Personal finances, net worth of Walz and Vance show stark differences

Adam J. Dewey/Anadolu via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The major party vice presidential nominees — Democrat Tim Walz and Republican JD Vance — sharply disagree on a range of issues. The differences in their personal finances are just as stark.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a former teacher and member of the U.S. House of Representatives, earns about $127,000 in salary per year, retains no stock holdings and relies on a pension account as his primary asset, financial disclosures show.

By contrast, Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, a former venture capitalist, brought in roughly $221,000 in 2022 from salary and book royalties, as well as hundreds of thousands in investment income, a U.S. Senate financial disclosure showed. He also held significant wealth in brokerage accounts and dozens of business investments, according to the financial disclosure.

Here’s what to know about the personal finances of Walz and Vance:

What are Tim Walz’s finances?

As governor, Walz earns an annual salary of $127,629.

In 2019, Walz reported a pension account worth as much as $100,000, as well as a life insurance plan with a value as high as $50,000, according to a financial disclosure that year.

Walz does not invest in any stocks, bonds or other securities, according to a U.S. House disclosure in 2019. As of January, Walz continued to forego ownership of any securities, a Minnesota financial form shows.

He does not invest in real estate, either. Walz and his wife, Gwen, appear to have sold their home in Mankato after gaining access to the governor’s mansion, the Minnesota form shows.

As of 2019, Gwen Walz earned income from a Minnesota public school and law firm Hogan Lovells, according to a U.S. House disclosure.

In all, the couple carried a net worth of between $112,000 and $330,000 in 2019, according to the disclosure. Tim Walz’s pension could add up to an additional $800,000 to the couple’s net worth, the Wall Street Journal estimated.

A disclosure filed in Minnesota in January offers little additional detail about Walz’s finances. Walz does not own a business, earn speaking fees or hold horse racing interests, the form said.

What are JD Vance’s personal finances?

Vance took in more than $1 million in 2022, according to a U.S. Senate financial disclosure form.

Those earnings included roughly $110,000 in salary at venture capital firm Narya Capital Management, as well as about $121,000 in royalty payments for sales of his book “Hillbilly Elegy.” Vance also made hundreds of thousands in investment income from holdings such as real estate rental fees and stock dividends.

Vance holds a host of assets, including brokerage accounts, cryptocurrency, real estate and investments in dozens of businesses.

In 2022, Vance valued his real estate holdings at between $500,000 and $1 million and declared possession of as much as $250,000 worth of bitcoin, the 2022 disclosure form said. A set of mutual and exchange-traded funds held by Vance was worth as much as $3.25 million combined, according to the disclosure form.

Vance’s wife, Usha Vance, earned more than $1,000 in salary from the Washington D.C.-based law firm Munger, Tolles & Olson in 2022, the disclosure form said.

In all, Vance and his wife boast a net worth of between $4 million and $10.4 million, excluding real estate, a Wall Street Journal analysis found.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Family says Norwegian will reimburse costs after getting stranded in Alaska during excursion mishap
Courtesy the Gault Family

(NEW YORK) — A cruise vacation through Alaska turned into a travel nightmare for one Oklahoma family who got stranded without their belongings after a mishap with a local excursion caused them to miss their ship’s boarding window.

The Gault family, including six young kids and a 78-year-old grandmother, are now safely back home from Ketchikan. They had disembarked from the Norwegian Encore on Friday, July 12 to see a lumberjack show that they booked through the cruise line.

“When you talk about cruise nightmares this is the definition of it,” Joshua Gault told Good Morning America of the incident.

He said when they tried to get back to the ship, the local tour operator had told them to wait for the next bus. But that bus never arrived. The family said they called the local port agent who rushed them to the ship, only to see it already pulling away from the dock with their belongings, including some of their passports.

“I was in shock, like utterly shocked,” he said, recalling thinking at the time, “Are they really doing this right now?”

The Gaults said they quickly reached out to Norwegian. His wife, Cailyn Gault, told GMA that “the people that I was speaking with were so empathetic, they were apologetic — they’re like, what do you need?”

The family said they had to cover the cost of their own food and hotel and find their own way back to Oklahoma — a journey that included sleeping on airport floors.

“It was completely overwhelming,” Cailyn Gault said.

The family said they estimate the unplanned change cost them more than $21,000 just to get home, which included nearly $9,000 in customs fees for missing a stop in Canada. They said Norwegian is working with them to make it right.

“I think we are on a right path as far as both agreeing that something bad really happened here,” Joshua Gault said.

A spokesperson for Norwegian Cruise Line told ABC News in an emailed statement that the company “will be reimbursing the family for all of the out-of-pocket expenses they incurred over these two days, as a result of missing the ship in Ketchikan, including meals, accommodations, etc. Reimbursements will be processed once receipts for these expenses are provided to us.”

NCL said it has “initiated the process to refund the family for the fee imposed by the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, as a result of the guests not visiting a foreign port prior to returning to the U.S., as required when an itinerary originates from the U.S. in accordance with the Passenger Vessel Services Act.”

Additionally, the cruise line representative told ABC News that “these guests will be receiving a pro-rated refund for the two cruise days they missed.”

“As a gesture of goodwill, the company will also be providing each of the nine guests with a Future Cruse Credit in the form of a 20% discount of their cruise fare that can be used towards their next voyage,” the spokesperson said.

Experts say if you leave your cruise ship for an excursion, always bring a government-issued photo ID and the name and number of the port agent, who is the best person to help travelers who may run into trouble.

“The port agent is the cruise line’s representative in that port,” Stewart Chiron, founder of The Cruise Guy, said. “In this case, contacting the port agent was the best move because they would be able to contact the ship.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Google violated antitrust laws to maintain dominance over online search, judge says
Jason Marz/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Google violated U.S. antitrust laws in maintaining a monopoly over the online search business, a federal judge ruled Monday, in a landmark ruling for the Justice Department in its efforts to rein in big tech giants.

D.C. District judge Amit Mehta declared Google violated Section 2 of the Sherman Act, finding the company illegally secured its dominance in the search market by paying billions of dollars to smartphone carriers like Apple to make Google the automatic search engine for their phones — effectively locking any rival businesses from being able to compete.

“Google is a monopolist, and it has acted as one to maintain its monopoly,” Mehta wrote in his ruling.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Why Nvidia’s stock price has dropped
Why Nvidia’s stock price has dropped
Dominika Zarzycka/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — When artificial intelligence chipmaker Nvidia became the world’s most valuable company last week — surpassing household names like Apple and Microsoft — the moment appeared to be a declaration of victory for the AI boom on Wall Street.

Over the next three trading days, however, Nvidia shares plummeted 13%. The company lost more than $500 billion in value and plopped down to third place among the largest firms.

Rather than a rebuke of AI or Nvidia, the extraordinary losses amounted to a routine selloff on a massive scale as traders sought to cash in on some of the gains made by the chipmaker during its meteoric rise, market analysts told ABC News.

Analysts differed on whether the recent slide offers a worthwhile opportunity for investors to buy the stock at a favorable price.

“It’s normal to see stocks take a breath,” Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at trading firm Interactive Broker, told ABC News. “What’s abnormal is that Nvidia went so far and so long without taking a breath.”

It’s difficult to overstate the success that Nvidia enjoyed prior to its recent decline. The California-based company, which sells the majority of computer chips behind new AI products like ChatGPT, saw its stock soar nearly 700% in two years.

Even when accounting for the recent decline, shares of Nvidia have climbed nearly 150% since the outset of 2024.

After a prolonged ascent, stocks often fall victim to a phenomenon called profit-taking, when traders sell off some of their shares to lock in the returns. In this case, analysts said, that routine pullback was larger than one might expect because the preceding rise had been unusually steep.

“It’s not normal to have a stock go up this dramatically,” Sosnick said. “As a result, when it’s due for a little bout of profit taking, that will be abnormal, too.”

Ivan Feinseth, a market analyst at Tigress Financial, agreed. “The stock has had a huge run,” Feinseth told ABC News. “Some people who are more short-term oriented feel it’s time to take a profit.”

While citing a trend tied to market behavior rather than business performance, the analysts dismissed the notion of newfound weakness in the AI sector or Nvidia.

In an earnings release last month, the company reported $26 billion in revenue, which marked a staggering increase of 262% over the previous year. Profits jumped more than 600% over that same period.

In March, the company announced its latest and most powerful chip, Blackwell. Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and OpenAI are among a who’s who of major tech firms set to adopt the new technology, Nvidia said in a statement.

“It’s Nvidia’s world — everyone else is paying,” Dan Ives, a managing director of equity research at investment firm Wedbush, told ABC News.

Despite their agreement on the cause of the stock decline, analysts differed in their assessment of whether the current moment offers a chance for investors to jump into the stock.

Feinseth encouraged investors to buy into the stock, since he expects the dip to draw renewed interest in the company and send the price higher. “This is a stock that everybody wants to own and everybody is going to react to buying any selloff,” he said.

Early trading on Tuesday appeared to confirm that view. By noon, the stock had risen almost 5%, recovering much of what it had lost in recent days.

“This was just a small bump,” Ives said.

Sosnick, by contrast, cautioned against buying Nvidia shares unless the price falls further. Otherwise, he added, the relatively modest potential gains do not outweigh the risk of continued volatility.

“The stock is not super expensive but nor is it particularly cheap,” Sosnick said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.