Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin makes impassioned defense of women in combat

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin makes impassioned defense of women in combat
Omar Havana/Getty Images

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin gave an impassioned defense of women in combat on Tuesday following Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Defense, arguing that the United States “should not have women in combat roles.”

“I don’t know the potential nominee, so I can’t comment on and won’t comment on anything that he said,” Austin, who was asked about the comments made by Hegseth on women in combat roles, said while in Laos to participate in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ Defense Ministers Meeting. “I don’t know what his experiences are, but I can tell you about my experiences with women in the military and women in combat, and they’re pretty good.”

Austin’s comments are the strongest statement from the military since Hegseth, an Army veteran who did tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, was tapped by Trump to lead the DOD.

The Fox News host has said his concerns are with women specifically in ground combat positions, not with pilots or those in other military roles, because he claims they have led to the military’s physical standards being lowered and changed capabilities of combat units.

“I’m OK with the idea that you maintain the standards where they are for everybody. And if there’s some … hard-charging female that meets that standard, great, cool, join the infantry battalion,” Hegseth said during a podcast appearance days before his nomination. “But that is not what’s happened. What has happened is the standards have lowered.”

Speaking on his experience in his tours, Austin said, “Every place I went, there were women doing incredible things, and they were adding value to to the overall effort, whether they were pilots, whether they were operational experts, whether they were intel experts. You know, I see things differently and I see that because of my experience, and that experience is extensive. And so, I think our women add significant value to the United States military, and we should never change that.”

“And if I had a message … to our women, I would say I would tell them that you know we need you. We have faith in you. We are appreciative of your service, and you add value to the finest and most lethal fighting force on earth,” he said.

Of the active-duty military personnel, 17.5% are women, and women make up 21.6% of the selected reserve, according to the Pentagon’s latest statistics.

“I love women service members, who contribute amazingly,” Hegseth said during the podcast appearance earlier this month. But three minutes later, he added, “I’m straight up just saying we should not have women in combat roles. It hasn’t made us more effective, hasn’t made us more lethal, has made fighting more complicated.”

Hegseth’s selection has drawn controversy as some service members express concerns about their futures in the military. Women began being able to be in ground combat units in 2013 after then-Defense Secretary Leon Panetta rescinded a ban on women in these roles. Over 2,500 women serve in previously closed ground combat jobs, ABC News previously reported.

Panetta has come out in opposition to Hegseth’s position on women in combat roles.

“Those kinds of comments come from a past era, and I think it’s important for him to take the time to really look at how our military is performing in an outstanding fashion,” Panetta told ABC News. “We’ve got the best military in the world, and the reason is because we have the best fighting men and women in the world who are part of it.”

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Trump campaign doubles down in final hours of election dash
Trump campaign doubles down in final hours of election dash
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(GRAND RAPIDS, MI) — Former President Donald Trump and his vice presidential pick, Sen. JD Vance, spent the closing hours of the 2024 campaign reviving rhetoric criticized by opponents as divisive.

Trump’s closing rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, saw the former president deliver meandering attacks on political opponents, baselessly claim that electronic voting machines are not secure and suggest it would be the fault of his supporters if he lost Tuesday’s vote.

Trump took aim at President Joe Biden and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during his address, suggesting the former “was stuck in a basement” during the campaign and mouthing an expletive when referring to the latter.

While Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz stuck to their message of American unity, Trump said he was “running against an evil Democrat system” populated by what he called “evil people.”

Vance, meanwhile, described Democratic leaders as “trash” in returning to Biden’s recent remarks in which he appeared to call Trump supporters “garbage.”

Biden’s comments were in response to comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s controversial joke about Puerto Rico at last month’s Madison Square Garden rally. Biden later said he was referring specifically to Hinchcliffe, not Trump supporters generally.

“To the Pennsylvanians who are struggling, no matter what Kamala Harris and Joe Biden and Tim Walz say, you are not garbage for being worried about not being able to afford your groceries,” Vance told rally goers at an event in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

“You are not garbage for thinking that Kamala Harris ought to do a better job,” he continued. “You are not racist for thinking that America deserves to have a secure southern border.”

“So, to Kamala Harris, you shouldn’t be calling your citizens garbage,” Vance continued. “You shouldn’t be criticizing people for daring to criticize you for doing a bad job.”

“And our message to the leadership, to the elites of the Democratic Party is no, the people of Pennsylvania are not garbage for struggling under your leadership,” Vance said. “But tomorrow, the people of Pennsylvania are going to take out the trash in Washington, D.C., and we’re going to do it together.”

Trump also recommitted to working with former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who he described as “a credible guy” that will be “very much involved” in his administration if he wins.

“He’s got a tremendous view on health and pesticides and all this stuff,” Trump said at a rally in Pittsburgh. “And we’re not really a healthy country,” he added.

Kennedy would be allowed “to pretty much do what he wants,” Trump said.

Kennedy’s activism against vaccines, immunization and other public health measures like water fluoridation has raised concerns among medical experts and been broadly criticized by Democrats. So, too, has his opposition to abortion, an issue on which his policy shifted during his presidential tilt.

“Bobby, you got to do one thing,” Trump said Monday. “Do whatever you want. You just go ahead, work on that pesticides. Work on making women’s health. He’s so into women’s health … he’s really unbelievable. It’s such a passion.”

ABC News’ Lalee Ibssa, Kelsey Walsh, Soo Rin Kim and Hannah Demissie contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Who will succeed Mitch McConnell as Senate leader?
Who will succeed Mitch McConnell as Senate leader?
Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — In the wake of Donald Trump’s Election Day triumph, Republicans hope to leverage their control of the White House and Congress to pass a sweeping new agenda for the U.S.

Key to making that happen is the Republicans’ Senate leader, a role that’s been held by Mitch McConnell for 18 years. The Kentucky senator, 82, announced his intention to step down in January, igniting a ferocious lobbying campaign to replace him.

Senate Republicans will choose a successor on Wednesday, via secret ballot. With the Senate returning to Republican control following three years with a Democratic majority, McConnell’s successor will wield even more power than he has in recent times.

The Senate is also charged with confirming Trump’s Cabinet nominees, making them a vital stepping stone as he asserts control ahead of his second term as president.

For months, two longtime McConnell allies have been the main figures in the race: Sen. John Thune of South Dakota and Sen. John Cornyn of Texas. Both are considered pragmatists and deal-makers, raising plenty of money for the party.

Speaking to Fox News after the election, Thune gave his take on Trump’s policy plans.

“That’s an agenda that deals with economic issues, taxes, regulations, energy dominance,” Thune said. “That deals with border security and, as always, national security.”

Cornyn emphasized the national debt in an interview with Fox News.

“I know the challenges we have in terms of $35 trillion in debt, more money being paid on interest than on defense spending, and then obviously the broken border and so many other issues,” he said.

However, Trump’s Election Day success gave rise to a third possibility: Sen. Rick Scott of Florida. A staunch ally of the president-elect, he was the first lawmaker to join Trump in the New York courtroom during his hush money trial earlier this year.

“Whoever’s going to be the Republican leader needs to work with President Trump,” Scott said in an interview with ABC News’ Rachael Bade. “It’s probably better to have a good relationship than not.”

Scott is also a longtime friend of Susie Wiles, the Trump campaign manager who’s been tapped for chief of staff.

It’s also possible Scott’s candidacy is designed to elicit concessions from McConnell’s successor and push the entire Senate further to the right.

The Senate’s far-right members aren’t interested in working with their Democratic counterparts on policy, instead focusing on government spending.

“I think we need to do everything we can to counter the policies and ideology of the left,” Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson told ABC News.

Some also want a leader who will let the government shut down if elements of the Republican agenda aren’t met — a shift from McConnell, who avoided such shutdowns.

As the vote looms, Scott’s allies are imploring Trump to endorse him in the hope it will propel him to victory.

Senate Republicans told ABC News that the president-elect won’t have much sway because the election is held by secret ballot, with Republican senators voting for their leader on Wednesday. The party gathered behind closed doors Tuesday evening to hear arguments

Despite this, he took to his social media platform Truth Social on Sunday to demand that the person who wanted the job agree to recess appointments. This would allow him to temporarily install appointments to federal vacancies without Senate approval.

Within hours of Trump’s post, all three candidates essentially agreed.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Johnson, GOP leaders take victory lap and say they’re ready for Day 1 under Trump
Johnson, GOP leaders take victory lap and say they’re ready for Day 1 under Trump
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Speaker Mike Johnson and top House Republicans took a victory lap as they returned to Washington on Tuesday on the heels of last week’s election, saying they are ready on Day 1 to work on President-elect Donald Trump’s agenda.

“It is a beautiful morning and it is a new day in America,” Johnson said from the Capitol steps surrounded by House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Whip Tom Emmer and National Republican Congressional Committee Chair Rep. Richard Hudson.

Lawmakers are back for a lame-duck session that will require them to pass another government funding measure before a shutdown deadline of Dec. 20 and passing the annual defense bill, among other legislative priorities.

All eyes are also on Trump’s transition and what lies ahead with a potential Republican “trifecta” in the nation’s capital. Republicans won the White House and the Senate and are three seats away from clinching the House, according to ABC News projections, though House control has not yet been called.

Johnson said they were continuing to watch outstanding races, but expressed confidence that the chamber would remain in GOP control.

Republican leadership said their top priorities come January will be to lower costs, secure the border and project strength on the world stage in coordination with Trump.

“Last week, the American people delivered a mandate down to Washington that they want to fix the problems that have been plaguing families all across this country for the last three and a half years,” Scalise said.

Johnson argued they are better equipped to act now than they were in 2016, when Republicans similarly controlled the White House and Congress after Trump’s victory.

“We are prepared this time as we wind down the 118th Congress,” Johnson said. “We’ll be ready to take the ball and run in the 119th Congress.”

Though when asked about Trump’s pledge to eliminate the Department of Education, Johnson said he wasn’t ready to get into specifics of plans to reform individual departments or agencies.

Trump’s picks for his administration may cut into any GOP majority in the House and Senate. Sen. Marco Rubio is being considered for secretary of state, sources told ABC News. Rep. Elise Stefanik has been tapped for United Nations ambassadorRep Mike Waltz has also been asked to be national security adviser, ABC News reported.

Johnson said he doesn’t anticipate more members leaving to join Trump’s team and that “every vote will count” in the new Congress.

“President Trump and I have talked about this, multiple times a day for the last several days,” Johnson said. “We have an embarrassment of riches. We have a really talented Republican Congress … Many of them can serve in a important positions in the new administration. But President Trump fully understands, appreciates the math here and it’s just a numbers game.”

Johnson also confirmed reports that he is planning to spend the weekend at Mar-a-Lago with Trump to discuss Trump’s cabinet and the upcoming House agenda.

The speaker also said Trump expressed interest in coming to speak to Republicans on Capitol Hill on Wednesday when he is in Washington to meet with President Joe Biden.

“That would be a great meeting and moment for us all,” Johnson said. “There’s a lot of excitement, a lot of energy here. We’re really grateful for President Trump leaving it all on the field to get reelected.”

The speaker declined to back anyone in the Senate leadership race, saying all the candidates are his “favorite.” Senate Republicans are set to vote Wednesday, with three major contenders vying for the position: Sen. John Thune, Sen. John Cornyn and Sen. Rick Scott.

Trump has not endorsed a candidate, but made demands that whoever is chosen support recess appointments for federal vacancies.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.