Pennsylvania experiencing ‘intermittent’ 911 outages: Police

(WENATCHEE, Wash.) — The manhunt continued on Wednesday for 32-year-old Travis Decker, who is accused of killing his three young daughters near a campground in Washington, with officials saying he could be “anywhere within the nation.”
Paityn Decker, 9; Evelyn Decker, 8; and Olivia Decker, 5, were killed after they left home for a “planned visitation” with Decker at approximately 5 p.m. on Friday, according to the Wenatchee Police Department.
At approximately 3 p.m. on Monday, officials located Decker’s vehicle unoccupied near the Rock Island Campground in Chelan County, Washington, police said in a press release on Tuesday. Additional law enforcement officers responded to the scene and found the bodies of the three girls, but “Decker was not located,” police said.
A $20,00 reward has been offered for any information leading to Decker’s arrest, police said during a press conference on Tuesday evening.
Local officials are working with the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Marshal’s Office in their search for Decker.
“We will not rest until we have located him,” Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison said during the press conference. “He can be anywhere within the nation, so that’s why we have our federal partners on scene helping us bring in additional resources.”
Decker, who is homeless and has been living in his vehicle or at various motels or campgrounds in the area, is currently wanted for three counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree kidnapping, police said. He is a former member of the military with “extensive training,” but it is unknown whether he is currently armed, officials said.
“Travis, if you’re listening, this is your opportunity to turn yourself in, do the right thing, do what you need to do and take accountability for your actions. We’re not going to rest, and we’re going to make sure we find you. You will be brought to justice, those young ladies deserve it,” Morrison said.
Prior to discovering the girls’ bodies, police said visitation had been a part of the family’s parenting plan, but Decker went “outside the parameters of it which is not normal and cause for the alarm.”
On Tuesday, officials revealed the mother of the girls, Whitney Decker, contacted police on Friday with a civil complaint, saying there were concerns of Decker being “financially stressed recently” and gave authorities information on the his vehicle. In a statement provided to ABC News, Whitney Decker said she was “concerned” about the safety of her children and that she “just wants the girls back home safe and sound.”
Detectives later learned Travis Decker and his daughters did not arrive at a “planned 5K running event” on Saturday.
At the time, the investigation had not met Amber Alert criteria, officials said, but an Endangered Missing Persons Alert had been issued through the Washington State Patrol. Before the discovery of the girls’ bodies, officials said they were granted arrest warrants for Decker on three counts of custodial interference.
Details regarding the daughters’ cause of death will be kept private until officials said they can “ensure that the information we are sharing is not going to compromise the investigation.”
Decker, who is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes, was last seen wearing a light shirt and dark shorts, according to police. Decker’s father is flying in to speak with detectives, officials said.
Officials said anyone who has any information on Decker or knows of his whereabouts should call 911 immediately. Another press conference regarding the search for Decker will be held on Wednesday evening, officials said.
(Maryland) — A federal judge in Maryland is asking the Trump administration to explain its position that diplomatic discussions with the government of El Salvador are required to facilitate the return of a Venezuelan man whose removal to El Salvador’s CECOT mega-prison violated a previous court settlement.
The request from U.S. District Judge Stephanie Gallagher comes after the government of El Salvador, in a report by the United Nations submitted in a separate lawsuit, said that the migrants sent by the U.S. to CECOT are under the authority of the United States.
The man, a 20-year-old Venezuelan identified in court records by the pseudonym “Cristian,” challenged his removal after he was sent to CECOT in mid-March following President Donald Trump’s invocation of the Alien Enemies Act. In April, Judge Gallagher ordered the Trump administration to facilitate Cristian’s return, and the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the order in May.
In a filing on Tuesday, Judge Gallagher said the administration has failed to heed her order.
“Defendants have repeatedly skirted this Court’s directive to provide information regarding the steps they have taken and will take to facilitate the return of Cristian to the United States,” the judge wrote. “Instead, Defendants have repeatedly made oblique references to their request of ‘assistance’ from the U.S. Department of State (DOS), which has ‘entered into negotiations to facilitate Cristian’s return’ and ‘assumed responsibility on behalf of the U.S. Government for … diplomatic discussions with El Salvador.'”
In a report submitted as part of a court filing on Monday, El Salvador officials said that migrants who were sent to CECOT under an arrangement between the U.S. and El Salvador were the responsibility of the United States — appearing to contradict the Trump administration’s assertion that it is unable to bring back any of the migrants because they’re under El Salvador’s authority.
“Assuming the Government of El Salvador provided truthful information to the UN, no ‘diplomatic discussions’ should be required here because El Salvador has no sovereign interest in Cristian’s continued confinement in that country,” Judge Gallagher said in her filing Tuesday.
Judge Gallagher, in her original order in April, referenced the case of wrongly deported Kilmar Abrego Garcia, and said that “like Judge [Paula] Xinis in the Abrego Garcia matter, this court will order Defendants to facilitate Cristian’s return to the United States so that he can receive the process he was entitled to under the parties’ binding Settlement Agreement.”
The Trump administration subsequently brought Abrego Garcia back to the U.S. to face federal human smuggling charges, to which he has pleaded not guilty.
(WASHINGTON) — The FBI is considering moving its training academy from Quantico, Virginia, to Huntsville, Alabama, according to sources familiar with the decision, as part of a broader effort to shift federal law enforcement resources out of the Capital region.
The FBI said in a statement that “any relocation options are being evaluated for budgetary reasons and to save money, while taking advantage of the best facilities available.”
Quantico has been the site of the FBI training facility since the 1970s.
The potential move is being spearheaded by FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino, according to sources.
In recent months, Bongino and FBI Director Kash Patel have visited Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, the FBI’s “innovation center,” and have publicly posted about it.
Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., said on social media that the possible move is “GREAT NEWS” for Alabama.