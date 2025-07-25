‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ season 2 teaser trailer, premiere date revealed

‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ season 2 teaser trailer, premiere date revealed

Disney+

We have our first look at season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Disney+ released the teaser trailer for the upcoming season 2 on Thursday. Additionally, the service announced that season 2 will debut on Dec. 10.

In the beginning of the trailer, we see Walker Scobell‘s Percy Jackson and Leah Sava Jeffries‘ Annabeth Chase standing in the pouring rain while on a ship headed into the Sea of Monsters. They both gaze up at something with looks of awe and fear.

Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians will be based on author Rick Riordan‘s The Sea of Monsters, which is the second book in his bestselling Percy Jackson series.

“Percy Jackson returns to Camp Half-Blood one year later to find his world turned upside down. His friendship with Annabeth is changing, he learns he has a cyclops for a brother, Grover has gone missing, and camp is under siege from the forces of Kronos,” according to the season’s official synopsis. “Percy’s journey to set things right will take him off the map and into the deadly Sea of Monsters, where a secret fate awaits the son of Poseidon.”

Additionally, new cast members have been announced to join the show as season 3 is set to go into production. Levi Chrisopulos will play Nico di Angelo and Olive Abercrombie is set for the role of Bianca.

“Look, Peter. We all know that last year you did something cool. But, honestly, I don’t even remember what it was,” Jason Mantzoukas‘ Dionysus says to Percy in the trailer.

Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn, Daniel Diemer and Lin-Manuel Miranda also star in the upcoming season 2.

Jenna Ortega says her life changed after ‘Wednesday’﻿: ‘I was an unhappy person’
JONATHAN HESSION/NETFLIX

Jenna Ortega found superstardom thanks to the Netflix series Wednesday. In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the actress is opening up about how her life changed after the hit show.

“To be quite frank, after the show and trying to figure everything out, I was an unhappy person,” Ortega said. “After the pressure, the attention — as somebody who’s quite introverted, that was so intense and so scary.”

Ortega said she felt “incredibly misunderstood” at the height of her fame.

“I feel like being a bully is very popular right now,” Ortega said. “Having been on the wrong side of the rumor mill was incredibly eye-opening.”

Ortega also described several positives to her starring role of Wednesday Addams.

“I definitely feel like I have a bit more Gothic taste than I did when I was a teenager. I’ve always been into dark things or been fascinated by them, but I was a Disney kid, and the whole thing is being bubbly and kind and overly sweet,” Ortega said.

But with some positives also came a few negatives.

“I’m doing a show I’m going to be doing for years where I play a schoolgirl. But I’m also a young woman,” Ortega said. “It’s like how you’re dressed in the schoolgirl costume. There’s just something about it that’s very patronizing. Also, when you’re short, people are already physically looking down on you.”

All of this being said, Ortega says she is very grateful for the fans she’s acquired through Wednesday.

“I want to be able to give back to them. But I also want to do things that are creatively fulfilling to me,” Ortega said. “So it’s finding that balance of doing movies that they might be interested in and then doing movies that I’m interested in.”

‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’ marks 25 years of the iconic horror franchise
Eric Milner

The Final Destination franchise is back after a prolonged absence with Final Destination: Bloodlines.

Final Destination is such an amazing treat for directors, because really at the end of the day it’s the filmmaking that comes for these characters,” says co-director Zach Lipovsky.

The series adheres to a strict formula: a group of characters survive a near-death experience, then must contend with death itself as it comes back to finish the job.

“There’s no personified antagonist, there’s no man with a knife or a monster or anything like that,” Lipovsky tells ABC Audio.

Final Destination is known for elaborately staged kills, often triggered by something as benign as condensation on a paper cup, or a load of logs on a tractor-trailer.

“We often start with this idea of what it is that we can ruin for people,” says Lipovsky. “What are objects that we all experience throughout our daily life that we could put into the film in a way that will horrify people to no end every time they see that object in the rest of their lives?”

Many of Bloodlines’ gory effects are done without the help of computer effects, which star Kaitlyn Santa Juana says helped her performance.

“It’s so much easier when there are literally limbs flying everywhere!” she says.

Bloodlines marks 25 years since the first Final Destination hit theaters, and in that time the franchise has garnered a rabid fanbase.

“I was a little bit nervous to do right by them because that was really important to me — that we make a film for the fans,” says star Teo Briones. “And I think we achieved that.”

The film also features one of the final performances from horror legend Tony Todd, who’s appeared in nearly every Final Destination film. Todd passed away last year, and Bloodlines is dedicated to him.

