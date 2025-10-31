Pennsylvania man with multiple arrest warrants back in custody after fleeing from police while handcuffed: Officials

Officials in Pennsylvania are searching for Jairo Eliazar Ramirez-Lima, a man with “multiple active arrest warrants, including federal ICE detainers” who escaped police custody while handcuffed, according to the East Pikeland Township Police Department. (East Pikeland Township Police Department)

(NEW YORK) — A man in Pennsylvania with multiple warrants, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainers, is back in police custody after he escaped from officials while still wearing handcuffs, according to the East Pikeland Township Police Department.

Jairo Eliazar Ramirez-Lima, 41, escaped from police custody early Saturday morning while being transported from a local hospital following an arrest for driving under the influence, police said in a statement.

Despite being handcuffed, Ramirez-Lima “fled on foot from the hospital grounds,” police confirmed to ABC News on Wednesday.

On Friday, officials announced Ramirez-Lima was “captured,” with the East Pikeland Township Police Chief Michelle Major telling ABC Philadelphia station WPVI he was spotted at a Wawa in Phoenixville by an officer.

Police had warned that Ramirez-Lima was “considered dangerous.”

While police said there was “no known active threat to the public” when Ramirez-Lima was on the run, they said he has “multiple active arrest warrants, including federal ICE detainers and has a history of violence and weapons offenses.”

In addition to the DUI and escape charges, Ramirez-Lima was also charged with false identification to a law enforcement officer, tampering with public records, driving without a license, disregard to a traffic lane and careless driving, according to court documents obtained by ABC News.

He also has a protection-from-abuse order against him in Maryland, WPVI.

The suspect’s escape remains under investigation and police said additional information will be released as it becomes available.

FDA warns public not to eat possibly radioactive shrimp sold at Walmart
A sign for the Food And Drug Administration is seen outside of the headquarters on July 20, 2020 in White Oak, Maryland. Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The Food and Drug Administration is warning the public not to eat, sell or serve certain Great Value raw frozen shrimp sold at Walmart due to possible contamination with Cesium-137, a radioactive isotope.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection alerted the FDA about possible Cesium-137, or Cs-137, detected in shipping containers at four U.S. ports, the FDA said Tuesday in a press release. Testing on frozen shrimp from the distributor, Indonesia’s BMS Foods, also tested positive, the FDA said.

However, no shrimp that has tested positive for Cesium-137 has entered the U.S. food supply, according to the FDA.

The FDA is still recommending a recall on all products from BMS Foods that were shipped after the company’s shipping containers tested positive for Cesium-137, even though the products themselves have not tested positive.

The following Great Value brand frozen shrimp products should not be eaten, sold or served:

  • Great Value brand frozen raw shrimp, lot code: 8005540-1, Best by Date: 3/15/2027
  • Great Value brand frozen raw shrimp, lot code: 8005538-1, Best by Date: 3/15/2027
  • Great Value brand frozen raw shrimp, lot code: 8005539-1, Best by Date: 3/15/2027

“If you have recently purchased raw frozen shrimp from Walmart that matches this description, throw it away,” the FDA said in its press release.

The FDA said it is working with distributors and retailers that received the shrimp from BMS Foods “to recommend that firms conduct a recall,” according to the press release.

The FDA said it determined the shrimp from BMS Foods violates the Federal Food, Drug, & Cosmetic Act “in that it appears to have been prepared, packed, or held under insanitary conditions whereby it may have become contaminated with Cs-137 and may pose a safety concern.”

All products from the company are now banned from coming into the U.S. “until the firm has resolved the conditions that gave rise to the appearance of the violation,” the FDA said.

Cesium is a soft, flexible, silvery-white metal that becomes liquid near room temperature, but easily bonds with chlorides to create a crystalline powder, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

External exposure to large amounts of Cesium-137, according to the EPA, can cause burns, acute radiation sickness and even death.

Evacuation orders lifted as firefighters gain upper hand in California’s Canyon Fire
Eric Thayer/Getty Images

All evacuation warnings have been lifted regarding the Canyon Fire in California after firefighters appeared to gain the upper hand in battling the wildfire, which broke out amid a heatwave and rapidly spread to over 5,300 acres in two days and destroyed at least seven structures, including two homes, authorities said.

As of Sunday morning, fire crews had increased containment on the blaze from 28% on Saturday evening to 62%, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire). The fire also spread into Los Angeles County, endangering homes and forcing thousands of evacuation over the weekend near the city of Castaic.

“As of this morning, all evacuation warnings in Los Angeles and Ventura counties have been lifted,” Cal Fire said in an updated statement on Sunday morning.

As of Sunday, the fire had burned 5,370 acres, according to Cal Fire.

On Thursday, a local emergency proclamation issued by officials enabling the county to “expedite access to critical resources and cut through bureaucratic red tape to enhance firefighting and recovery efforts,” according to a statement from Los Angeles County.

The Canyon Fire had grown to over 5,000 acres in a matter of hours and was 25% contained, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department Friday morning. On Thursday, the fire had burned 1,500 acres.

At least two homes and five small outbuildings were burned in the flames, officials said.

More than 1,100 firefighters are battling the blaze, which broke out in extremely hot weather — accompanied by minimal humidity — which officials said are the perfect conditions for the flames to increase.

Evacuation zones and shelters
At the height of the fire on Friday and Saturday, more than 5,700 homes and structures in Los Angeles County were threatened and and nearly 8,000 residents were forced to evacuate, officials said.

Many residents of Ventura County were also initially under evacuation orders or evacuation warnings, which have all been cancelled, officials said.

The emergency declaration issued by officials granted authorities the flexibility to “coordinate across agencies, mobilize additional firefighting personnel and equipment, and streamline procurement processes,” officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to Cal Fire.

Firefighters were also making progress in containing the Gifford Fire, which as of Sunday had burned 114,621 acres, mostly within the Los Padres National Forest in Solvang, California, according to Cal Fire. The wildfire, which began on Aug. 1 and became the largest wildfire in the years, was 21% contained as of Sunday morning, officials said.

Critical DNA evidence to be allowed in Gilgo Beach serial killer case, judge rules
Alleged serial killer Rex A. Heuermann is escorted into Judge Tim Mazzei’s courtroom at Suffolk County Court in Riverhead for a frye hearing on July 17, 2025 in Riverhead, New York. (Photo by James Carbone-Pool/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — A New York judge on Wednesday admitted DNA evidence that Suffolk County prosecutors say links alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann to the murders of at least seven victims.

The defense had challenged the evidence since it was obtained using new DNA technology that had never been used in a New York court.

Prosecutors successfully argued the technology was derived from accepted scientific methods.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

