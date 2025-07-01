‘People We Meet on Vacation’ gets Netflix release date

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images

We now know when the People We Meet on Vacation film will arrive.

The film adaptation of Emily Henry‘s bestselling novel debuts on Netflix on Jan. 9, 2026. Tom Blyth and Emily Bader star as Alex and Poppy in the highly anticipated rom-com, which is directed by Brett Haley.

Netflix released the date in an announcement video shared to social media. The video shows off Blyth and Bader’s voices as Alex and Poppy for the first time.

“Where does Alex Nilsen stand on travel? Love or hate?” Bader asks in character as Poppy in the teaser.

“I mean, I’ve never really traveled anywhere, but this morning I saw this beautiful sunrise over this place that I’d never been before, and I wouldn’t have if everything had gone according to plan, so … love. I’m thinking love,” Blyth’s Alex says in response.

People We Meet on Vacation follows unlikely best friends Poppy and Alex, who live in different cities but spend every summer vacation together.

“The careful balance of their friendship is put to the test when they begin to question what has been obvious to everyone else — could they actually be the perfect romantic match?” according to an official Netflix description.

Blyth made a post celebrating the date announcement on his Instagram Story. He shared a photo of him and Bader sitting down at a restaurant feeding each other bites of a banana split.

“PWMOV. january 9th, 2026 @netflix eat it uppppp,” Blyth wrote on the photo.

Blyth and Bader are joined by an ensemble cast that includes Sarah Catherine Hook, Jameela Jamil, Lucien Laviscount, Lukas Gage, Miles Heizer, Alan Ruck and Molly Shannon.

Bruce Willis’ wife says she feels ‘profoundly sad’ on Father’s Day
Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Emma Heming Willis is opening up about the emotional weight of Father’s Day.

The wife of Bruce Willis shared a touching message on Instagram Sunday, honoring not only her husband but also other dads “living with disability or disease.”

Heming Willis shares daughters Mabel Ray and Evelyn Penn with the actor who was diagnosed with aphasia in 2022 and frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in 2023. She posted a photo of Willis cuddling one of their girls, along with a moving caption.

“Happy Father’s Day to all the dads living with disability or disease, showing up in the ways they can and to the children who show up for them,” she wrote in the caption. “What Bruce teaches our girls goes far beyond words. Resilience, unconditional love, and the quiet strength in simply being present.
This photo says so much. Love deepens. It adapts. It stays, even when everything else changes.”

Heming Willis also reflected on the emotional complexity of the day.

“But to be fair to myself, these symbolic days stir up a lot.
I’m profoundly sad today. I wish, with every cell in my body, that things could be different for him and lighter for our family,” she continued.

She added, “As they say in our FTD community, ‘It is what it is.’ And while that might sound dismissive, to me, it’s not. It grounds me. It helps me return to the acceptance of what is and not fight this every step of the way like I used to.”

Concluding the post, she wrote, “Today, let’s celebrate the badass dads, those who are here, and those we carry with us.
Onward.”

In addition to the two daughters he shares with Heming Willis, Willis is also a father to daughters RumerScout and Tallulah, whom he shares with ex-wife Demi Moore.

‘Practical Magic 2’ gets 2026 release date with Nicole Kidman, Sandra Bullock returning
Warner Bros./Getty Images

The sequel to Practical Magic will officially be enchanting movie theatergoers next year, Warner Bros. Pictures announced Tuesday.

The studio shared a video announcement of the highly anticipated upcoming film on Instagram, which featured a witchy incantation by Nicole Kidman‘s and Sandra Bullock‘s respective characters from the original film, Gillian Owens and Sally Owens.

“Tooth of wolf and morning dew,” Kidman begins.

“Something old and something new,” Bullock continues.

“Let the spell begin to mix,” they say together. “Sept. 18, 2026.”

According to the caption of the post, both actresses are set to return for the sequel, simply titled Practical Magic 2.

Details for the upcoming film have not yet been released.

Practical Magic first charmed audiences in 1998. It followed Gillian Owens and Sally Owens, two witch sisters born into a magical family and raised by their aunts in a small town, according to a synopsis.

When Gillian’s (Kidman) boyfriend dies unexpectedly, the sisters “give themselves a crash course in hard magic” and try to “resurrect him,” the synopsis states.

The film was based on the 1995 Alice Hoffman novel of the same name.

News about a sequel was announced in June 2024. At the time, Warner Bros. shared a series of clips from the film on social media to confirm that Practical Magic 2 was in the works.

‘Duck Dynasty’ star Phil Robertson dies at age 79
Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Duck Dynasty star and patriarch Phil Robertson has died, his family confirmed.

The reality star and businessman, who starred on the popular A&E series from 2012 to 2017, was 79.

“We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord,” Robertson’s family said in a statement Sunday, which was also shared to several family members’ social media pages. “He reminded us often of the words of Paul, that we ‘do not grieve like those who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him.'”

“Thank you for the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life saved by grace, by his bold faith, and by his desire to tell everyone who would listen the Good News of Jesus,” the statement continued. “We are grateful for his life on earth and will continue the legacy of love for God and love for others until we see him again.”

Robertson’s family announced in December 2024 that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, among other health issues.

Duck Dynasty followed the family-owned Duck Commander business, which Robertson founded in 1972, as well as the day-to-day lives of the family’s members.

Robertson previously came under fire for comments he made about homosexuality in an interview with GQ in 2013 — for which he was briefly suspended from the show before A&E reversed the decision days later — as well as his controversial remarks at the 2015 Conservative Political Action Conference.

