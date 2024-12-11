Pete Hegseth holds another high-stakes meeting with key Republican senator

Pete Hegseth holds another high-stakes meeting with key Republican senator
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for defense secretary Pete Hegseth met on Wednesday with another moderate Republican whose vote will be closely watched in his confirmation battle.

Hegseth sat down with Maine Sen. Susan Collins as he continues to make the rounds to shore up support amid allegations of sexual impropriety and other misconduct, which he denies.

Afterward, he described it as a “great meeting.”

“Office after office, having the opportunity to spend time with these senators who have invested their careers in ensuring that our warfighters get what they need, has been amazing educational process,” Hegseth said. “And Senator Collins, like her colleagues before her reiterated that.

“It was a wonderful conversation focused on what needs to be done to make sure this Pentagon is focused on warfighting and lethality, and we look forward to stay in touch with her,” he added.

Hegseth added he was “certainly not going to assume anything about where the senator stands” as he was peppered with questions by reporters.

Collins called it a “good, substantive discussion” for more than an hour on everything from women’s role in the military and sexual assault in the military to Ukraine and NATO.

“I asked virtually every question under the sun,” Collins said. “I pressed him on both his position on military issues as well as the allegations against him.”

Collins did not voice support for Hegseth, instead saying she’d wait until further vetting of Hegseth before deciding how to vote.

“I, obviously, always wait until we have an FBI background check, and one is underway in the case of Mr. Hegseth, and I wait to see the committee hearing before reaching a final decision,” she said.

Their meeting came on the heels of his meeting on Tuesday with Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who is viewed as another possible GOP swing vote. Murkowski said they had a “good exchange” but did not indicate whether she’d been swayed to support him.

Hegseth is one of many Trump administration picks who’ve been on Capitol Hill this week.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, tapped to lead the Department of Homeland Security, met with various Republican senators on Tuesday.

When departing a meeting with Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, Noem was asked if she’d support Trump’s plan for mass deportations of migrants living in the U.S. without legal permission. Deportations were a central promise of Trump’s 2024 campaign.

“I am going to enforce the president’s agenda,” Noem responded.

Noem also left the door open for a deal with Democrats to protect “Dreamers,” or migrants brought illegally to the U.S. as young children. Trump floated the idea during an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” despite his attempts to undermine the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program during his first administration.

“You know, I appreciate the president’s word on this issue, and I know he wants our laws to be followed, so I’ll work with him to get his vision accomplished,” Noem said.

Noem was back for meetings on Wednesday, including one with Democratic Sen. Gary Peters. Noem said she hoped for bipartisan support in her confirmation bid.

Kash Patel, Trump’s pick for FBI director, and Tulsi Gabbard, his choice for director of national intelligence, have also been spotted walking the halls of the Hart Senate Office Building.

For Patel to fill the role, current FBI Director Christopher Wray would need to resign or be fired.

Several Republican senators expressed this week they’d be fine with Wray being forced out or stepping aside.

“I like Director Wray but I think it’s time for a fresh start at the FBI,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham.

“Obviously, Director Wray would be fired. That is obvious,” said Sen. Markwayne Mullin.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

What are the key issues for voters in swing states that could decide election?
What are the key issues for voters in swing states that could decide election?
Allison Joyce/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — All eyes will be on the key swing states as votes are counted in the match-up between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

Both candidates have crisscrossed the seven key swing states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — and worked to appeal to undecided voters and connect with them over the issues that resonate most with them.

While voters in these battleground states share the same concerns as the rest of Americans, there are some issues that stand out as top concerns for their residents — with the economy reigning supreme as a key voter issue with just days left until Election Day.

It’s the economy

“The No. 1 issue is the same as it always is, which is, it’s the economy. And of course, the economy has multiple dimensions to it. We have the growth rate, we have unemployment, we have consumer confidence, and, of course, inflation,” said Todd Belt, director of George Washington University’s Political Management program.

When it comes to the economy, 44% percent of Americans say they’re not as well off now as they were when President Joe Biden took office, tying the most negative number on this question in data since 1986, according to a recent ABC News/Ipsos poll.

Further, while inflation has eased and employment is strong, those gains haven’t hit home for most people: 59% say the economy is getting worse, more than twice as many as say it’s getting better (23%). And among registered voters who say the economy’s worsening, Trump leads Harris by a sweeping 53 points, 74-21%.

A 538 analysis of polls found that virtually all of the swing states have ranked the economy as a top voter issue — some for varying reasons. Still, Belt said the economy is “the No. 1 issue everywhere you go.”

In Nevada, its economy, to a unique degree, depends on the hospitality industry — making the economy a top issue for voters in that state. Clark County, which includes Las Vegas, makes up about 75% of the state’s population — and a significant number of hospitality workers. Likely because of these factors, Nevada voters ranked the economy as the most important issue facing their state, according to poll analysis from 538.

Home prices, fracking, immigration

Housing affordability is another top issue for voters in swing states such as Nevada and North Carolina, where home prices have surged.

The median home price in North Carolina grew from $193,200 in the 2017-19 survey to $280,600 in the 2020-22 survey, the seventh-largest increase in the nation in percentage terms, according to the American Community Survey. And in Nevada, the Home Value Index has grown 34 percent since the start of the Biden presidency, slightly faster than the rate of increase nationwide, according to Zillow.

The cost of groceries, gasoline and housing resonates with voters across several swing states, Belt added.

“The issue of the economy, of course, has to do with the affordability of living. This is what we call, you know, our kitchen table, pocketbook issue,” Belt said. “It has to do deal with groceries, with gasoline. And, of course, what’s been people commenting about most of all is housing costs as well.”

In battleground Pennsylvania, fracking is a big local issue and has ties to both the economy and the environment.

Immigration is another key issue for many swing-state voters — especially those in the Sun Belt. Arizona, a border state, has been a regular campaign stop for Trump and Harris, who have often discussed immigration while there. It’s also top of mind for voters in Nevada — a state where Hispanic and Latinos are the largest minority group with 28% of its population.

“People do have [immigration] on their minds because it has been pushed as a big issue in the media,” Belt said.

Trump has used immigration to hit Harris’ immigration policies, putting the blame squarely on her for the situation at the border as he latches on to his inaccurate reference to her as the “border czar.”

Immigration is often tied to other key issues such as crime, Belt noted — a tactic Trump has employed on the campaign trail.

Despite the fact that U.S. citizens commit crimes at higher rates than undocumented immigrants, Trump painted them as “criminals” who will “cut your throat” at a campaign stop in Wisconsin in September. Also, while in Tempe, Arizona, last week, Trump criticized the Biden-Harris administration for its handling of the border, calling the United States a “garbage can for the world.”

Abortion

Abortion is a key voter issue after the Supreme Court in 2022 overruled Roe vs. Wade, which secured the constitutional right to abortion. The Supreme Court decision, which Trump often brags about his role in, is an issue that Democrats have seized on this cycle.

“The Democrats believe that this is the kryptonite for the Republicans in the last couple of elections,” Belt said.

Abortion remains a rallying issue among Democrats who were able to stave off a “red wave” during the 2022 midterms by centering their messages around it. Harris’ campaign claims reproductive freedom is still one of the top issues among undecided voters.

Several states, including battlegrounds Arizona and Nevada, have ballot measures that would amend their state constitutions with specific language to protect or recognize the right to an abortion for all constituents.

Polls show abortion is a more important issue in Wisconsin than it is nationally, according to poll analysis by 538. The legal status of abortion was hotly contested in the state after the Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade, leading to a 15-month period in which no legal abortions were performed in the state under an 1849 law that criminalized abortion.

Even with other issues on swing states’ radar, Belt noted that both Harris and Trump work to tie messaging back to the economy.

“You’ll see candidates like Donald Trump talk about how immigration is impacting the economy and jobs,” he said. “And so there are these auxiliary issues that they’re trying to push, but they also tie them to the economy, because they know that’s what voters care about the most.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Trump calls Madison Square Garden rally a ‘lovefest’ amid backlash over speakers’ racist remarks
Trump calls Madison Square Garden rally a ‘lovefest’ amid backlash over speakers’ racist remarks
ABC NEWS/MICHAEL LE BRECHT II

(PALM BEACH, Fla.) — Former President Donald Trump called his rally at Madison Square Garden a “lovefest” on Tuesday as backlash continues over racist and crude comments made by some speakers at the iconic New York City venue.

Trump spoke about the rally near the end of remarks at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday that were largely focused on swiping at Vice President Kamala Harris’ record ahead of her speech at the Ellipse in Washington, D.C., where she’ll make a closing argument to voters.

“It was like a lovefest, an absolute lovefest,” Trump said. “It was my honor to be involved.”

“I don’t think anybody’s ever seen what happened the other night at Madison Square Garden, the love, the love in that room — it was breathtaking, and you could have filled it many, many times with the people that were unable to get in,” Trump said.

Trump did not address specific comments made on Sunday that prompted criticism, most notably comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s joke that Puerto Rico was an “island of floating garbage.”

Trump told ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott earlier Tuesday that he didn’t know the comedian and hadn’t seen his comments despite them dominating the airwaves the past two days.

“I don’t know him, someone put him up there. I don’t know who he is,” Trump told ABC’s Scott.

When asked what he made of the comments, Trump didn’t take an opportunity to denounce them and repeated his claim that he hadn’t heard them.

His campaign has said the comedian’s comments don’t reflect the views of Trump or the campaign.

Trump did not take any questions from reporters during the event at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday.

The former president touched on a variety of familiar campaign themes as he hit Harris over her record on immigration and the economy.

With Harris expected to highlight the violence that happened on Jan. 6 during her speech in D.C. on Tuesday evening, Trump focused on immigration, using anti-immigrant rhetoric as he was standing next to people who have lost their family members to undocumented crime.

Trump had very low energy as he spent most of the press conference repeating his usual stump speech on border security, economy, foreign policy and other topics, but ended his remarks with a promise to “fight like hell” in the final week of the election and once he’s elected.

“We’re going to fight like hell for the next seven days and then hopefully…” Trump said.

“Hopefully, and most importantly, we’re going to be fighting even harder for the next four years because we’re going to turn this around and we’re going to make this country,” he concluded.

He also began his remarks by repeating falsehoods about the election, claiming Democrats “stole” it when President Joe Biden stepped aside and Harris was nominated as the party’s nominee. He also suggested there were “bad spots” in Pennsylvania, a battleground state considered crucial to the election outcome.

“There are some bad spots in Pennsylvania where some serious things have been caught, or are in the process of being caught, but the election itself is going very well,” Trump said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Pete Hegseth, Vance meet with GOP senators to fight for nomination
Pete Hegseth, Vance meet with GOP senators to fight for nomination
John Lamparski/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Vice President-elect JD Vance returned to Capitol Hill Thursday to accompany President-elect Donald Trump’s controversial pick to be secretary of the Department of Defense, Pete Hegseth, where they are meeting with Republican senators in hopes of helping his nomination process.

Hegseth met with Republican Sen. John Barrasso Thursday morning, after which Barasso called the former Fox News host a “strong nominee.”

“Pete pledged that the Pentagon will focus on strength and hard power — not the current administration’s woke political agenda,” Barrasso said.

Sen. Roger Wicker, the top Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee — which will manage the secretary of defense nomination and eventual hearing, met with Hegseth and Vance Thursday morning for about an hour.

After the meeting, Wicker said Hegseth would be in “pretty good shape” during his confirmation process.

Hegseth has also met with Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty.

Hegseth, an Army veteran, could face a challenging road to confirmation and is speaking with Republican senators to in hopes of helping his nomination process.

Hegseth’s visit to Capitol Hill comes after new details emerged on the 2017 sexual assault claim against him.

The woman who accused Hegseth of sexual assault in 2017 told police at the time that he took her phone and blocked her from leaving the room the night of the incident, according to a 22-page police report posted online overnight. Hegseth told police the encounter was consensual.

The woman told police she had drank “much more than normal” and could not remembers many details of the evening, but remembered saying “no” a lot during her encounter with Hegseth, according to the report.

Asked if the Hegseth allegations and police report came up in their conversation, Wicker said they didn’t get into specifics.

“We weren’t specific, but, ya know, since no charges were brought by the authorities, we have only press reports,” Wicker said.

Republican Sen. Joni Ernst said she believes an FBI background check into Hegseth would be “helpful” in knowing more about Trump’s pick.

Ernst, a combat veteran and member of the Senate Armed Services committee, also said “there’s a lot floating around out there, we need to actually be able to visit with him face to face, and I know the committee will do a thorough vetting.”

Hegseth has been involved in other controversies as well. He has said in interviews before being named that he advocated a “frontal assault” on the DOD, including firing what he called “woke” generals and eliminating the Pentagon’s diversity goals. He also argued that the United States “should not have women in combat roles.”

Hegseth’s Capitol Hill visit comes just one day after Vance and former Rep. Matt Gaetz, Trump’s nominee to be attorney general, met with senators to make his case for the role.

Gaetz’s meetings with senators took place the same day the House Ethics Committee decided against releasing the report into him over allegations of sexual misconduct and illicit drug use.

Both Gaetz and Hegseth are among a handful of people nominated by Trump to serve in his cabinet who many senators said they believe will face an uphill battle to be confirmed. Many senators said they should still go through the nomination process and have a chance to defend themselves.

“My intention is to vote for all the president’s nominees,” GOP Sen. Josh Hawley said of Gaetz on Wednesday. “I think for my colleagues who are — who have concerns about the attorney general nominee, my message would be, well, let’s have a hearing on this. You can ask whatever — if you’re a member of the committee, you can ask whatever question you want, give Gaetz the opportunity to answer questions, lay out his vision, answer concerns.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.