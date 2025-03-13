Pentagon ‘cherry picked’ studies to support transgender service member ban, judge says
(WASHINGTON) —
A federal judge spent Wednesday morning grilling a Department of Justice lawyer about the legality of the Pentagon’s transgender service member ban, repeatedly suggesting the policy relies on a flawed understanding of gender dysphoria.
The Pentagon’s new policy to separate transgender U.S. service members from the military is facing its first legal test as U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes considers issuing an order blocking the policy from taking effect.
During Wednesday’s hearing, Judge Reyes said that the government “egregiously misquoted” and “cherry picked” scientific studies to incorrectly assert that transgender soldiers decrease the readiness and lethality of the military.
While Judge Reyes has not yet issued a formal ruling, she repeatedly suggested that the policy unfairly targets a class of people that the Trump administration dislikes.
“The question in this case is whether the military under the equal protection rights afforded to every American under the due process clause of the Fifth Amendment, if the military … can do that and targeting a specific medical issue that impacts a specific group that the administration disfavors,” she said.
Judge Reyes also pressed DOJ attorney Jason Manion to identify any other similar medical issues that has prompted a similar response from the Department of Defense.
“Identify for me a single other time in recent history where the military has excluded a group of people for having a disqualifying issue, because I can’t think of one,” Judge Reyes asked.
Manion answered that the military applied a similar policy for soldiers who declined to take the COVID-19 vaccine, prompting an incredulous Judge Reyes to ask anyone in the gallery to raise their hand if they had gotten COVID.
“Lots of people raise their hands, right?” Judge Reyes said. “All different kinds of people … so it wasn’t just aimed at getting rid of one group of people.”
The plaintiffs have argued that the DOD’s policy — which was finalized in late February and bans most transgender service members from serving with some exceptions — violates the Fifth Amendment’s right to equal protection and causes irreparable harm by denigrating transgender soldiers, disrupting unit cohesion and weakening the military.
“This case is a test of the core democratic principle that makes our country worth defending — that every person is of equal dignity and worth and is entitled to equal protection of the laws,” the plaintiffs argued.
Lawyers with the Department of Justice have defended the policy by arguing the court should not intervene in military decision-making, describing gender dysphoria as a condition that causes “clinically significant distress or impairment in social, occupational, or other important areas of human functioning.”
“DoD has been particularly cautious about service by individuals with mental health conditions, given the unique mental and emotional stresses of military service,” government lawyers argued.
During a hearing last month, Judge Reyes — a Biden appointee who was the first LGBT judge on the D.C. District Court — signaled deep skepticism with the government’s claim that transgender service members lessen the military’s lethality or readiness, though she declined to intervene until the DOD finalized their policy.
When the policy was formalized last month, she quickly ordered the government to clarify key tenets of their policy, including identifying what “mental health constraint” other than gender dysphoria that conflicts with the military’s standards of “honesty, humility, and integrity.”
She also raised doubts about the government’s claims about the exceptions to the policy, flagging on the court’s docket a recent DOD social media post that “transgender troops are disqualified from service without an exemption.”
The hearing comes amid an increasingly hostile relationship between Judge Reyes and the Department of Justice.
After Judge Reyes excoriated a DOJ lawyer last month during a hearing in the case, the Department of Justice filed a complaint with an appeals judge about what they alleged was Reyes’ “hostile and egregious misconduct.”
Attorney General Pam Bondi’s chief of staff Chad Mizelle alleged that Reyes demonstrated a political bias, compromised the dignity of the proceedings and inappropriately questioned a DOJ attorney about his religious beliefs.
“At minimum, this matter warrants further investigation to determine whether these incidents represent a pattern of misconduct that requires more significant remedial measures,” Mizelle wrote.
(WASHINGTON) — The deadline has quietly passed on Attorney General Pam Bondi delivering a report to President Donald Trump on whether any leftover Biden administration policies infringe on Americans’ right to bear arms. It came just days after Democratic leaders sent her a letter suggesting there is “plainly no need for any new plan of action.”
Trump signed an executive order on Feb. 7 after making campaign promises to gun-rights groups like the National Rifle Association (NRA) that “no one will lay a finger on your firearms.”
The president instructed Bondi to “examine all orders, regulations, guidance, plans, international agreements, and other actions of executive departments and agencies” and determine if any of them violate the Second Amendment.
“The Second Amendment is an indispensable safeguard of security and liberty. It has preserved the right of the American people to protect ourselves, our families, and our freedoms since the founding of our great Nation,” Trump’s executive order reads. “Because it is foundational to maintaining all other rights held by Americans, the right to keep and bear arms must not be infringed.”
The 30-day mark for Bondi to report back to Trump through his domestic policy director would have been this past Sunday.
Andrew Willinger, executive director of the Center for Firearms Law at Duke University School of Law, told ABC News the broadly written executive order “signals to me that this isn’t a top priority” for the Trump administration.
“Obviously, if there were things that were on the administration’s radar as possibly violating the Second Amendment or violating the rights of gun owners in some way, they could have started to roll those back right away and wouldn’t have needed to take this intermediate step of issuing a directive to the Attorney General to figure out what those were,” Willinger said. “That suggests that there’s nothing out there that the administration viewed as so pressing that they have to get rid of it right away.”
‘Perfectly consistent with the 2nd Amendment’
After Trump signed the executive order, NRA Executive Vice President Doug Hamlin released a statement praising the president’s move.
“Promises made to law-abiding gun owners are being kept by President Donald J. Trump,” Hamlin said. “NRA members were instrumental, turning out in record numbers to secure his victory, and he is proving worthy of their votes, faith and confidence in his first days in office.”
John Commerford, executive director of the NRA Institute for Legislative Action, also released a statement, saying, “After a long four years, law-abiding gun owners no longer have to worry about being the target of an anti-gun radical administration. NRA looks forward to the advances and restoration of our rights that will come from President Trump’s respect for the Constitution.”
It is unclear whether or not Bondi met the deadline on delivering the report — nothing had been publicly released as of Wednesday. When ABC News asked this week about the Bondi’s pending plan of action, Department of Justice officials said they would check but had no immediate information on the report’s status. The White House also did not respond to ABC News’ inquiry about Bondi’s pending report.
Earlier this month, Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Maryland, ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, and Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Georgia, ranking member of the House subcommittee on Crime and Federal Government Surveillance, sent Bondi a letter.
“We are determined to protect our communities against lethal gun crime in a manner consistent with the Second Amendment,” they wrote.
The letter said that if Bondi carried out her examination “objectively and in good faith” she’ll find that actions taken by the previous administration to fight gun violence are “perfectly consistent with the Second Amendment.”
“There is plainly no need for any new plan of action to, in the words of the executive order, ‘protect the Second Amendment rights of all Americans,'” the letter said.
In his executive order, Trump instructed Bondi that in addition to reviewing all presidential actions taken on gun control from January 2021 to January 2025, he wanted her to review rules about firearms and federal firearm licensing implemented by the Department of Justice and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).
Trump specifically asked Bondi to review the ATF’s “enhanced regulatory enforcement policy” — also called the “zero tolerance policy” — implemented in 2021 under Biden and former Attorney General Merrick Garland to identify federal firearms dealers who violate the 1968 Gun Control Act.
Under the policy, firearms dealers had their licenses revoked for willfully transferring firearms to prohibited people, failing to conduct the required background checks, falsifying records and failing to respond to a gun trace request. The policy prompted several lawsuits from gun dealers who argued their licenses were revoked over minor clerical errors.
Raskin and McBath claimed that in the three years since the policy was implemented, about 0.3% of the nation’s roughly 130,000 federal gun dealers had their licenses revoked.
“Through this policy, ATF has enforced the Gun Control Act as passed by Congress and had revoked the licenses of a tiny fraction of gun dealers who willfully violated the law,” Raskin and McBath said in their letter to Bondi. “The ATF’s enhanced regulatory policy has not prevented a single American who may lawfully possess a firearm from exercising his or her Second Amendment rights.”
The ATF reported that in fiscal year 2023, the agency found 1,531 violations after conducting 8,689 firearm compliance inspections. The inspections, according to the ATF, prompted 667 warning letters and 170 revocations.
“Law-abiding gun dealers remain in business throughout the country. In fact, there remain more gun dealers than there are locations of Starbucks, McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Burger King, Subway, and Chick-fil-A combined,” Raskin and McBath said in their letter.
The Democratic lawmakers asked Bondi to respond to their letter by the end of the business day on Monday, explaining what standards she will use to determine if policies taken by the Biden administration violate the Second Amendment and how she will ensure her plan of action “does not increase the risk of violent crime, including gun deaths.”
Majority of Americans favor stronger gun laws
A Pew Research Center poll released in July 2024 found that 61% of respondents agreed that it is too easy to legally obtain a gun and 58% favored stricter gun laws.
“We know that the vast majority of Americans — including gun owners and Trump voters — support basic safety laws that crack down on crime and keep all communities safe. These policies are in no way inconsistent with the Second Amendment,” Kris Brown, president of the gun-safety advocacy group Brady United, said in a statement after Trump signed the executive order.
Brown noted that policies under Biden included expanding background checks for gun buyers and “cracking down on rogue gun traffickers.”
“They must be continued if this President actually wants to achieve any of his campaign promises around reducing crime, cracking down on drug traffickers, and reducing the flow of trafficked weapons across the southern border,” Brown said.
In the aftermath of the 2022 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers, Biden signed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the first major piece of federal gun reform to clear both chambers in 30 years.
The law enhanced background checks for gun buyers under the age of 21 by giving authorities up to 10 business days to review the juvenile and mental health records of young gun purchasers, and made it unlawful for someone to purchase a gun for someone who would fail a background check. This legislation closed the so-called “boyfriend loophole” preventing individuals convicted of domestic abuse from purchasing a gun.
The law included $750 million to help states implement “red flag” laws to remove firearms from people deemed to be a danger to themselves or others, as well as other violence prevention programs. It also provided funding for a variety of programs aimed at shoring up the nation’s mental health apparatus and securing schools.
Willinger told ABC News that “short of asking Congress to appeal it,” there is little the Trump administration can do about the law.
“It’s possible that the administration could do stuff to hold up that money,” Willinger said. “I don’t know what wiggle room they have to do that.”
(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Thursday claimed, without citing evidence, that diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives for air traffic controllers at the Federal Aviation Administration — under Democratic presidents — were partly to blame for the tragic plane and helicopter collision in Washington on Wednesday night.
The air disaster occurred as an American Airlines passenger jet approaching Reagan Washington National Airport collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter on a routine training flight.
“I put safety first, Obama, Biden and the Democrats put policy first, and they put politics at a level that nobody’s ever seen,” Trump told reporters in the White House briefing room, referring to the policies, even as the investigation into what happened is just getting underway.
This is the first major commercial airline crash in the United States since 2009, when 50 people died after a plane crashed while landing near Buffalo Niagara International Airport.
“I had to say that it’s terrible,” he said, citing what he called a story about a group within the FAA that had “determined that the [FAA] workforce was too white, that they had concerted efforts to get the administration to change that and to change it immediately. This was in the Obama administration, just prior to my getting there, and we took care of African Americans, Hispanic Americans.”
Trump then signed an executive order later Thursday that appointed Christopher Rocheleau, a 22-year veteran of the FAA, as acting commissioner of the agency, which he had said he would do in the briefing. And he signed a second executive order “aimed at undoing all of that damage” caused by the “Biden administration’s DEI and woke policies.”
“We want the most competent people. We don’t care what race they are,” the president said. “If they don’t have a great brain, a great power of the brain, they’re not going to be very good at what they do and bad things will happen.”
When asked in the earlier briefing by ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Mary Bruce whether he was saying the crash was the result of diversity hiring, Trump said, “we don’t know” what caused the crash, adding investigators are still looking into that. “It just could have been. We have a high standard. We’ve had a higher, much higher standard than anybody else.”
Even as he made unfounded claims about the FAA’s diversity initiatives being a factor in the disaster, he said the Army helicopter crew could be at fault — and claimed he wasn’t blaming the air traffic controller who communicated with the helicopter.
When asked how he could come to the conclusion that FAA diversity policies had something to do with the disaster, he said, “Because I have common sense, OK, and unfortunately a lot of people don’t.”
DEI and any similar programs do not apply to air traffic control hiring, though — no one is given preferential treatment for race, sex, ethnicity or sexual orientation, a former FAA official told ABC News.
Applicants must pass a medical exam, an aptitude test and a psychological test that is more stringent than that required of a pilot, said Chris Wilbanks, FAA deputy vice president of safety and technical training.
In 2022, 57,000 people applied for an ATC position, Wilbanks said, and 2,400 qualified to attend the academy. Of that 2,400, only 1,000 made it to the first day of training.
Wilbanks said 72% make it through the academy and roughly 60% of those will finish training.
According to the FAA, the training process lasts about three to four years from the hire date. Applicants must be younger than 31 and must retire by age 55.
Anyone who has taken Ritalin or Adderall in the last three years doesn’t qualify, the former FAA official said.
No determination of fault in the crash has been made, and the National Transportation Safety Board is conducting an investigation.
However, the NTSB declined to say whether DEI initiatives were a factor in the crash when asked by reporters later Thursday.
“As part of any investigation, we look at the human, the machine and the environment,” NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy said. “So we will look at all the humans that were involved in this accident. Again, we will look at the aircraft. We will look at the helicopter. We will look at the environment in which they were operating in. That is part of that is standard in any part of our investigation.”
In the White House briefing, several Cabinet officials spoke after Trump to address the crash, with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy saying, “What happened yesterday shouldn’t have happened.”
“And when Americans take off in airplanes, they should expect to land at their destination,” he added. “That didn’t happen yesterday. That’s not acceptable, and so we will not accept excuses. We will not accept passing the buck. We are going to take responsibility at the Department of Transportation and the FAA to make sure we have the reforms that have been dictated by President Trump in place to make sure that these mistakes do not happen again.”
However, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, while noting that a “mistake was made” in the crash, said the Department of Defense must be “colorblind and merit-based … whether it’s flying Black Hawks, and flying airplanes, leading platoons or in government.”
“The era of DEI is gone at the Defense Department, and we need the best and brightest, whether it’s in our air traffic control or whether it’s in our generals, or whether it’s throughout government,” he said.
Vice President JD Vance, too, alluded to DEI having a part in the crash, saying, “We want the best people at air traffic control.”
“If you go back to just some of the headlines over the past 10 years, you have many hundreds of people suing the government because they would like to be air traffic controllers, but they were turned away because of the color of their skin,” Vance said. “That policy ends under Donald Trump’s leadership, because safety is the first priority of our aviation industry.”
But when a reporter pressed Trump, saying that similar language on DEI policies existed on the FAA’s website under Trump’s entire first term, Trump shot back, “I changed the Obama policy, and we had a very good policy and then Biden came in and he changed it. And then when I came in two days, three days ago, I said, a new order, bringing it to the highest level of intelligence.”
Trump said Pete Buttigieg, the transportation secretary in the Biden administration, “just got a good line of bulls—” and said he had “run [the Department of Transportation] right into the ground with his diversity.”
“Despicable. As families grieve, Trump should be leading, not lying,” Buttigieg responded in a statement on X. “We put safety first, drove down close calls, grew Air Traffic Control, and had zero commercial airline crash fatalities out of millions of flights on our watch. President Trump now oversees the military and the FAA. One of his first acts was to fire and suspend some of the key personnel who helped keep our skies safe. Time for the President to show actual leadership and explain what he will do to prevent this from happening again.”
Illinois Rep. Robin Kelly called Trump’s comments “dangerous, racist, and ignorant.”
“President Trump twisted a terrible tragedy — while families are mourning their loved ones — to insert his own political agenda and sow division,” Kelly said in a statement. “This is not leadership. We need to investigate how this plane crash happened to give a sense of closure to grieving families and prevent future crashes.
“Trump would rather point fingers than look in the mirror and face the fact that he just cut a committee responsible for aviation security,” she added. “The issue with our country is not its diversity. It’s the lack of leadership in the White House and unqualified Cabinet. Trump’s actions and words are dangerous, racist, and ignorant — simply un-American.”
(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump is addressing a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night, six weeks into his historic return to the White House.
The speech comes after markets tumbled following Trump’s steep tariffs on key U.S. trading partners. Meanwhile, his administration could sign a mineral deal with Ukraine as soon as today after a tumultuous Oval Office meeting last week between Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Here’s how the news is developing.
More Democrats leave as speech continues
More Democrats are trickling out of the chamber including Reps. Pramila Jayapal, Ilhan Omar, Jardee Huffman and Nydia Velazquez around 10:40 p.m.
Reps. Mark Takano and Joaquin Castro left when Trump brought up Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
Reps. Judy Chu and Mark Pocan left at approximately 10:48 p.m.
-ABC News’ Lauren Peller
More Democrats leave as speech continues
More Democrats are trickling out of the chamber including Reps. Pramila Jayapal, Ilhan Omar, Jardee Huffman and Nydia Velazquez around 10:40 p.m.
Reps. Mark Takano and Joaquin Castro left when Trump brought up Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
Reps. Judy Chu and Mark Pocan left at approximately 10:48 p.m.
-ABC News’ Lauren Peller
Trump talks about Butler assassination attempt
Trump, who survived two assassination attempts during the 2024 campaign, talked about the shooting at his Butler, Pennsylvania, rally.
“A sick and deranged assassin unloaded eight bullets from his sniper’s perch into a crowd of many. My life was saved by a fraction of an inch. But some were not so lucky,” he said. He then shared a few words about Corey Comperatore, whose family is in the room for the speech.
Marc Fogel, American teacher released from Russian prison, attends speech
Marc Fogel, an American history teacher who was released from a Russian prison last month after four years detainment, is in attendance at tonight’s speech.
Trump said he promised Fogel’s mother “that we would bring her boy safely back home.”
“After 22 days in office, I did just that,” he said.
Trump brings back ‘Pocahontas’ taunt against Elizabeth Warren
As Trump finally turned to talking about Russia and Ukraine, Democrats clapped when he said the U.S. has sent billions of dollars to support Ukraine’s defense.
“Do you want to keep it going for another five years? Yeah, yeah, you would say, Pocahontas says ‘yes,'” he said. The reference is a callback to his 2018 taunt of Sen. Elizabeth Warren as she ran for president.
The camera then panned to Warren, who was wearing her signature blue suit. Warren clapped throughout Trump’s jab.
Trump claims Zelenskyy wrote him a letter agreeing to sign minerals deal
Ukraine came up 90 minutes into the speech and Trump provided an update following last week’s blow up in the Oval Office.
He claimed Zelenskyy sent him a letter today indicating that he was ready to come back to the negotiating table and was willing to sign the agreement to give the U.S. Ukraine’s rare materials.
“Wouldn’t that be beautiful? Wouldn’t that be beautiful? It’s time to stop this madness,” Trump said.
Trump misleads about autism statistics
Trump said “not long ago, and you can’t even believe these numbers, one in 10,000 children had autism, one in 10,000 and now it’s one in 36.”
It’s not clear what year Trump was referencing for his “one in 10,000” statement, but in 2000 it was one in 150, according to the CDC.
There are reasonable explanations for why the rate is higher now than decades ago. The autism criteria shifted in 2013 when three diagnoses — autistic disorder; Asperger’s syndrome; and pervasive developmental disorder, not otherwise specified — were merged into a singular autism spectrum disorder diagnosis, Evan H. Dart, University of South Florida associate professor in the school psychology program, previously told PolitiFact.
“This alone could explain large increases in medical diagnoses of autism since the 2000s, even more so compared to the 1980s,” when autism first appeared in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Dart said.
— Amy Sherman, PolitiFact
Trump vows to rename Panama Canal
Trump continued his push to rename landmarks and vowed to rename the Panama Canal.
He repeated several false claims about its ownership and told Secretary of State Marco Rubio “good luck.”
“We know who to blame if anything goes wrong,” Trump said.
Mother of Jocelyn Nungaray attends speech
The mother of Jocelyn Nungaray — a 12-year-old Houston girl who was sexually assaulted and killed last summer — is in attendance at tonight’s speech.
The two men accused in her assault and death are undocumented immigrants from Venezuela, who Trump called “two illegal alien monsters.”
Trump accused former President Joe Biden of allowing the suspects to enter the U.S. through what he slammed as a “ridiculous open border” policy.
During his speech, Trump announced that a wildlife refuge near the victim’s home would be renamed the “Jocelyn Nungaray National Wildlife Refuge” in her honor.
Trump pushes for ‘golden dome’ over US
Trump asked Congress to help fund “golden dome” over the U.S. akin to Israel’s Iron Dome defense system.
But experts told ABC News it wouldn’t make much sense for the nation’s national security, with allies located to the north and south and oceans on both sides.
Trump surpasses some of his previous addresses in length
Surpassing the one hour mark, Trump’s address is now longer than his first joint session of Congress in 2017, which lasted about one hour.
His 2019 State of the Union speech was one hour and 22 minutes long, which marked the third longest address.
Former President Bill Clinton’s 2000 speech was the longest, sitting at just over one hour and 28 minutes.
Trump calls for 13-year-old’s dream of being a police officer to come true
Trump called attention to 13-year-old DJ Daniel, who aspires to become a police officer but was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2018.
“The doctors gave him five months at most to live. That was more than six years ago,” Trump said. “Since that time, DJ and his dad have been on a quest to make his dream come true.”
“And tonight, DJ, we’re going to do you the biggest honor of them all. I am asking our new Secret Service Director Sean Curran to officially make you an agent of the United States.”
Trump called attention to 13-year-old DJ Daniel, who aspires to become a police officer but was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2018.
Daniel reacted with a face of shock, before his dad lifted up to the crowd. DJ proudly raised a certificate and was met with claps, chants and cheers.
In one of the rare moments, a Democrat stood in support. Rep. Laura Gillen, rose up and applauded for Daniel.
Claim: There will be a little disturbance for Americans because of tariffs
FACT CHECK: This is lacking context.
The Yale Budget Lab estimates that the tariffs could cost the average household up to $2,000 annually. Cars and car parts are big exports from Canada and Mexico, and tariffs could increase the cost of a new car by over $3,000 per vehicle on top of last year’s average new car price of $44,811, according to JP Morgan Research.
Most economists predict that prices, and therefore, inflation will go up, with consumers seeing higher prices for food, gasoline, clothes, shoes, toys and other household items.
-ABC News’ Soo Youn
Democrats yell ‘January 6th’ as Trump talks law enforcement
Several Democrats including Rep. Veronica Escobar yelled “January 6th” as Trump discussed law enforcement and protecting police officers.
Trump pardoned all of the defendants charged with the riot.
Trump tells his FBI director, attorney general: ‘Good luck’
Trump railed against what he claims is a justice system weaponized by Democrats to go after political opponents, including him. Democrats audibly grumbled at the comments.
Trump then wished FBI Director Kash Patel and Attorney General Pam Bondi “good luck” and the pair received standing ovations. Patel and Bondi narrowly survived their confirmation votes. In fact, Patel’s was one of the most partisan and divided confirmation votes for an FBI director in history at 51-49.
Claim: ‘Hundreds of billions of dollars of fraud’ found by DOGE
FACT CHECK: This is unverifiable.
This claim is unverifiable because DOGE has yet to release the entirety of its work or specify which cuts have been “fraud” as opposed to “waste.” DOGE has claimed to have saved $106 billion in total savings, not “hundreds of billions” in fraud, and even Elon Musk himself has said they have mostly found “waste” and “mostly not fraud.”
DOGE has claimed it has saved a total of $106 billion in federal money from a “combination of asset sales, contract/lease cancellations and renegotiations, fraud and improper payment deletion, grant cancellations, interest savings, programmatic changes, regulatory savings, and workforce reductions.” The figure remains unverifiable and DOGE’s website claims to have posted only 30% of the receipts supporting this total.
Even Musk himself said on Joe Rogan’s podcast last week that most of what DOGE is finding is “waste,” rather than outright fraud. “Only the federal government could get away with this level of waste. It’s mostly waste. It’s mostly not fraud, it’s mostly waste. It’s mostly just ridiculous things happening,” Musk said.
-ABC News’ Soo Rin Kim and Will Steakin
Trump crosses the 1-hour mark
Trump has been speaking for one hour. His remarks so far resemble the tone of his 2024 campaign speeches, as he weaves from one topic to another. He is currently railing against illegal immigration, the southern border and criminal cartels, which were some of his favorite topics to talk about on the trail.
Democrats speak out after leaving speech
Democratic Reps. Sydney Kamlager-Dove and Maxwell Frost released statements after they left the speech.
“Through walking out, my message to Donald Trump is simple: stop the lies, stop the cheating, and stop the stealing — enough is enough. The American people deserve better,” Kamlager-Dove said.
“Donald Trump is many things — a liar, a grifter, a wanna-be-dictator — but no matter how hard he tries and how many Republicans in Congress bend the knee and kiss the ring: he will never be king,” Frost said.
-ABC News’ John Parkinson
Trump argues that ‘all we really needed’ was a new president to fix the border
Trump once again bashed former President Joe Biden for his immigration policy, arguing that a new president was needed to resolve the issue of illegal border crossings.
“Friends in the Democrat Party kept saying we needed new legislation, we must have legislation to secure the border,” Trump said, before arguing that “turns out, all we really needed” was a new president.
Trump highlights Laken Riley case as he pushes his border policies
Trump highlighted the tragic killing of nursing student Laken Riley. Her case reignited the national debate over immigration and crime during the 2024 election. The Laken Riley Act, series of initiatives meant to tackle his key goal of curbing illegal immigration, was symbolically the first law Trump signed of his second administration.
Laken Riley’s mother and sister are guests of first lady Melania Trump and stood as Trump spoke. Her mother, Allyson Phillips, appeared emotional as the two received applause from Republicans in the chamber.
Trump highlights Laken Riley case as he pushes his border policiesLaken Riley’s mother and sister are guests of Melania Trump and Laken’s mother, Allyson Phillips, appeared emotional as the two received applause from Republicans in the chamber.
Illegal immigration at the U.S. southern border has dropped since Trump entered office Jan. 20, and it’s likely that Trump’s hard-on-immigration approach has played a role. From former President Joe Biden’s last week in office to Trump’s first week in office, border officials’ daily encounters with immigrants illegally entering the U.S. dropped 60%. There’s been a 94% drop in encounters with Border Patrol agents at the U.S. southern border over a seven-day period in February and the same time last year.
But looking at a small period of time ignores longer-term trends, and there are multiple ways to examine the data. Illegal immigration has been dropping since March 2024, during Biden’s administration.
Immigration experts havetoldPolitiFact that weather patterns, such as extremely cold or hot conditions, changes in administration and policies or political shifts in people’s home countries can affect whether someone migrates. So it’s uncertain what causes a drop or how long it will last.
— Aaron Sharockman, PolitiFact
Trump highlights first lady for her work with foster care, ‘Take It Down’ Act
Trump called attention to first lady Melania Trump and praised her work protecting children.
Melania Trump was flanked by Haley Ferguson, a recipient of the first lady’s Fostering the Future initiative and Ellison Berry, a victim of AI-generated pornography.
Trump highlights first lady for her work with foster care, ‘Take It Down’ ActMelania Trump was flanked by Haley Ferguson, a recipient of the first lady’s Fostering the Future initiative and Ellison Berry, a victim of AI-generated pornography.
Berry was present at Melania Trump’s roundtable event Monday advocating for the passage of the “Take It Down” Act, which aims to criminalize deepfake and revenge pornography.
“And I’m going to use that bill for myself, too, if you don’t mind. There’s nobody gets treated worse than I do online. Nobody,” Trump said.
Trump calls for a balanced budget while promising revenue cuts
Trump has spent most of the last 20 minutes talking about out-of-control government spending, ranging from cuts of foreign aid to repeating falsehoods about Social Security payments to dead people. He went so far as to promise the government will balance the budget — something it hasn’t done since the 90s.
Now he’s a few paragraphs in to a preview of tax cut legislation. Trump says he will extend his 2017 tax cuts and further cut the rate for wealthy Americans while eliminating the tax on tips. It’s worth noting that these goals are not compatible without cuts to government entitlement programs, since cutting taxes also cuts revenues that pay for spending. A budget bill which recently passed the Republican-controlled House would add nearly $3 trillion to the deficit over the next decade.
—G. Elliott Morris, 538
Understanding all those 100-plus-year-olds on the Social Security rolls
In detailing the waste and fraud his administration has discovered, Trump used the example of the country’s Social Security rolls, saying millions of people listed at ages 100 and older are still on active Social Security lists. Why?
Social media commenters came up with one possible explanation for the 150-year age, and experts who have worked closely with the Social Security Administration told PolitiFact it was plausible.
Under an international standard called ISO 8601, a missing value for a date is coded as May 20, 1875, because that was the date of an international standards-setting conference held in Paris, known as the “Convention du Mètre.”
For that reason, under some coding systems, a missing value for a date will default to 1875 — which in the year 2025 produces a round figure of 150.
Social Security Administration Acting Commissioner Lee Dudek said in a Feb. 19 statement that people older than 100 in the Social Security database “are not necessarily receiving benefits.”
That doesn’t mean payments aren’t sent out improperly, however.
Between fiscal years 2015 and 2022, which includes Trump’s first presidency, the Social Security Administration sent almost $71.8 billion in improper payments, according to a July 2024 agency inspector general report. The inspector general’s office called improper payments “a longstanding challenge.”
A November 2021 inspector general’s report found $298 million in payments after death to some 24,000 beneficiaries. (About $84 million was returned, the report said.)
— Aaron Sharockman, PolitiFact
‘At some point, we’re all going to have to stand up’: Al Green
Rep. Al Green spoke with ABC News after he was escorted out of the chamber and said he’d welcome any consequences that come from his disruption.
“I was following the wishes of conscious, there are times when it is better to stand alone than not stand at all,” he said.
‘At some point, we’re all going to have to stand up’: Al GreenRep. Al Green spoke with ABC News after he was escorted out of the chamber and said he’d welcome any consequences that come from his disruption.
ABCNews.com
Green added that he believes Trump is “disrupting the healthcare system” and “all but defying court orders.”
“At some point, we’re all going to have to stand up,” the congressman said.
-ABC News’ Jay O’Brien
Fact-checking Trump’s claim on egg prices
Though egg prices did increase under President Joe Biden, they have recently surged under Trump too — and that’s because of bird flu, which has led to the deaths of 136 million birds since 2022, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation.
While the price of eggs was consistently rising due to inflation under Biden’s administration, the first significant price hike occurred in 2022, when bird flu began infecting flocks of birds in the U.S. Egg prices rose from $1.93 per dozen to $4.82 per dozen over the course of just that one year, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The prices moderated again, back down to the $2-$3 range during the rest of Biden’s presidency — but have shot back up to a record-high $4.95 this January, again due to bird flu.
A disjointed response from the Democrats
An incredibly disjointed response from the Democratic party.
Is the plan to protest in silence? Walk out of the speech? Or cause a massive disruption?
If you’re watching, it’s all of the above.
It didn’t take 10 minutes for Rep. Al Green to cause so much of a disruption, the president was forced to stop his speech. Green was escorted out.
Several minutes later, we saw a handful of Democrats stand up, remove their blazers and turn their backs toward the president. Some of their shirts reading “RESIST” and “NO MORE KINGS.”
But for the most part, all other Democrats are sitting silently and using their paddles to protest, trying to fact check the president in real time and holding up signs that read “FALSE.”
Rep. Rashida Tlaib has a whiteboard with her writing, “LIES” and “THAT’S A LIE” as the president moves through his speech, then holding it up.
Not so long ago, it was Democrats who were condemning outbursts from Republicans who interrupted President Joe Biden. The lack of decorum is now becoming part of the norm here on Capitol Hill.
-ABC News’ Rachel Scott
Trump defends his new tariffs and says more are coming
Trump defended his the tariffs against China, Canada and Mexico that went into effect earlier today — despite the negative fallout, including U.S. stocks tumbling. He said on April 2, he’ll go further and implement “reciprocal tariffs.”
Trump defended his the tariffs against China, Canada and Mexico that went into effect earlier today. He said on April 2, he’ll go further and implement “reciprocal tariffs.”
Claim: ‘Gold cards’ don’t need congressional approval
FACT CHECK: Misleading.
Immigration expertssay Trump can neither create a new green card program nor shut down an existing one without congressional action.
Trump announced a plan to give people legal permanent residency in the U.S. if they pay $5 million. The so-called “gold card” would be similar to a green card in that it would let people live and work in the U.S. permanently and provide a pathway to citizenship.
Trump has described the program as a way to cut the U.S. deficit and has said it would replace the EB-5 immigrant investor visa program. But he hasn’t provided an official document creating the program.
— Aaron Sharockman, PolitiFact
Trump repeats pledge to eliminate taxes on Social Security benefit package
In touting his plans for tax cuts, Trump emphasizes his desire for “permanent income tax cuts all across the board” and repeats his promise to eliminate taxes on Social Security benefits.
“I’m calling for no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, and no tax on Social Security benefits for our great seniors,” he said.
Trump pressures Congress to extend his tax cuts
Trump called on Congress to make his 2017 tax cuts permanent. “I’m sure you’re going to vote for those tax cuts, because otherwise I don’t believe the people will ever vote you in to office,” he told members.
Trump called on Congress to make his 2017 tax cuts permanent. “I’m sure you’re going to vote for those tax cuts, because otherwise I don’t believe the people will ever vote you in to office,” he said.
‘Bureaucracy has crushed our freedoms’: Trump
Trump again talked about government inefficiency and waste and claimed that “bureaucracy has crushed our freedoms.”
“My administration will reclaim power from this unaccountable bureaucracy, and we will restore true democracy to America again,” he said. “And any federal bureaucrat who resists this change will be removed from office immediately.”
Trump claims ‘gold card’ for immigrants will be ready soon
Trump touted his “gold card” immigration plan, which would give citizenship status to foreign applicants who pay $5 million.
He claimed it will be available “soon.”
“These people will have to pay tax in our country,” he said.
There are two audiences tonight
I’m sitting in the House chamber right above Trump, and the split screen in front of me is remarkable. On the Republican side, the audience is sitting in rapt attention, laughing at Trump’s jokes and encouraging him with applause. The energy on the Democratic side, meanwhile, is cold and often actively hostile, with several half-shouted cries of protest.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
—Nathaniel Rakich, 538
Claim: Elon Musk found people in the Social Security system as old as 369
Elon Musk shared a chart on X and said he found millions of people in a Social Security database over the age of 110, including 1 who was in the 360-369 age bracket.
The acting Social Security commissioner said that people older than 100 who do not have a date of death associated with their Social Security record “are not necessarily receiving benefits.” Recent Social Security Administration data shows that about 89,000 people aged 99 and older receive Social Security payments.
Government databases may classify someone as 150 years old for reasons peculiar to the complex Social Security database or because of missing data, but that doesn’t mean that millions of payments are delivered fraudulently to people with implausible ages.
— Aaron Sharockman, PolitiFact
Economic anxiety has been growing
Trump just promised to “reverse the damage” of the Biden economic agenda and “make America affordable again,” and blames the former president for letting the prices of eggs “get out of control.” But if that will take time to accomplish, political damage for Trump may set in first. Last month the University of Michigan released new data from its popular Index of Consumer Sentiment, which measures how optimistic Americans are feeling about the economy. The estimate was lower than any ICS score during the 2024 election.
—G. Elliott Morris, 538
Republicans laugh, boo as Trump reads list of alleged ‘waste’ found by DOGE
Trump is reading from a list of what he alleges is “waste, fraud and abuse” identified by DOGE so far. He claimed millions were being spent on “making mice transgender” or for the “Arab Sesame Street” in the Middle East. Republicans either laughed or booed at some of the items he listed. Trump and Elon Musk have at times exaggerated or misrepresenting government programs.
Trump touts ban on transgender athletes
Trump touted his executive order banning transgender athletes from women’s sports.
Attending the speech was Peyton McNabb, who Trump said was a former high school athlete.
“But when her girls’ volleyball match was invaded by a male, he smashed the ball so hard in Peyton’s face, causing a traumatic brain injury, partially paralyzing her right side and ending her athletic career,” Trump said.
Trump says he will expand production of minerals and rare earths
“And later this week, I will also take historic action to dramatically expand production of critical minerals and rare earths here in the USA,” Trump said, though he did not mention any particular deal or plan.
Trump touts DOGE, calls out Musk by name
As Trump turned to talking about the Department of Government Efficiency, the camera panned to Elon Musk standing in the House gallery. Trump then called him out by name and praised his work so far. Republicans gave Musk a hefty round of applause.
As Trump turned to talking about the Department of Government Efficiency, the camera panned to Elon Musk standing in the House gallery. Trump then called him out by name and praised his work so far.
Some members leave address in protest
Some members exit the chamber while Trump is speaking. One sported a black t-shirt reading “RESIST” on the back.
Claim: The Paris climate accord was costing the U.S. ‘trillions.’
FACT CHECK: False
Trump defended his decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement, saying the pact was costing the U.S. “trillions of dollars.”
That’s untrue.
The Trump administration defended the decision to withdraw from the climate agreement, in part, based on projections by consultant NERA Economic Consulting. It concluded that restrictions on fossil fuel emissions would result in higher cost of production, and a higher cost of production would translate into the closure of uncompetitive manufacturing businesses. Those closures, in turn, would mean fewer manufacturing jobs.
The consultant estimated that these losses and their knock-on effects beyond the manufacturing sector would amount to 1.1 million jobs lost by 2025 and 6.5 million by 2040. The loss of jobs results in a corresponding decline in gross domestic product, with a loss of $250 billion by 2025 that accelerates to $3 trillion by 2040.
So the climate agreement wasn’t costing the U.S. trillions of dollars. It hypothetically could.
But even if it did, the study’s say that the long-term projections did not factor in all of the offsetting job gains and GDP growth associated with a clean tech transition.
— Aaron Sharockman, PolitiFact
Trump puts blame on Biden over egg prices
Trump brought up rising egg prices, promising to tackle the issue, but didn’t give any details on a plan.
Instead he continued to blame Biden over the rising prices.
Trump puts blame on Biden over egg pricesTrump blamed President Joe Biden for persistent inflation, saying he will bring prices down. But his new tariffs against China, Canada and Mexico could raise prices even more, economists have said.
Trump says he’ll tackle inflation after slapping tariffs on key partners
Trump blamed President Joe Biden for persistent inflation, saying he will bring prices down. But his new tariffs against China, Canada and Mexico could raise prices even more, economists have said.
Trump says he ended ‘weaponized government’
In listing off the accomplishments of his second presidency, Trump took credit for ending weaponized government.
“And we’ve ended weaponized government where, as an example, a sitting president is allowed to viciously prosecute his political opponent. Like me,” he said.
“How did that work out?” he asked, receiving standing applause in return.
Trump boasts about making country ‘woke no longer’
Trump boasted ending DEI programs in the federal government vowing that “our country will be woke no longer.”
He also got cheers from Republicans in the chamber when he championed his executive order that recognized only two genders and banning transgender athletes in school sports.
Democrats stay seated as Trump lists executive actions
As Trump lists the executive orders he’s signed, many of which focused on culture war issues that defined the 2024 election, Democrats remain seated while Republicans routinely stand for applause.
Two polls show America is on the ‘right track,’ 17 others say we’re still on the ‘wrong track’
Fighting through the protests of Democrats, Trump tried to say the country believes it is on the right track for the first time in modern history.
“Now, for the first time in modern history, more Americans believe that our country is headed in the right direction than the wrong direction,” he said.
That’s cherry picking two poll results out of 18.
According to an archive of “right track/wrong track” polling maintained by RealClearPolitics, two polls since Trump took office have found more respondents saying the country was on the right track than on the wrong track. One of those polls, by Rasmussen Reports, found a 1-point edge for “right track,” while one by Emerson College found a 4-point edge.
However, all 17 other polls since Trump took office show “wrong track” leading “right track,” some by double-digit margins. RealClearPolitics’ average is “wrong track” leading by just shy of 9 points.
— Louis Jacobson, PolitiFact
Trump touts end of electric vehicle mandate
In his speech, Trump touted an end to what he called former President Joe Biden’s “insane electric vehicle mandate.”
Democrats are already protesting
Democrats in the audience are not hiding their displeasure with Trump. Several of them are holding up black circular signs that say “False,” “Save Medicaid,” “Protect veterans,” and “Musk steals.” One Democrat was audibly calling Trump’s speech “lie after lie after lie after lie.” And Rep. Al Green of Texas repeatedly interrupted Trump by saying, “You have no mandate to cut Medicaid.” After a few such interruptions, the sergeant-at-arms escorted him out of the chamber.
—Nathaniel Rakich, 538
Much of Trump’s agenda is not popular
Trump is starting his speech claiming he was elected with a “mandate” for change in America. But as we have written, explicit support for his agenda is much lower than the vote share he won in the 2024 presidential race. According to our analysis of 50 political polls released since the start of Trump’s second term, much of the president’s agenda is not supported by a majority of U.S. adults. Across nearly 300 questions asked in these polls, the average policy proposal or other official action by Trump is supported by just 38% of Americans, with 46% opposed to them.
The administration’s most popular policies (and some of the few with positive approval ratings) have been those targeting transgender Americans — such as those updating federal documents to only include two genders — and the most unpopular moves are on health care, Trump’s pardons of Americans convicted of crimes related to Jan. 6, 2021, foreign policy, and the “Department of Government Efficiency.” When asked specifically about DOGE-related cuts to federal programs, most Americans opposed Trump’s actions.
As of 1 p.m. Eastern, 47.8% of Americans approve of the job Trump is doing as president, according to 538’s average, whereas 47.7% disapprove. His net approval rating is much lower than every other president’s at this point in their term.
—G. Elliott Morris, 538
Trump takes aim at Democrats
Trump took aim at Democrats after they booed and interrupted his speech, saying “there is absolutely nothing I can say to make them happy or to make them stand or smile or applaud.”
He then made a weak attempt at pitching unity, asking them for “just one night, why not join us in celebrating so many incredible wins for America.” As Trump said the words, Vice President JD Vance was seen laughing behind him.
Trump touts immigration policies and deportation efforts
“Within hours of taking the oath of office, I declared a national emergency on our southern border, and I deployed the U.S. military and border,” Trump touted. “And what a job they’ve done as a result.”
He added that “illegal border crossings last month were by far the lowest ever recorded ever,” before criticizing former President Joe Biden for his immigration record and calling him “the worst president in American history.”
Claim: Trump won a mandate in the election
FACT CHECK: This is in the eye of the beholder.
Trump’s victory was clear, but by historical standards, it was no landslide.
Trump has reason to celebrate winning both the Electoral College and the popular vote. In fact, he became only the second Republican to win the popular vote since 1988, after George W. Bush in his 2004 reelection win. Trump won each of the seven battleground states that political analysts said would decide the election.
In addition, the vast majority of U.S. counties saw their margins shift in Trump’s direction, both in places where Republicans historically do well and places where Democrats generally have an edge.
On the other hand, Trump’s margins of victory — both in raw votes and in percentages — were small by historical standards, even for the past quarter century, when close elections have been the rule, including the 2000 Florida recount election and Trump’s previous two races in 2016 and 2020.
Trump’s victory also came without a big boost for downballot Republicans. Republicans lost a little ground in the House, which was already narrowly divided, and while Republicans flipped the Senate, Democrats won four Senate races in key battleground states even as former Vice President Kamala Harris was losing those states to Trump.
— Aaron Sharockman, PolitiFact
Republican takes sign ‘This is not normal’ out of Democrat’s hands
New Mexico Democratic Rep. Madeleine Stansbury, who was sitting on the aisle, held up a sign that said, “THIS IS NOT NORMAL.” GOP Rep. Lance Gooden of Texas then appeared to rip it out of her hands and threw it on the floor of the chamber.
Republican takes ‘This is not normal’ sign out of Democrat’s handsNew Mexico Democratic Rep. Madeleine Stansbury, who was sitting on the aisle, held up a sign that said, “THIS IS NOT NORMAL.” GOP Rep. Lance Gooden of Texas then appeared to rip it out of her hands.
Johnson tries to bring chamber to order, has Democrat removed
Speaker Mike Johnson is standing up, slamming his gavel and trying to restore order and “decorum.”
As he did, he had the sergeant at arms remove Democratic Rep. Al Green of Texas.
Speaker Mike Johnson is standing up, slamming his gavel and tried to restore order and “decorum.” As he did, he had the sergeant at arms remove Democratic Rep. Al Green of Texas.
Dems, GOP members push back with chants
Democrats were heard booing and jeering as Trump listed his accomplishments and the election, however, Republicans pushed back with chants of “USA.”
Trump says he’s ‘just getting started’ after quick start to administration
Trump claimed they “accomplished more in 43 days than most administrations accomplished in four years or eight years and we are just getting started.” To date, he’s signed 76 executive orders — though several are being challenged in the courts.
Trump: ‘America is back’
After a brief introduction thanking Vance and Johnson, Trump emphatically proclaimed “America is back” to start his remarks.
Trump shakes hands with Vance and Johnson
As President Donald Trump stepped up to the podium, he shook hands with Vice President J.D. Vance and House Speaker Mike Johnson.
Chamber rings with ‘USA’ chant
With loud cheers and applause, chants of “USA” are heard throughout the chamber as Trump makes his way to the dais.
Trump enters to boisterous cheers
Trump is now in the chamber, shaking hands and talking to members as he makes his way to the dais. At times, he’s raising his fists in the air, reminiscent of the moment he stood after being shot at a campaign rally last summer.