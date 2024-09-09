‘Penguin’ is taking over the “real” Gotham City

‘Penguin’ is taking over the “real” Gotham City
Max

Following the upcoming Max show’s takeover of San Diego during July’s annual Comic-Con, Penguin is headed to the real-life inspiration for Gotham City: NYC.

On Monday and Tuesday, “The Penguin and his crew will station their ‘Gotham Goods’ merchandise trucks in six locations across Manhattan,” the network teases, adding fans can follow @TheBatman on social media for information on how to collect their goods — and about the other stops in his takeover.

The trucks will be stashed and stocked with goods, while supplies last, in three different locations throughout Manhattan on both days.

Following that, there will be a Penguin booth at the city’s famous Feast of San Gennaro Sept. 12 through Sept. 22. The spot will be “offering exclusive ‘Penguin-themed’ merchandise and Gotham-inspired street food.” Colin Farrell‘s alter ego will also be parking his purple Maserati, as seen in The Batman and the spin-off show, near the booth.

Further, the network says, Penguin will also take over the San Gennaro Ferris wheel during the festival.

On Sept. 18, the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Lower Manhattan will host a special screening of the episode along with a Q&A with the filmmakers who brought the show to life. 

From Sept. 13 to Sept. 20, Max is partnering with select local establishments “to offer secret menu items, signature swag, and late-night special items available for purchase.”

Finally, on Sept. 17 Max “will light up several prominent New York City landmark buildings, including the Empire State Building, Javits Center, One Bryant Park, One World Trade Center, and Pier 17 in The Penguin’s signature plum purple hue to mark the beginning of his reign.”

The Penguin debuts Sept. 19 on HBO, and the eight-episode series will stream on Max.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ scares up million in Thursday night sneaks
‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ scares up $13 million in Thursday night sneaks
Warner Bros. Pictures

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice officially opens Friday, Sept. 6, but it’s already drawing crowds.

According to Deadline, the movie starring Michael Keaton, Jenna Ortega, Willem Dafoe and Winona Ryder scared up $13 million in sneak previews on Thursday.

That’s impressive by itself, but especially because Keaton’s “Ghost with the most” hasn’t haunted theaters since the 1988 original. 

While Warner Bros. is predicting the movie will do $90 million over the weekend, the trade suspects the studio is being conservative — some experts speculate the film could pull in as much as $110 million worldwide, making it one of the biggest September openings of all time. 

For the record, 2017’s Stephen King adaptation It holds the September crown: It opened to $123 million.

That said, Tim Burton‘s Beetlejuice sequel’s Thursday night sneaks were only half a million behind It‘s sneaks.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

New trailer debuts for Disney+-bound ‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’
New trailer debuts for Disney+-bound ‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’
(L-R) Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Jude Law, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith, and Ryan Kiera Armstrong – Lucasfilm/Matt Kennedy

At D23, Disney’s annual fan expo, co-star Jude Law was on hand Friday to introduce the trailer for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, the latest Disney+ series set in that galaxy far, far away. 

Law stars as the Force sensitive Jod Na Nawood in a sort of Star Wars meets The Goonies mash-up featuring a cast of kids — and one young alien — looking for adventure. 

According to an official synopsis, the show “follows the journey of four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, then get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy.”

“Finding their way home — and meeting unlikely allies and enemies — will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined,” the synopsis continues.

With Jude Law leading the cast, the show features Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kyriana Kratter and Robert Timothy Smith as the four children mentioned in the synopsis.

Tunde Adebimpe, Kerry Condon and Nick Frost also star, the latter voicing the beat-up, reprogrammed pirate droid SM-33.

At the 2023 Star Wars Celebration in London, Law said onstage that there were many “pinch-me moments” for him as he made his Star Wars debut, calling it an “extraordinary” experience.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew premieres on Disney+ on Dec. 3.

Lucasfilm is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Together again: Daryl and Carol reunite in new trailer to ‘The Walking Dead: The Book of Carol’
Together again: Daryl and Carol reunite in new trailer to ‘The Walking Dead: The Book of Carol’
AMC

Daryl Dixon and his post-apocalyptic ride-or-die Carol Peletier are back together again in the new trailer to The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol.

The trailer shows Melissa McBride‘s character Stateside, and looking for her long-lost friend — who had been kidnapped and shipped to France.

While Norman Reedus‘ character has adjusted to life there, he dreams about going back to America, and the friends he left behind. “I wonder if they’re still thinking about me,” he expresses. 

Unbeknownst to him, Carol hatches a plan to commandeer a plane to fly to France to find him. As a title card professes, “Some bonds have no borders.”

While both characters are seen separately fighting enemies both alive and undead in Europe, the trailer ends with a moment that fans have been excited to see since the pair parted ways in the finale of The Walking Dead in 2022: Daryl is shown in the foreground, while Carol saunters into frame, out of focus. 

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol, which is the second installment of Daryl Dixon’s spinoff series, debuts on Sept. 29 on AMC and AMC+. The spinoff has already been renewed for a third season.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.