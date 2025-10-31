Pennsylvania man with multiple arrest warrants back in custody after fleeing from police while handcuffed: Officials

Officials in Pennsylvania are searching for Jairo Eliazar Ramirez-Lima, a man with “multiple active arrest warrants, including federal ICE detainers” who escaped police custody while handcuffed, according to the East Pikeland Township Police Department. (East Pikeland Township Police Department)

(NEW YORK) — A man in Pennsylvania with multiple warrants, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainers, is back in police custody after he escaped from officials while still wearing handcuffs, according to the East Pikeland Township Police Department.

Jairo Eliazar Ramirez-Lima, 41, escaped from police custody early Saturday morning while being transported from a local hospital following an arrest for driving under the influence, police said in a statement.

Despite being handcuffed, Ramirez-Lima “fled on foot from the hospital grounds,” police confirmed to ABC News on Wednesday.

On Friday, officials announced Ramirez-Lima was “captured,” with the East Pikeland Township Police Chief Michelle Major telling ABC Philadelphia station WPVI he was spotted at a Wawa in Phoenixville by an officer.

Police had warned that Ramirez-Lima was “considered dangerous.”

While police said there was “no known active threat to the public” when Ramirez-Lima was on the run, they said he has “multiple active arrest warrants, including federal ICE detainers and has a history of violence and weapons offenses.”

In addition to the DUI and escape charges, Ramirez-Lima was also charged with false identification to a law enforcement officer, tampering with public records, driving without a license, disregard to a traffic lane and careless driving, according to court documents obtained by ABC News.

He also has a protection-from-abuse order against him in Maryland, WPVI.

The suspect’s escape remains under investigation and police said additional information will be released as it becomes available.

