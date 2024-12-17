Peter Kavinsky is back in ‘XO, Kitty’ season 2 trailer

Park Young-Sol/Netflix

Kitty Song Covey is bringing on the chaos in the trailer for season 2 of XO, Kitty.

The second season of the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before spinoff show finds Kitty, played by Anna Cathcart, returning for her second semester at the Korean Independent School of Seoul.

All of Kitty’s love interests are also back for another semester, including her ex-boyfriend Dae, social media star Yuri and the privileged, misunderstood Min Ho.

There’s also another familiar face: Noah Centineo will return as Peter Kavinsky, the boyfriend of Kitty’s older sister Lara Jean Song Covey, played by Lana Condor, and star of the To All the Boys film trilogy.

“When I came to K.I.S.S., I’d never felt more like an outsider. Luckily, there’s nothing like a friendly face from home,” Cathcart’s Kitty says as she embraces Centineo’s Peter in the trailer.

The now-single Kitty seems to still have her heart set on finding love.

“I want to try dating girls,” Kitty says in the trailer. “But I’m not over Yuri. Plus, things with Min Ho and I are just complicated.”

Hopefully, some support from Peter Kavinsky can get her through it all.

“You are Kitty Song freaking Covey,” he tells her at the end of the trailer. “Don’t you forget it.”

Jenny Han writes, executive produces and serves as showrunner for XO, Kitty, which returns to Netflix on Jan. 16.

