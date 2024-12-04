Pete Hegseth says he will not ‘back down’ as scrutiny grows over misconduct allegations
(WASHINGTON) — Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for defense secretary, said on Wednesday he will not “back down” after new misconduct allegations have caused growing concern among Republican lawmakers.
“I’m doing this for the warfighters, not the warmongers. The Left is afraid of disrupters and change agents. They are afraid of @realDonaldTrump — and me. So they smear w/ fake, anonymous sources & BS stories. They don’t want truth. Our warriors never back down, & neither will I,” Hegseth wrote on X.
His comments come as a number of senators have privately signaled that they are not inclined to vote to confirm Hegseth as Trump’s next defense secretary, leading Trump’s advisers to begin discussing who may be a viable replacement, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.
Sources tell ABC News that at least six senators have privately indicated that they don’t intend to vote for Hegseth amid the growing allegations, including about his mistreatment of women.
Multiple sources also tell ABC News that Trump and Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke about the job Tuesday and DeSantis expressed interest in it.
Hegseth is expected to be back on Capitol Hill Wednesday for meetings with more senators.
(WASHINGTON) — A Secret Service agent is under investigation for an alleged sexual misconduct incident with an aide to Vice President Kamala Harris, her office said Wednesday.
The agency confirmed to ABC News that there was a probe but did not provide details of the investigation.
“The Secret Service holds its personnel to the highest standards. The employee has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation,” a spokesperson for the Secret Service told ABC News.
A spokesperson for the vice president’s office also didn’t disclose further details of the incident.
“We have zero tolerance for sexual misconduct. Senior OVP officials were alerted by the USSS about an incident involving an agent and informed that USSS initiated an investigation. The Office of the Vice President will not be releasing further information,” the spokesperson said in a statement.
(NEW YORK) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams will stand trial on federal corruption charges starting on April 21, 2025, a judge said Friday.
The date upset the defense, which argued for a schedule that could end the trial no later than early April to accommodate “grave, grave Democratic concerns,” namely the mayor’s reelection campaign.
The defense argued Adams needed resolution of the criminal case by the time the New York City ballot is set in the spring.
“There is a point in early April when people know who is on the ballot,” defense attorney Alex Spiro said during a hearing on Friday. “He’s either running with this hanging over his head or he’s running with this over.”
Judge Dale Ho said he appreciated the interest in a speedy trial “that any defendant has, but particularly that Mayor Adams has given the election cycle.”
“But I also have to be realistic about what I think can get done,” he continued.
Adams has pleaded not guilty to a five-count indictment that accused him of accepting years of luxury travel gifts in exchange for, among other things, persuading the fire department to approve the opening of the new Turkish consulate in Manhattan despite the lingering safety concerns of inspectors.
Defense tries to get bribery charge dismissed
The defense argued during the hearing Friday that a bribery charge should be dismissed because the alleged conduct does not meet the legal definition of bribery.
With Adams silently looking on in court, defense attorney John Bash argued federal prosecutors failed to show Adams did anything more than broker meetings and set up phone calls.
“The agreement has to relate to something specific and it has to relate to government power,” Bash said. “They had no agreement for a specific action.”
The defense argued Adams could not take an official action on behalf of his Turkish patrons because, at the time, he was in a largely ceremonial job of Brooklyn borough president and not the mayor with authority over the New York City Fire Department.
“The pressure must in some sense arise from the official’s governmental authority,” Bash said.
Federal prosecutors disagreed. They argued that even if Adams had no authority over the fire department, his position still gave him access.
“You don’t have to have a supervisory role to pressure,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Hagan Scotten said, calling the alleged bribery “as clear as day.”
The prosecutor argued Adams knew when he accepted the travel gifts “he is entering a transactional relationship.”
Scotten said, at most, Adams is entitled to a clarifying jury instruction and not an outright dismissal of the charge.
The judge has not issued a ruling yet on the defense’s request.
Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar emphasized Sunday the importance of FBI background checks for Trump’s Cabinet nominees, which she said was necessary for their confirmation.
“I want to make a decision on each one of them on the merits, as I’ve done in the past, and I can’t do that without the background checks,” Klobuchar told ABC “This Week” co-anchor Jonathan Karl. “Why wouldn’t we get these background checks for the most important job in the United States government?”
Klobuchar expressed concern that the Trump transition team has yet to sign the necessary agreements to allow such screenings to occur, and she believes this will create “a delay in getting these Cabinet officials in.”
Klobuchar said she “of course” has concerns about Pam Bondi, the former Florida attorney general who Trump selected for his attorney general after former Rep. Matt Gaetz withdrew from consideration, but she plans to meet with her and hear her out.
“Does it concern me that revenge would be part of [Bondi’s] mission? Of course it does,” she said. “I hope that’s not the case. I hope that what she wants to do is uphold the Constitution, because that is a really important job.”
During Trump’s first term, Klobuchar voted against both of his attorney general nominees, Jeff Sessions and William Barr, but voted yes on about half of his nominees.
When asked what it would take for her to vote to confirm Bondi, Klobuchar said she “doesn’t know yet.”
“I never weigh in unless it’s something as absurd as Matt Gaetz,” she said, emphasizing her disapproval of Trump’s initial attorney general selection.
Klobuchar added she is “concerned with all these nominees,” pointing to Pete Hegseth’s comments opposing women in combat and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s questioning of vaccines.
She emphasized the need for Cabinet members to have “views consistent with the American people,” in addition to having the necessary qualifications.
However, she added, “As with every nominee, I believe you need to hear them out.”
In regards to Trump making recess appointments and whether Cabinet nominees could be approved without Senate confirmation, Klobuchar said, “I don’t think that’s going to happen.” She cited “a number” of Republican senators who have “both publicly and privately” said “they will not go along with that.”