for her time playing Sam on the Nickelodeon series iCarly. She reprised that role in the spinoff series Sam & Cat.

I’m Glad My Mom Died was published on Aug. 9, 2022. It has spent over 80 weeks on The New York Times Best Seller list.

