‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ ﻿season 2 trailer sets sail for Sea of Monsters

‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ ﻿season 2 trailer sets sail for Sea of Monsters

Walker Scobell and Leah Sava Jeffries star in ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ season 2. (Disney/David Bukach)

The official trailer for Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 is here.

Disney+ released the new trailer for the upcoming season of the series based on Rick Riordan‘s beloved bestselling books on Thursday.

This season follows the events of the series’ second book in the Percy Jackson series, The Sea of Monsters. It promises to have higher stakes, even more action and thrilling new monsters.

“After Camp Half-Blood’s protective border is breached, Percy Jackson embarks on an epic odyssey into the Sea of Monsters in search of his best friend Grover and the one thing that may save the camp — the legendary Golden Fleece,” according to its official synopsis. “With help from Annabeth, Clarisse and his newfound cyclops half-brother Tyson, Percy’s survival becomes essential to stopping Luke, the Titan Kronos, and their impending plan to bring down Camp Half-Blood — and ultimately, Olympus.”

Walker Scobell once again stars as the titular son of Poseidon. Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri also star as Annabeth Chase and Grover.

Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn and Daniel Diemer make up the rest of the main cast, while a star-studded cast of recurring and guest stars includes Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jason Mantzoukas, Timothy Simons, Courtney B. Vance, Andra Day, Margaret Cho and Kristen Schaal.

“You guys get nightmares, right?” Scobell’s Percy asks in the trailer. “I usually get ones that tell me the future. Or, try to kill me.”

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 premieres with two episodes on Dec. 10. New episodes will debut every Wednesday.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Kim Kardashian says she was diagnosed with an aneurysm
Kim Kardashian says she was diagnosed with an aneurysm
Kim Kardashian in ‘The Kardashians.’ (Hulu)

Kim Kardashian revealed that she was diagnosed with an aneurysm in a preview clip from the newest season of The Kardashians.

The clip aired during the show’s season 7 premiere on Thursday and teased upcoming episodes.

“There’s, like, a little aneurysm,” Kim says in the clip.

Her sister Khloe Kardashian appears to react to the news, saying, “Woah.”

The following shots show what appears to be a brain scan followed by footage of Kim inside an MRI machine.

In a voice-over, the All’s Fair star can be heard discussing her condition, saying, “They’re, like, just stress.”

The clips that follow show Kim discussing her family dynamic, including the four children she shares with ex-husband Ye.

ABC News has reached out to Hulu and a rep for Kim Kardashian for more information on her diagnosis.

An aneurysm is a bulge in the wall of an artery, according to the National Institutes of Health. Arteries carry blood to the heart and other parts of the body to supply oxygen.

If an aneurysm grows large, it can rupture and cause dangerous bleeding, stroke or even death.

Imaging testing is used to diagnose aneurysms. Treatment and surveillance processes vary based on the size, rate of change, symptoms and location of the aneurysm.

It is unclear if stress can directly cause aneurysms, however, the American Heart Association states that stress can be linked to cardiovascular disease through both direct physiological effects and indirect behavioral changes.

Chronic stress may lead to the release of hormones that subsequently increase your blood pressure, and elevated blood pressure is a key contributor to increased risk of heart attack and stroke.

The Brain Aneurysm Foundation estimates that 1 in 50 people in the U.S. have an unruptured brain aneurysm, though the annual rate of rupture is estimated between eight and 10 ruptures per 100,000 people.

There are almost 500,000 deaths worldwide each year caused by brain aneurysms, and half of those victims are younger than 50.

 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Meet the celebrity cast of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 34
Meet the celebrity cast of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 34
Jordan Chiles, Hilaria Baldwin, Dylan Efron and Danielle Fishel are among the celebrity cast members on season 34 of ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ (Andrew Eccles/Disney)

A new cast of celebrities is stepping into the ballroom to put their dance skills to the test on Dancing with the Stars.

Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles, actors Corey Feldman and Danielle Fishel, and author Hilaria Baldwin are among the celebrities who will be competing on season 34 of the hit dance competition series.

The full cast, announced Wednesday on Good Morning America, also includes social media stars Dylan Efron and Alix Earle, wildlife advocate Robert IrwinPentatonix star Scott HoyingFifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui, comedian Andy Richter, and Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck, stars of the reality TV series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Tuesday, Sept. 16, at 8 p.m. ET and PT on ABC and Disney+, and streams the next day on Hulu on Disney+ and Hulu.

Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough are returning as co-hosts for season 34 alongside judges Carrie Ann InabaBruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC News, Disney+ and Hulu.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Lena Waithe says ‘The Chi”s upcoming eighth season will be its last
Lena Waithe says ‘The Chi”s upcoming eighth season will be its last
Paramount+

The Chicago-set series The Chi will end after eight seasons, creator Lena Waithe said in a statement to Deadline Wednesday. She said it’s “the right thing” to do “for the sake of our story and our characters.”

“When I created The Chi, it wasn’t just about making a TV show — it was about owning our narratives and telling our stories with truth, care, nuance and complexity. It was about showing the soul of the South Side — the beauty, the pain, the grit, and the magic that lives in every block, and in every family,” Lena explained. She promised fans “a final season that our Chi Family deserves.”

She called the experience the “honor of my life to build a platform for artists to shine” and thanked all those who helped in the show’s success.

“I’m deeply grateful to every single person who helped build this world — our writers, actors and crew who give so much of themselves to make this show what it is,” Waithe said.

The Chi is the longest-running Black drama on premium cable/streaming, according to Deadline, and the second-longest-running series in Showtime’s history, along with Dexter, Homeland and Weeds.

It centers on a group of residents from Chicago’s South Side who become linked by a series of coincidences, tragic events, and the desire for community and redemption. 

Jacob Latimore, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, Luke James and Hannaha Hall star in the ensemble series.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.