Pete Davidson expecting first child with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Pete Davidson is going to be a father.

The actor and comedian is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, ABC Audio has confirmed.

Hewitt confirmed the pregnancy news in a post shared to Instagram on Wednesday.

The carousel features several photos of the couple embracing, a video of the pair at one of Hewitt’s ultrasound appointments, a photo of the ultrasound itself and a selfie of the couple wearing face masks.

“welp now everyone knows we had sex,” Hewitt captioned the post.

Hewitt also included a screen grab of the viral moment from Love Island USA season 7 when Huda Mustafa told fellow Islander Nicolas Vansteenberghe she was a mother.

“Mamacita,” Vansteenberghe says in the screenshot.

Davidson had previously spoken about his dream to start a family while guesting on Kevin Hart‘s talk show Hart to Heart in 2022.

“My favorite thing ever, which I’m yet to achieve, is I wanna have a kid. It’s like my dream,” Davidson said. “I’m so excited for that chapter so that’s kind of what I’m just preparing for now, is trying to be like good as a dude and develop and get better so when that happens it’s just easier.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Aimee Lou Wood praises Walton Goggins, says she won’t appear on his ‘Saturday Night Live’ episode
Fabio Lovino/HBO

Aimee Lou Wood has nothing but good things to say about Walton Goggins.

The actress, who starred as Chelsea, girlfriend of Goggins’ character Rick, on season 3 of The White Lotus, walked the red carpet of the 2025 Met Gala on Monday.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Wood said it was great to have a mini White Lotus reunion at the event, which was also attended by co-stars Goggins, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Lisa from Blackpink.

“It’s so lovely, I actually thought more of us would be here, but everyone’s busy. It’s really lovely, and we came together in the car. It’s perfect,” Wood said.

There has been speculation over whether Wood and Goggins had a falling out after the latter refused to answer questions about Wood in an interview with The Times published on May 1.

Prior to that interview, there had been speculation about the status of their relationship. Goggins shared a photo tribute to Wood in August 2024, where he called her “the brightest light in every room.” As of May 2025, the actors no longer follow each other on Instagram.

Goggins is set to host Saturday Night Live on May 10. Wood was asked if she plans to make an appearance on the program, which would be notable after she publicly spoke out against the show’s parody of The White Lotus that poked fun at her appearance.

“I couldn’t say, but also, I’m not doing that,” Wood said, adding that “it’d be fun” if she could appear.

“I loved working with Walton, it was the best thing ever,” Wood said. “Obviously, he’s going to be incredible doing SNL. It’s the perfect thing for him to do, he’s going to be hilarious. I’m so excited to see it.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: Michelle Williams to lead ‘Anna Christie’ off-Broadway and more
New details about the 83rd annual Golden Globes have been released. The timeline, eligibility rules and awards guidelines have been announced. The eligibility rules include the new best podcast award and outline how the top 25 podcasts will qualify for it. As previously announced, Nikki Glaser will host the awards ceremony for the second year in a row on Jan. 11, 2026. It will air live on CBS and also be available to stream on Paramount+ …

A trio of A24 films are headed to Max. On Becoming a Guinea Fowl, Opus and Death of a Unicorn are debuting on HBO and will be available to stream exclusively on Max in the U.S. On Becoming a Guinea Fowl arrives to Max on July 4, Opus makes its way to the streamer on July 11 and Death of a Unicorn becomes available to watch on the platform on July 25 …

Michelle Williams is set to star in an off-Broadway production of Eugene O’Neill‘s Anna Christie this fall. She will act alongside Mike Faist in the revival that is to be directed by her husband and Hamilton helmer Thomas Kail. The production will run at St. Ann’s Warehouse in Brooklyn, New York, as part of the fall 2025 season. It will begin performances on Nov. 25 and run through Feb. 1, 2026 …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jeremy Allen White stars in ‘The Bear’ season 4 official trailer
FX

Did somebody order The Bear season 4 trailer? Yes, chef!

The official trailer for the fourth season of the FX series has arrived. Jeremy Allen White returns to his Emmy-winning lead role as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto in this upcoming batch of new episodes.

“People go to restaurants to be taken care of, to relax, to not have to think about anything else for a minute,” Carmy says in the new trailer. “It’s hard, and it’s brutal and that’s what makes it special.”

This time around, Carmy, Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) and Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) are “pushing forward, determined not only to survive, but also to take The Bear to the next level,” according to the season’s official synopsis. “With new challenges around every corner, the team must adapt, adjust and overcome. This season, the pursuit of excellence isn’t just about getting better – it’s about deciding what’s worth holding on to.”

Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis also appears as Carmy’s mother in the trailer. “Hi Bear,” she says to Carmy, who looks back at her stunned.

Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Matty Matheson, Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon also star in the new season.

All episodes of The Bear season 4 arrive June 25 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.