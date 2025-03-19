Pentagon aims to cut 50,000 to 60,000 civilians

Pentagon aims to cut 50,000 to 60,000 civilians
J. David Ake/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Pentagon is attempting to reduce the size of its civilian workforce by between 50,000 to 60,000 employees through voluntary workforce reductions, though it remains unclear if it will be able to meet that goal without possibly having to carry out forced reductions in the civilian workforce.

The Defense Department is currently carrying out a voluntary process to reach its goal of a 5% to 8% reduction of its 878,000 civilian employees — a number that equates to 50,000 to 60,000 employees, a senior defense official told reporters on Tuesday.

“The number sounds high, but I would focus on the percentage, a 5% to 8% reduction is not a drastic one,” said the official, who added that the percentage is one that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth “is confident can be done without negatively impacting readiness in order to make sure that our resources are allocated in the right direction.”

The voluntary process includes employees who have chosen to resign through what is known as the “Fork in the Road,” a freeze on hiring new employees to replace those who are departing and the dismissal of 5,400 probationary employees who have less than one or two years’ experience in their current jobs.

About 21,000 civilian employees have had their voluntary resignation requests approved under what the Pentagon calls the Deferred Resignation Program (DRP), which allows employees to resign but continue to be paid through the end of the fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30.

The senior defense official declined to disclose how many civilian employees in total had sought to opt into the Deferred Resignation Program.

ABC News has previously reported that 31,000 civilian employees had offered to resign under the Trump administration initiative with some of the requests being denied.

The hiring freeze means that the average 6,000 employees who join the Pentagon every month are also not coming into the workforce as other employees leave.

The Defense Department had also begun the termination of 5,400 probationary civilian employees — which has now been paused by a temporary restraining order imposed by a federal judge.

The official stressed that the 5,400 probationary employees had not been selected for termination “blindly based on the time they had been hired.” The Department has 54,000 total probationary employees, a term that refers to employees who have less than one or two years’ experience in their current jobs.

Instead, the official said the 5,400 were employees who “were documented as significantly underperforming in their job functions and or had misconduct on the record.” It is unclear if all of the 5,400 probationary employees targeted for termination fell into those categories.

“The fact that someone was a probationary employee did not directly mean that they were going to be subject to removal,” said the official.

The official declined to offer what “reduction in force” steps the Pentagon might undertake should the voluntary efforts not reach the goal of reducing the workforce by 50,000 to 60,000 employees.

“I won’t get ahead of the Secretary,” the official said. “It’ll be the Secretary’s prerogative to designate how and when he might use any of the other tools that would be available to him to achieve the stated reduction targets.”

There has been speculation that military service members may be asked to fill in for some of the civilian jobs that are being vacated or will not be filled by the hiring freeze, but the official said the goal is not to affect military readiness.

“We are confident we could absorb those removals without detriment to our ability to continue the mission, and so that’s how we can be confident that we don’t need to worry about any resulting impact on the uniformed force,” the official said.

The official acknowledged that some military veterans would be among the civilians who would be leaving the department, but did not provide an estimate of how many.

“Some of those people will be veterans that served in uniform previously, we’re certainly again looking at case by case as we plan workforce reduction,” said the official. “There are so many critical skills and experience that veterans have to offer, and that’s part of the analysis when we consider who is contributing to the core mission functions and who should be retained.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Rents are high — a new bill in Congress aims to change that
Rents are high — a new bill in Congress aims to change that
Deb Cohn-Orbach/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — New legislation in Congress aims to tackle a financial burden weighing on millions of households — rent that is “too damn high,” as one New York City housing activist famously claimed.

The bill, introduced by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and co-sponsored by eight other Senate Democrats, targets companies that collect data on rental markets from landlords and then use the data for an algorithm to help broadly determine rents.

In an exclusive interview with ABC News, Klobuchar called it a “high-tech” version of collusion, saying companies that use these models are widely sourcing rents from competitors and colluding to drive up costs for consumers. The landlords plug in their nonpublic information related to rents into the RealPage software and then are able to receive pricing recommendations, circumventing normal competitive strategies for setting rents. The bill, she said, wouldn’t prevent landlords from using algorithms — but it would stop companies from illegally working together to set higher rents.

“It’s just textbook collusion,” Klobuchar said. “It’s clearly illegal for these landlords who compete with each other to get together for dinner one night and go, ‘Hey, let’s all set our rents high and then we won’t compete with each other.’

“Well, this is just a high-tech, sophisticated way of doing it, and our laws need to be as sophisticated,” she said.

Last year, the Justice Department sued real estate software company RealPage, which is the most-used company providing algorithmic pricing. The lawsuit alleged RealPage engaged in a collusion scheme with landlords that resulted in higher rent across the country.

“We constantly interact with algorithms, whether shopping online, paying rent, booking a flight, hailing a ride, buying insurance. I mean, that happens,” Klobuchar said. “But we’ve got to draw the line when they’re actually being used to fix prices, to hurt consumers, and that is exactly what I believe, and the Justice Department believes, has been going on.”

A report by the Biden administration’s Council of Economic Advisers found that algorithms like the one used by RealPage added over $90 a month to average rents in Phoenix, Las Vegas, San Diego, Tampa and Washington, D.C. — and added over $130 a month to rents in Dallas, Denver and Atlanta.

In 2023, the algorithmic pricing added a total of $3.8 billion to the price of rentals nationwide, according to the report.

The report also found that RealPage is used to determine rent for nearly 1 in 4 multifamily properties.

In a statement in December, RealPage defended its software, saying it was built to be legally compliant and enhances competition for customers in rental housing.

“We remain unwavering in our belief that RealPage’s revenue management software benefits both housing providers and residents,” it said.

“Housing is still the largest monthly expense for most households, and that includes rent,” Klobuchar said. “We have clear documentation from economists that this price-fixing by algorithms increased the rents by nearly $4 billion in 2023 — we know this is happening, and it’s so hard for people to get by now anyway.”

Rents have been one of the most stubborn drivers of high, post-pandemic inflation — up 4.3% over the past year, according to the government’s latest consumer price index report. That outpaces the overall annual inflation rate, which stands at 2.9%.

The legislation introduced by Klobuchar, called the “Preventing Algorithmic Collusion Act,” would require rental companies to disclose if they are using algorithms to set rents. And it would direct the Federal Trade Commission to study how these algorithms are affecting competition.

It will need bipartisan support in the Republican-controlled Senate and House to have a future. Klobuchar said she is optimistic the bill can garner support from Republicans.

While former President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice was aggressive on antitrust enforcement, aided by then-FTC Chairwoman Lina Khan, the Trump administration also has interest in propelling the issue. Antitrust cases against Google and Meta were initiated under Trump’s first term, and Vice President J.D. Vance was vocal about taking on powerful monopolies while in the Senate. One of his former aides, Gail Slater, will now take a leading attorney role at the DOJ.

In announcing Slater’s position, President Donald Trump said Big Tech companies have “run wild for years.”

Still, Klobuchar admitted that seeing the hefty showing of tech CEOs at Trump’s inauguration — the “broligarchs,” as she called them — gave her pause.

“But there are some good people that are going to keep doing this work within the bowels of the Department of Justice. So my hope is that there will be continued antitrust enforcement,” she said.

In the meantime, Klobuchar urged renters to do their own research, with the awareness that there are “forces out there” raising rents in most metropolitan areas.

“Why not ask when you’re going to rent: ‘Are you involved with RealPage or one of these companies that sets rents?'” she said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Crackdown on do-it-yourself firearm kits is curbing ghost guns. Will it last?
Crackdown on do-it-yourself firearm kits is curbing ghost guns. Will it last?
ABC News

(BALTIMORE) — Deep inside headquarters of the Baltimore Police Department, a vault holds thousands of artifacts from a generation of gun crime and clues to a tide that may be turning.

Most of the firearms lining the vault’s walls have serial numbers indicating origin and ownership, but many of the most recent additions to the collection are homemade and unmarked.

“You can buy the pieces online, put them together and you can have a fully assembled firearm that is untraceable,” said BPD Commissioner Richard Worley, who gave ABC News a rare inside look at the cache.

The number of privately made firearms, or ghost guns, recovered from crime and accident scenes nationwide has exploded into an epidemic in recent years, up nearly 17-fold between 2017 and 2023, according to the Justice Department.

Baltimore has been a microcosm of the problem. Just a dozen of the untraceable weapons were picked up by police in 2018. By 2022, there were more than 500 recovered from homicide scenes, mass shootings, drug busts and traffic stops.

But now, the city is cautiously celebrating a dramatic downward trend of ghost guns and what could be a harbinger of progress in the fight against gun violence across the country.

In 2024, 309 ghost guns without serial numbers were recovered across Baltimore. Eight have been collected so far this year, according to police.

Officials credit a series of federal, state and local restrictions imposed on gun kits in 2022 and 2023 with slowing online sales by requiring background and age checks of buyers and banning some kit sales in Maryland altogether.

“I think it’s made a huge difference for not just Baltimore city but the entire state,” said Worley, who added that the latest data prove that commonsense regulations can have a significant impact.

Daniel Webster, a leading expert on firearm policy at the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions, said the turnabout has been stunning.

“I want to underscore just how sharp that increase was prior to these policies going into place,” he said. “Now you see an abrupt change in a slope going exactly the other direction.”

Whatever progress is attributable to the regulations may now be at risk, according to some experts.

The gun industry has lobbied the Trump administration to roll back restrictions on gun kit sales and filed a lawsuit in federal court challenging treatment of gun parts the same as fully assembled firearms.

“We don’t sell firearms. So my company will never have a federal firearms license and therefore will never perform the NICS background checks,” said Cody Wilson, owner and founder of Defense Distributed, one of the largest do-it-yourself gun kit and 3D gun blueprint manufacturers.

Wilson is a plaintiff in a Supreme Court case this spring that will decide whether federal restrictions on gun kits, such as requiring background checks and serialization, should be struck down. The justices are expected to rule by the end of June.

“We’ve been developing technology in this direction, digital and physical or mechanical technologies, to help you make firearms, design your own firearms, reproduce your own firearms,” he said, adamant that gun kit manufacturers will continue to push boundaries of the law.

Ghost guns assembled from parts kits purchased online or manufactured by at-home 3D printing have increasingly turned up in high-profile attacks and mass shootings.

Last month, a convicted felon armed with a ghost gun allegedly shot and critically wounded two kindergarten children on a school playground in California. That same day in New York City, a man equipped with a homemade gun allegedly assassinated the UnitedHealthcare CEO on a sidewalk.

“Anyone, a felon, a teenager, anybody could order a kit online and within an hour and some handy instructions from YouTube put together their own working firearm,” Webster said. “It goes around every law, federal and state, that has been designed to keep guns out of people that it’s broadly agreed are too dangerous to have them.”

And it’s not just bad guys.

Until recently, do-it-yourself gun kits have been especially popular among teenagers who are not old enough to buy firearms in stores legally and instead obtain a gun kit online with only a credit card.

“This industry is really undermining parents’ ability to keep their kids safe and arming teenagers in a way that the laws are really set up to prevent,” said Eric Tirschwell, executive director of Everytown Law, a gun safety advocacy group.

Ghost gun violence has devastated families in nearly every state: a 15-year-old killed at a corner store near Philadelphia by another teenager, two teenagers murdered in Virginia after a fight on social media, a 10th grader nearly killed in a student bathroom at a Maryland high school.

Outside Detroit in May 2021, Guy Boyd was accidentally shot in the face by his then-best friend. He nearly died and lost his eye.

“Ghost guns. It’s in the name. It’s a gun,” Boyd said. “It’s a firearm. It’s projectile. It’s something that can take somebody’s life or almost take somebody’s life, in my scenario.”

Worley, of the BPD, said Baltimore is hopeful that the reduction in ghost gun violence since the recently implemented layers of restrictions won’t be fleeting.

“There were so many on the street that it’s going to take us years to get rid of them,” he said of the untraceable guns. “But our men and women work every single day tirelessly to take them off the street.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Blood on your hands’: Mayors from ‘sanctuary cities’ grilled during House hearing
‘Blood on your hands’: Mayors from ‘sanctuary cities’ grilled during House hearing
Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Democratic mayors of Boston, Chicago, Denver and New York City on Wednesday pushed back against House Republicans’ claims that they are harboring dangerous immigrants and violating immigration laws as so-called “sanctuary cities.”

During a House Oversight Committee hearing on Wednesday, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston and New York City Mayor Eric Adams all defended their actions on immigration enforcement in their respective cities as Republicans on the committee accused them of increasing crime and impeding on law enforcement actions.

Chairman James Comer, a Republican, said these mayors lead towns that have policies that only create “sanctuary for criminals” and promised to hold them accountable for “their failure to follow the law and protect the American people.” Comer and other Republicans on the committee suggested that the mayors should be doing more to cooperate with the Trump administration and its deportation efforts.

Sanctuary cities still enforce U.S. federal immigration laws, but the term often refers to a limited collaboration with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement while enacting policies that are more favorable to undocumented people.

“As mayor, I do not control who enters or remains in our country, but I do have to manage the population that is within our city,” said Adams, who said as New York City mayor he is working with the Trump administration on immigration aid. “In order to carry out this function without having long term negative ramification, I must create an atmosphere that allows every law-abiding resident, documented or not, to access vital services without fear of being turned over to federal authorities.”

Wu said that the Trump administration is making “hard-working, tax-paying, God-fearing residents afraid to live their lives.”

“A city that scared is not a city that’s safe. A land ruled by fear is not the land of the free,” Wu said.

Democrats immediately criticized the Trump administration, arguing the overreach of federal officials has led to unlawful detentions and created fear in communities.

“Let’s be clear, the state and local laws that Republicans have issue with today are in full compliance with federal law. They do not obstruct ICE from carrying out its duties, and they are backed by evidence demonstrating that they keep people safe,” Ranking Member Gerry Connolly said.

Wednesday’s committee hearing comes as President Donald Trump’s administration officials have ramped up their immigration enforcement efforts with Attorney General Pam Bondi shutting down federal grants to sanctuary cities and multiple threats from “border czar” Tom Homan toward these mayors if they refuse to comply.

At the Conservative Political Action Conference last month, Homan criticized Boston and its police commissioner, saying he’ll be “bringing hell” to the city over its sanctuary city policy.

“Let’s talk about Tom Homan,” Wu said Wednesday. “Shame on him for lying about my city, for having the nerve to insult our police commissioner who has overseen the safest Boston’s been in anyone’s lifetime. Bring him here under oath, and let’s ask him some questions.”

The mayors pushed back heavily on assertions from Republicans that they are welcoming criminals into their cities, blaming the Trump administration for labeling immigrants as criminals and pushing misleading crime statistics.

“If you wanted to make us safe, pass gun reforms,” Wu later added. “Stop cutting Medicaid. Stop cutting cancer research. Stop cutting funds for veterans. That is what will make our cities safe.”

Many Republican lawmakers pointed to specific incidents in each of the mayor’s cities about U.S. citizens getting injured or killed at the hands of undocumented people, attempting to dispel the mayors’ arguments.

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan got in a contentious back-and-forth with Johnston involving a Venezuelan gang member who injured officers during an arrest. Due to the state’s sanctuary city policy, police were forced to arrest the man in public rather than travel into the jail to detain him, something the Republicans criticized.

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace had harsh words for the mayors, saying “you all have blood on your hands” over deaths and injuries at the hands of these undocumented people.

“All of the mayors here today are actively working to harm the American people you represent,” Mace said. “You all have blood on your hands.”

As the committee members accused the mayors of interfering with Trump’s deportation efforts, the mayors continued to assert that they were in compliance with federal law.

However, Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna disputed the mayor’s claims and argued that the sanctuary city policies were in violation of federal law, announcing she was going to send criminal referrals to the Justice Department.

“I do not think you guys are bad people, but I think that you are ideologically misled, which is why, unfortunately, based on your responses, I’m all going to be criminally referring you to the Department of Justice for investigation, and as soon as I leave here, these will be going over to Pam Bondi,” Luna said.

“I’m not doing that … [in] an effort to bully you guys, but I do believe that your policies are hurting the American people.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.