Perseid meteor shower is about to peak: Here’s how to see it
(NEW YORK) — The next great sky show is coming late Sunday evening, and it is forecast to be one of the most awe-inspiring shooting star displays of 2024.
Appearing annually between late July and mid-August, the Perseid meteor shower is expected to reach its peak on the evening of Sunday, Aug. 11, and before dawn on Monday, Aug. 12, according to NASA.
Marking one of the most plentiful meteor showers in the Northern Hemisphere, the Perseids showcase approximately 50 to 100 meteors per hour, NASA reports.
In addition to the plentiful showcase, the Perseids — which get their name from the constellation Perseus — are famous for bringing fireballs, bright colors and long meteor tails to the night sky.
“Fireballs are larger explosions of light and color that can persist longer than an average meteor streak,” according to NASA.
Skywatchers in the Southern Hemisphere, from the equator to mid-latitudes, will still get a glimpse of the shower, though it will be less pronounced than in the north.
Unfortunately, the agency notes that viewing the meteor shower this year will be “slightly impacted” by the Moon, which will be waxing at 53% in its cycle, lending more brightness in the sky to take away from the view.
The best time to view the Perseids will be past Midnight and it will become more pronounced as the sky darkens, according to NASA.
Additionally, those viewing the shower in remote locations, away from city lights, will have the best chance at a clear view, NASA says.
So, where do the Perseids come from and why do they appear annually?
Meteors are produced from comet particles and debris from broken asteroids. When comets and asteroids navigate around the Sun, they create a train of dust and debris in their wake.
Each year, the Earth rotates through the trail of debris, allowing it to impact the atmosphere and become visible to the naked eye.
(WASHINGTON) — A junior sailor has been punished after he tried to access President Joe Biden’s restricted medical records while searching through a government database in February, the U.S. Navy revealed Tuesday.
The incident took place on Feb. 23, and the unidentified sailor searched “Joseph Biden” three times, a U.S. official told ABC News.
“On February 26, 2024, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Fort Belvoir was notified of an unauthorized access to medical records by an active-duty service member,” the U.S. Navy said in a statement. “A Sailor assigned to NMRTC Fort Belvoir searched the name ‘Joseph Biden’ in MHS Genesis, the Military Health System’s electronic health record, out of curiosity. A co-worker reported the Sailor’s breach of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).”
It’s unknown what records the sailor may have pulled up but it was not Biden’s record, according to the Navy.
The Naval Criminal Investigative Service immediately began an investigation after they were alerted about the search and the probe concluded on April 24, according to the Navy.
The sailor was administratively punished and continues to serve in the Navy, the U.S. official said.
“The president was informed within hours of White House staff being notified by the Department of Defense,” a White House official told ABC News about the incident.
Biden underwent his physical on Feb. 28, two days after this investigation began. The White House official said the physical was “previously planned and was not impacted by this incident.”
ABC News’ Justin Gomez contributed to this report.
(TUSCON, Ariz.) — A housing assistance agency in one of the hottest regions in the country has found a sustainable way to provide relief from scorching temperatures.
Two shipping containers that used to sit on the U.S.-Mexico border have been repurposed into cooling stations for residents in Tucson, Arizona, who may not have access to air conditioning – especially homeless communities, ABC Tucson affiliate KGUN reported.
Dubbed ‘COOLtainers’ and located on northern Tucson’s so-called ‘Miracle Mile’ commercial corridor, the air-conditioned stations are solar-powered. One is equipped with cots for napping, while the other has tables and chairs, and also offers snacks and hygiene items, according to officials from Tucson Housing First Program, a city-run program that assists individuals and families facing homelessness.
“Having something like this would have been a game changer,” Erica Dallo, an employee with the Tucson Housing First Program who once was homeless herself, told KGUN. “…There is no relief when you’re out on the streets like that.”
Being able to provide such a critical service to those in need has led to a full-circle moment for Jeannette Garment, another Tucson Housing First Program employee who was formerly homeless, she told KGUN.
“I hope that people take advantage of it and that they can come down here and take a couple of hours off their feet,” she said. “Try to get some rest and see how better their life can be one day.”
The new cooling station joins six that the city already has in operation throughout the city, according to the City of Tucson.
Temperatures in Tucson over the next week are forecast to be in the triple digits, with lows in the 80s. Any prolonged exposure to that kind of heat could induce heat-related illness, especially for medically vulnerable populations, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Extreme heat affects disadvantaged communities disproportionately, research shows, due primarily to lack of access to air conditioning or funds to pay the increased utility bills.
Many in the Tucson area don’t have anywhere to go to escape the sweltering temperatures and intense sun, Dallo said. In triple-digit temperatures, cooling centers could be very helpful in preventing heat-illness and fatalities.
“We are aware that there’s a need, especially with this extreme heat we’re supposed to have today,” Allison Chappell, community services manager for housing operations at the Tucson Housing First Program, told KGUN.
The cooling centers are scheduled to operate through Aug. 31, but are not open on Sundays and Mondays due to lack of funding, according to the housing program.
(SANTA FE, N.M.) — A New Mexico judge denied Alec Baldwin’s bid to drop his involuntary manslaughter charge over firearm evidence stemming from the 2021 fatal shooting on the set of “Rust” before his trial starts next month.
In their request to dismiss the indictment, Baldwin’s attorneys claimed the state “intentionally” destroyed key evidence — the firearm involved in the shooting — denying them the chance to review potentially exculpatory evidence.
Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer denied the request in an order issued on Friday, following arguments during a virtual hearing on Monday.
Baldwin’s trial is scheduled to begin with jury selection on July 9.
The actor was practicing a cross-draw in a church on the set of the Western film when the Colt .45 revolver fired a live round, fatally striking 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
Baldwin, 66, who was also a producer on the film, was indicted by a grand jury on involuntary manslaughter in connection with Hutchins’ death earlier this year, after prosecutors previously dropped the charge. He pleaded not guilty.
Baldwin’s attorneys argued that the firearm is “central” to the state’s theory of guilt, but that they were denied the opportunity to examine it themselves and that FBI forensic testing that damaged the gun was unnecessary.
“They understood that this was potentially exculpatory evidence and they destroyed it anyway,” Baldwin’s attorney, John Bash, said during Monday’s hearing.
Baldwin has maintained that he did not pull the trigger of the firearm, though the FBI forensic report determined that the gun could not have been fired without pulling the trigger.
Bash argued that there’s reason to believe that further testing would show the firearm was capable of discharging without the pull of the trigger.
“The prosecution denied the criminal defendant the opportunity to see it, to test it,” Bash said. “It’s outrageous, and it requires dismissal.”
Prosecutors argued that there was no perceived exculpatory value of the firearm apparent to law enforcement following the shooting.
“The fact that this gun was unfortunately damaged during the accidental discharge testing does not deprive the defendant of the evidence that they can use effectively in cross-examining,” Erlinda Ocampo Johnson said during Monday’s hearing.
Johnson also argued there is “ample evidence” of the defendant’s guilt in this case in regards to his “reckless conduct.”
In her order denying the motion, the judge wrote that the defense failed to establish that the firearm had any apparent exculpatory value before the evidence was destroyed, and that they are still able to examine the firearm in its current condition and examine witnesses as to its functionality prior to the destructive testing. She additionally failed to find that the state acted in bad faith when the firearm was damaged during the testing.
Marlowe Sommer’s ruling comes after she denied last week another defense request to dismiss the indictment. In that motion, Baldwin’s attorneys argued that the state failed to allege a criminal offense because Baldwin had no reason to believe the gun might contain live rounds and that the manipulation of the weapon could pose a “substantial risk” to Hutchins.
In her official order denying that motion, released on Friday, Marlow Sommer wrote that whether Baldwin had a criminally negligent state of mind “is a question of fact for the jury to decide.”
The judge also denied last month another request by the defense to dismiss the indictment in which Baldwin’s attorneys argued that the prosecution engaged in “bad faith” by failing to provide the grand jury with sufficient information.
Marlowe Sommer additionally denied last week a request from the state to use immunity to compel testimony from the film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez, during Baldwin’s trial.
Gutierrez, 27, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting and sentenced in April to 18 months in prison, the maximum possible, in the shooting. She appealed her conviction in May.
Prosecutors sought immunity so that her testimony could not be used against her in her appeal. At a pretrial interview in May, Gutierrez asserted her Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination, prosecutors said.
In issuing her ruling, Marlowe Sommer noted that the armorer has indicated she won’t testify and that she hasn’t heard “anything that [Gutierrez] might testify to that someone else could not testify to.”
Gutierrez could still be called to testify but would speak without immunity.
Marlowe Sommer last week also allowed for the testimony at Baldwin’s trial of a “Rust” crew member who prosecutors said witnessed the on-set shooting and said he saw Baldwin pull the trigger.
Following Monday’s hearing, Baldwin’s attorneys filed another motion seeking to dismiss the indictment, alleging that the state violated its discovery obligations by delaying the disclosure of “critical evidence that is favorable to Baldwin’s defense and that fundamentally reshapes the way Baldwin would have prepared for trial.”
In a response to the motion filed Thursday, the state pushed back against the defense’s claims, saying it has “worked tirelessly to ensure that the defendant has every possible page of discovery, no matter how minuscule or immaterial,” and asked the court to deny the motion.