Peter Kavinsky is back in ‘XO, Kitty’ season 2 trailer

Park Young-Sol/Netflix

Kitty Song Covey is bringing on the chaos in the trailer for season 2 of XO, Kitty.

The second season of the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before spinoff show finds Kitty, played by Anna Cathcart, returning for her second semester at the Korean Independent School of Seoul.

All of Kitty’s love interests are also back for another semester, including her ex-boyfriend Dae, social media star Yuri and the privileged, misunderstood Min Ho.

There’s also another familiar face: Noah Centineo will return as Peter Kavinsky, the boyfriend of Kitty’s older sister Lara Jean Song Covey, played by Lana Condor, and star of the To All the Boys film trilogy.

“When I came to K.I.S.S., I’d never felt more like an outsider. Luckily, there’s nothing like a friendly face from home,” Cathcart’s Kitty says as she embraces Centineo’s Peter in the trailer.

The now-single Kitty seems to still have her heart set on finding love.

“I want to try dating girls,” Kitty says in the trailer. “But I’m not over Yuri. Plus, things with Min Ho and I are just complicated.”

Hopefully, some support from Peter Kavinsky can get her through it all.

“You are Kitty Song freaking Covey,” he tells her at the end of the trailer. “Don’t you forget it.”

Jenny Han writes, executive produces and serves as showrunner for XO, Kitty, which returns to Netflix on Jan. 16.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Director Alex Proyas dings Elon Musk for swiping his futuristic designs from ‘I, Robot’
Costfoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

On Thursday Elon Musk debuted the latest advancements from his company Tesla, including its bipedal and apparently AI-enhanced Optimus Robot, along with a Robovan and a Robotaxi, both of which are self-driving.

However, some noted the sleek tech bore more than a passing resemblance to stuff seen in the 2004 Will Smith hit I, Robot — and one of those was its director, Alex Proyas

Next to pictures of Tesla’s bipedal bot and the vehicles, Proyas posted stills from the film, including its slender humanoid robots.

He wrote, “Hey Elon, Can I have my designs back please?”

While the robots aren’t exact copies, the Robovan looks strikingly similar to a robot transport in the movie.

Chances are Elon was well aware of the designs in the film — the event was called “We Robot.”

Let’s just hope Elon’s bots don’t go into revolution mode as they did in the film.

‘Malcolm in the Middle’ alum Frankie Muniz announces major racing career update
Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Frankie Muniz is celebrating a milestone in his NASCAR career.

The Malcolm in the Middle alum, 38, announced Tuesday on Instagram that he’s now a full-time driver on the Reaume Brothers Racing team for the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

He’ll be behind the wheel of the No. 33 vehicle, a Ford F-150, according to a press release from Reaume Brothers Racing.

“I don’t want to say it’s a long time coming, but this has been a dream of mine forever,” Muniz told People. “I grew up watching NASCAR. I was a huge fan, but it’s not something I necessarily thought that I’d ever get the opportunity to do.”

Muniz also said he hasn’t left acting behind entirely but is “focusing on being a race car driver” these days.

“I hope to just prove to people that I can do both,” he told People.

Grey’s Anatomy alum Patrick Dempsey, a fellow actor and racing driver, reacted to the news in the comments of Muniz’s post, using applause emoji and commenting, “congratulations!!!!”

 

Heidi Klum wows as E.T. at her 2024 Halloween party
TheStewartofNY/WireImage

Heidi Klum once again pulled out all the stops for her highly anticipated annual Halloween party, showing up as E.T. in a costume that has everyone talking.

The supermodel and TV host keeps her fans on their toes and eagerly awaiting her big costume reveal each year. This year, she took her signature extravagance to new heights with her nostalgic ’80s costume, a choice that underscores her reputation as the “Queen of Halloween.”

“HEIDI HALLOWEEN 2024 OUT OF THIS WORLD,” Klum shared in a post on Instagram Thursday night, showcasing the big reveal of her costume inspired by the hit 1982 film, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

Her look stands out as one of the night’s highlights, with makeup elements and eye-catching details that look like they came straight out of Steven Spielberg‘s iconic film.

Klum’s party is always the season’s must-attend event, drawing celebrities in their best Halloween attire.

This isn’t Klum’s first time making a splash at her annual bash. Known for her elaborate, jaw-dropping costumes, the model has turned Halloween into her personal runway, transforming into otherworldly creatures and larger-than-life characters, such as a peacock and a giant worm in past years.

She’s also donned costumes such as Jessica Rabbit from Who Framed Roger Rabbit, as well as the werewolf from Michael Jackson‘s “Thriller” music video.

