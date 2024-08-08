Perseid meteor shower is nearing its peak: Here’s how to see it

Costfoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The next great sky show is coming soon, and it is forecast to be one of the most awe-inspiring shooting star displays of 2024.

Appearing annually between late July and mid-August, the Perseid meteor shower is expected to reach its peak on the evening of Sunday, Aug. 11, and before dawn on Monday, Aug. 12, according to NASA.

Marking one of the most plentiful meteor showers in the Northern Hemisphere, the Perseids showcase approximately 50 to 100 meteors per hour, NASA reports.

In addition to the plentiful showcase, the Perseids — which get their name from the constellation Perseus — are famous for bringing fireballs, bright colors and long meteor tails to the night sky.

“Fireballs are larger explosions of light and color that can persist longer than an average meteor streak,” according to NASA.

Skywatchers in the Southern Hemisphere, from the equator to mid-latitudes, will still get a glimpse of the shower, though it will be less pronounced than in the north.

Unfortunately, the agency notes that viewing the meteor shower this year will be “slightly impacted” by the Moon, which will be waxing at 53% in its cycle, lending more brightness in the sky to take away from the view.

The best time to view the Perseids will be past Midnight and it will become more pronounced as the sky darkens, according to NASA.

Additionally, those viewing the shower in remote locations, away from city lights, will have the best chance at a clear view, NASA says.

So, where do the Perseids come from and why do they appear annually?

Meteors are produced from comet particles and debris from broken asteroids. When comets and asteroids navigate around the Sun, they create a train of dust and debris in their wake.

Each year, the Earth rotates through the trail of debris, allowing it to impact the atmosphere and become visible to the naked eye.

Multiple motorists rescued from flooded roadways in New Jersey and New York
Gerald French/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Multiple motorists stranded on flooded roadways in New York and New Jersey had to be rescued from their submerged vehicles Tuesday night as some parts of the region got six inches of rain in about three hours, according to officials.

The super-soaker storm brought torrential rain to New York City, Long Island, New Jersey and Connecticut, dumping two to three inches an hour, meteorologist Bill Goodman of the National Weather Service office in Upton, New York, told ABC News on Wednesday morning.

“Between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. is when it was really the worst. That’s rush hour,” Goodman said of Tuesday night’s storm.

He said some parts of New York City, including northern Manhattan and the Bronx, recorded up to 6 inches of rain Tuesday evening.

New York City Emergency Management officials said multiple motorists were stranded on flooded roadways and had to be pulled from their vehicles by rescue crews.

Six people were rescued from their vehicles when they got stuck in flood waters on the Cross Island Parkway in New York City, emergency management officials said.

Flood water also inundated the Henry Hudson Parkway in the Bronx borough of New York City, where firefighters had to rescue a stranded driver, according to the New York City Fire Department. At the height of the storm, the highway was briefly closed at West 232nd Street in the Bronx, officials said.

On Long Island, police in the Nassau County town of Glen Cove had to rescue two people from a BMW that got stuck in water that authorities said was too high to drive through safely. Port Washington, about 10 miles from Glen Cove, recorded 4.66 inches of rain Tuesday evening, the most of any Long Island city, according to the NWS.

Elsewhere in the region, flooding on the Palisades Parkway in the Bergen County, New Jersey, city of Englewood Cliffs, caused commuter chaos, officials said. The Teterboro Airport in Bergen County recorded nearly four inches of rain Tuesday night, according to the NWS.

One of the hardest areas of New Jersey was Hackensack, which received nearly 3 inches of rain, according to the NWS.

In a Facebook post Tuesday night, the Hackensack Fire Department said multiple trees in the city were down and numerous streets were flooded. In a warning to motorists, the fire department said, “It continues to monsoon, please do not drive into flooded areas.”

“Multiple people stuck, multiple rescues being made by Hackensack fire members,” the Hackensack Fire Department said in the post. “If you’re in an area and cannot go any further, park your car somewhere dry and wait out the storm…. Turn around, don’t drown.”

There were no reports of injuries in the New York City metropolitan area.

The storm system soaked the Northeast after moving in from the eastern Great Lakes, prompting 163 damaging storm reports, including numerous downed trees and flash flooding, from Michigan to New York.

Goodman said the remnants of Hurricane Debby are forecast to reach the Northeast on Friday, bringing more rain to the region. Debby made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane Monday morning in the Big Bend area of the Florida Panhandle and produced heavy amounts of rainfall as it continued as a tropical storm into Georgia and the Carolinas.

The slow-moving Debby dumped more than 17 inches of rain in Summerville, South Carolina, and at least 6 inches in Cary, North Carolina. Another 6 to 10 inches of rain is forecast for South Carolina and North Carolina on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Thursday, Debby is expected to make its second landfall in South Carolina and then move north into inland North Carolina and Virginia Thursday night.

Former Indianapolis Colts player Daniel Muir arrested after missing son found safe
George Bridges/MCT/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

(KOKOMO, Ind.) — A former Indianapolis Colts player has been arrested after his teenage son, who had been missing for two weeks, was found at the family’s home in Kokomo, Indiana.

Bryson Muir, 14, was found “safe and well” and is now in the care of the Cass County Department of Child Services, according to Indiana State Police.

Daniel Muir, 40, was taken into custody Wednesday morning and faces charges of domestic battery and obstruction of justice, police said.

Muir, a defensive tackle, played in the NFL for seven seasons, four with the Colts, from 2007 to 2013. He played in college at Kent State, but went undrafted in 2007 before signing as a free agent with the Green Bay Packers. He had just 99 tackles and 1.5 sacks in his career.

Muir’s wife and the boy’s mother, 38-year-old Kristin Muir, was also arrested and charged with obstruction of justice, according to police.

Bryson was last seen June 16 leaving a relative’s home in Ohio with his mother, Indiana State Police said last week.

The two left in a car belonging to Servant Leader’s Foundation, a religious organization that also owns the property where the Muir family resided, police said. Shortly after leaving the relative’s home, police pulled the car over, but Bryson was not inside.

Two days later, the Cass County Department of Child Services asked police to investigate allegations of domestic battery toward Bryson.

Police said they attempted to contact his parents, but were initially unsuccessful. They later agreed to bring Bryson to meet with police, but then “backed out of that arrangement, which signaled an unwillingness to cooperate.”

On Wednesday, police said they had found Bryson. A photo released by police showed the 14-year-old with a black eye.

An investigation remains ongoing, and police asked anyone with information about the incident to call 800-382-0689.

Severe weather moving east this weekend: Latest forecast
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Severe storms ravaged the country from Montana to Florida on Thursday, with winds gusting to 91 mph in South Dakota and hail as large as golf balls in Montana.

In Melbourne, Florida, a tornado ripped through a neighborhood, damaging homes.

“Fortunately no one was injured,” Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey wrote Thursday night. “Although some of the area is without power [Florida Power & Light] is en route and will be working through the evening replacing power poles and downed lines.”

On Friday, the severe weather is forecast to impact Colorado to Iowa, bringing damaging winds and large hail.

The highest tornado threat will be in the Kansas City area.

The severe weather will move east on Saturday, ripping through Cleveland, Pittsburgh, and Buffalo, New York. Damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes are possible.

By Sunday, the severe weather will hit the Interstate 95 corridor, including Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York City and Boston. Damaging winds will be the biggest threat.

