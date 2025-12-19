Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt welcome 1st child: ‘Overflowing with love’

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt welcome 1st child: ‘Overflowing with love’

Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson attend the World Premiere of ‘The Pickup’ on July 27, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Comedian, writer and actor Pete Davidson, and model and actress Elsie Hewitt are officially parents.

Hewitt, 29, announced the arrival of the pair’s first child in an Instagram post Thursday, stating that their baby was born Dec. 12.

“Our perfect angel girl arrived 12/12/2025,” Hewitt wrote alongside several photos and a video clip.

Hewitt also revealed the name she and Davidson, 32, gave to their new bundle of joy.

Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson,” Hewitt wrote, adding a pink heart emoji. “My best work yet, I am absolutely overflowing with love and gratitude and disbelief.”

Davidson previously opened up about his dream to start a family on Kevin Hart‘s talk show Hart to Heart in 2022.

“My favorite thing ever, which I’ve yet to achieve, is I wanna have a kid. It’s like my dream,” Davidson said at the time.

“I’m so excited for that chapter, so that’s kind of what I’m just preparing for now, is trying to be, like, as good as a dude and develop and get better, so when that happens, it’s just easier,” he added.

ABC News has reached out to Davidson’s and Hewitt’s representatives for comment.

 

Tyler, The Creator says he’s ‘beyond grateful’ for role in ‘Marty Supreme’
Tyler, The Creator says he’s ‘beyond grateful’ for role in ‘Marty Supreme’
Timothée Chalamet, Josh Safdie, Tyler The Creator, Odessa A’zion, Luke Manley and Ronald Bronstein attend the NYFF63 Secret Screening during the 63rd New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on October 06, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for FLC)

Tyler, The Creator attended the Marty Supreme screening at the New York Film Festival Monday night and expressed gratitude to director Josh Safdie.

“Thank you to you, Josh. Please make the biggest noise for this man. I’m so grateful, beyond grateful,” Tyler said in a clip posted by the nonprofit Film at Lincoln Center. “I play piano and put on cool clothes. I do not act at all. And this man is so good that I trusted him and said, ‘Anything you need. I don’t want to read this script, I will show up and be there. Because I trust this man.”

He continued, “And the team, working with y’all, it was so wonderful. I got emotional up there because you gave me a chance, so I thank you, I love you, and thank you. Please give it up.”

Loosely inspired by the story of Marty ReismanMarty Supreme follows Marty Mauser (Timothée Chalamet) on his quest to become a champion table tennis player. Tyler takes on the role of his partner-in-crime Wally, marking his feature film debut.

Marty Supreme also features Gwyneth Paltrow and Odessa A’zion, who attended Monday’s screening, as well as Kevin O’LearyAbel Ferrara and Fran Drescher.

The film is set to arrive in theaters Dec. 25.

Jennifer Aniston explains why she turned down ‘Saturday Night Live’ cast gig
Jennifer Aniston arrives to ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ at the Ed Sullivan Theater on September 10, 2025, in New York City. (James Devaney/GC Images via Getty Images)

Jennifer Aniston is opening up about her decision to not become a Saturday Night Live cast member.

The actress spoke about the career decision during a recent appearance on Dax Shepard‘s podcast Armchair Expert. Aniston said she declined an offer Lorne Michaels gave her to join the cast of the late-night comedy sketch series in the early 1990s due to her ego.

“I always thought I was such hot s***,” Aniston said. “The story of that is all very confusing.”

Aniston said she took a meeting with Michaels during the time her friend Adam Sandler was on the show. The actress said she had reservations about how she would be treated if she joined the cast.

“I don’t know why I had this self-righteous attitude of ‘I don’t know if women are treated the way they should be treated on this show,'” Aniston said.

She said she believed at the time that SNL was “a very male-dominated” show.

“I would love to be here if it was in the Gilda Radner day,” Aniston said she told Michaels at the time. “I mean, this is the brain that semi-remembers things that are back that far. I can’t remember, but I remember Friends then happened. And that’s where I went.”

Aniston has hosted SNL twice — once in November 1999 and again in January 2004. She won an Emmy in 2002 for her role as Rachel Green in Friends.

‘Wicked: For Good’ casts spell on the box office with $150 million opening
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in ‘Wicked: For Good.’ (Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures)

Wicked: For Good did good business at the box office this weekend, opening with $150 million.

The second act of 2024’s Wicked broke the previous film’s record for biggest debut of a Broadway adaptation of all time, according to Variety. Wicked brought in $112.5 million in its debut weekend last year.

The film, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, is also this year’s second-biggest opening behind A Minecraft Movie, which debuted with $162 million back in April.

The week’s two other new releases, the Brendan Fraser-starring Rental Family and the action thriller Sisu: Road to Revenge, opened at numbers five and six, respectively. Rental Family had a $3.3 million haul, while Sisu took in $2.6 million

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Wicked: For Good – $150 million
2. Now You See Me: Now You Don’t – $9.1 million
3. Predator: Badlands – $6.25 million
4. The Running Man – $5.8 million
5. Rental Family – $3.3 million
6. Sisu: Road to Revenge – $2.6 million
7. Regretting You – $1.52 million
8. Nuremberg – $1.23 million
9. Black Phone 2 – $1 million
10. Sarah’s Oil – $771,542

