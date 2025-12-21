Petition calls for release of Iranian Nobel laureate and other detainees in Iran

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi’s daughter Kiana Rahmani, son Ali Rahmani, and chairman of the Nobel Committee Norwegian Berit Reiss Andersen attend the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony at Oslo City Hall on December 10, 2023 in Oslo, Norway. (Rune Hellestad/Getty Images)

(LONDON) — More than a thousand political, social, and cultural activists signed a petition condemning the “violent arrest” of the Iranian Nobel laureate Narges Mohammadi and others allegedly by Iranian security forces in the northwestern city of Mashhad earlier this month.

Mohammadi, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2023, was arrested as she attended a memorial ceremony for Khosrow Alikordi, a lawyer who had been found dead in his office.

Dozens of other attendees were also detained, according to a statement released by Mohammadi’s foundation. The ceremony had turned into a scene of protest against the regime as videos show some of the attendees shouted slogans, including “death to the dictator” and “long live Iran.”

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has served as the Islamic Republic’s supreme leader since 1989. Mohammadi has been of prominent and vocal critics of Khamenei’s policies, accusing the regime of human rights abuses.

Mohammadi, who had campaigned against sharia-based laws including the mandatory hijab and executions, had been imprisoned in Tehran’s Evin prison until December 2024. She was released on medical leave, her lawyer said at the time.

Among those who were arrested this month were political activists including Sepideh Gholian, Hasti Amiri, Pouran Nazemi, Aliyeh Motallebzadeh — who have been arrested, prosecuted or jailed for their activism before — and Javad Alikordi, a brother of the deceased lawyer.

The day after Mohammadi and others were arrested, Taghi Rahmani, Mohammadi’s husband, said in a post on his X account that “apparently” the intelligence forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps” has been behind the arrests.

Alikordi who used to advocate the cases of families of protesters in Iran before his death, had been handed one year in prison and two years of exile last year due to his advocacy of political prisoners. Despite official announcements indicating that his death was due to a heart attack, some attorneys and activists suggested possible Islamic Republic involvement.

The petition’s signatories asked for immediate release of those arrested.

“We condemn the violent arrest and the beating of our loved ones present at the memorial… Holding memorial and mourning ceremonies for the deceased is an inseparable part of fundamental human and civil rights,” the petition reads.

“We call for the immediate and unconditional release of all detainees and emphasize their fundamental right to access phone calls, family visits, independent legal counsel, and medical care,” it continued.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee also called on the Iranian authorities “to immediately clarify Mohammadi’s whereabouts, ensure her safety and integrity, and to release her without conditions,” following her arrest.

Clarifying the importance of the petition on the release of Mohammadi and other arrestees, Mina Akbari, Iranian documentary filmmaker and activist wrote in a post on her Instagram account that it is not only a call on the release of those arrested, but its importance is also “in the composition of its signatories.”

“This statement is not just a protest against an arrest, but a demonstration of unprecedented unity in the heart of the deep political and intellectual divisions in Iran today,” Akbari said.

After US-Russia meeting, Ukraine to begin regrouping with European and American allies
Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The Kremlin on Wednesday said Russian President Vladimir Putin hadn’t outright rejected the latest version of the U.S.-backed plan at his Tuesday meeting with American officials, but added that more work would have to be done to make the proposal acceptable to Moscow.

“No, it would not be correct,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow on Wednesday. “The fact is that such a direct exchange of views took place for the first time yesterday, and, again, as was said yesterday, something was accepted, something was noted as unacceptable, and this is a normal working process of seeking compromise.”

Those statements came as two of the top Ukrainian security officials were set to regroup on Wednesday in Brussels with several European counterparts to discuss the outcomes of Tuesday’s U.S.-Russia meeting in Moscow, the Ukrainian presidential office said in a statement.

Rustem Umerov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, and Andrii Hnatov, chief of the General Staff, were expected to join talks in Belgium, which would follow a day after top U.S. officials held a high-stakes sit-down with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

“This is our ongoing coordination with partners, and we ensure that the negotiation process is fully active,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday on social media.

After their meetings in Brussels, Umerov Hnatov were expected to begin preparations for a meeting with envoys of the Trump administration, Zelenskyy said.

The sit-down in Moscow followed a series of meetings between top U.S. and Ukrainian officials, during which the parties sought to revise the original peace-plan proposal presented by the Trump administration to Ukraine last month. Witkoff and other top U.S. officials — including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner — met on Sunday in Florida with a Ukrainian delegation to attempt to find a deal that Ukraine and Russia might both accept to end the war.

Witkoff and Kushner on Tuesday conveyed the outcomes of that meeting to Putin. The Kremlin’s top foreign policy aide said Tuesday’s five-hour talks in Moscow had been “useful” but added that “no compromise plan” had been found yet on the toughest issues.

None of the parties involved in the negotiations has detailed the current version of the proposal.

Peskov on Wednesday told reporters in Moscow on Wednesday that Russia also didn’t plan to publicly disclose what Witkoff, Kushner and Putin had discussed, but added that Russia was “grateful for these efforts by the Trump administration and we are all ready to meet as many times as necessary to achieve a peaceful settlement.”

US Army secretary arrives in Kyiv for high-level talks to restart peace talks, military says
Danylo Antoniuk/Anadolu via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Army Secretary Daniel P. Driscoll and the Army’s top general have been sent to Ukraine by the Trump administration to meet with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to restart discussions about potential peace talks with Russia, according to a U.S. official.

Driscoll is set to meet with Zelenskyy, Ukraine’s prime minister and other top Ukrainian military officials to talk through a potential peace process and to discuss the United States’ position on the possibility of peace talks.

“Secretary Driscoll and team arrived this morning in Kyiv on behalf of the administration on a fact finding mission to meet with Ukrainian officials and discuss efforts to end the war,” Col. Dave Butler said in a statement on Wednesday confirming his trip. 

There is the possibility that in the future Driscoll may meet with Russian officials, a U.S. official told ABC News prior to the team’s landing in Kyiv, adding that it is unclear if Driscoll was bringing a new proposal to restart the talks.

There are no plans for Russian officials to meet with Driscoll, said Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov.

“No, as far as I know, there are no plans in this regard,” Peskov said on Wednesday in response to a question from journalists about Driscoll’s arrival in Kyiv and potential meetings.

Choosing Driscoll to attempt to restart the peace process emerged from a discussion last week between President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance. Typically, a secretary for one of the military services would not be involved in such an important diplomatic overture, but it is possible that sending a military may be seen favorably by Russia, the official speculated.

Driscoll’s mission to Ukraine was first reported by the The Wall Street Journal.

Accompanying Driscoll are Gen. Randy George, the Chief of Staff of the Army, Gen. Chris Donahue, the commander of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, the Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Weimer, and Lt. Gen. Curtis Buzzard who heads the U.S. military assistance program for Ukraine.

Ahead of his trip to Ukraine Driscoll had discussions with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Steve Witkoff, who has been the administration’s envoy who has worked on peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. Stopping in Germany, Driscoll and his delegation participated in additional updates prior to their trip into Ukraine.

Driscoll and George have often pointed to Ukraine’s successful development and use of battlefield drones as a model for how the Army should transform its acquisitions process and quickly produce weapons for a changing battlefield. In addition to their meetings to restart the peace talks the Army leaders will also meet with military and Ukrainian business officials about their drone and weapons development programs.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth authorized the senior military leaders trip to Ukraine since such a visit required his approval.

What the UN Security Council vote means for Trump’s Gaza peace plan
What the UN Security Council vote means for Trump’s Gaza peace plan
 U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz addresses the UN Security Council as they meet to vote on a draft resolution to authorize an International Stabilization Force in Gaza, on November 17, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images)

(LONDON) — The United Nations Security Council voted to authorize President Donald Trump’s post-war plan for Gaza, with the president quick to declare it “one of the biggest approvals in the History of the United Nations.”

Trump’s 20-point plan, which was the basis for the ceasefire agreement signed by Israel and Hamas last month, was the subject of the resolution put to the council by the U.S. on Monday.

It was approved by a 13-0 vote, with Russia and China — both of whom wield veto power at the council — abstaining.

The vote gives authorization to the Board of Peace envisioned in Trump’s Gaza plan, which is intended as a transitional authority to oversee the strip’s redevelopment. The board is expected to be chaired by Trump. The only other member proposed by Trump to date is former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

The vote also gave approval for the International Stabilization Force, which — under the command of the Board of Peace — will provide security, train a new Palestinian police force and ensure the demilitarization of Gaza.

Trump touted the “incredible Vote” as a “moment of true Historic proportion!,” in a post to social media.

But key questions remain regarding both pillars of the Gaza peace effort — the Board of Peace and the International Stabilization Force.

In his social media post, the president said that “members of the Board, and many more exciting announcements, will be made in the coming weeks.” All parties involved in the peace process will be watching closely to see the makeup and political bent of the eventual Board.

Likewise, the composition and capabilities of the International Stabilization Force remains unclear. Ahead of Monday’s vote, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Mike Waltz said in a statement that the force would be drawn from “a strong coalition of peacekeepers, many from Muslim-majority nations like Indonesia, Azerbaijan and others.”

“These brave souls will secure Gaza’s streets, they will oversee demilitarization, they will protect civilians and they will escort aid through safe corridors, all while Israel phases out its presence and a vetted Palestinian police force takes on a new role,” Waltz said.

But practical progress has been slower. Earlier this month, for example, a United Arab Emirates presidential adviser said the nation “does not yet see a clear framework for the stability force and under such circumstances will not participate.”

The U.N. said contributing nations will send troops “in close consultation and cooperation” with Egypt and Israel. 

But that close cooperation is already blocking some from involvement. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for example, said he would not allow Turkish forces to participate.

While negotiations continue as to the makeup of the Board of Peace and International Stabilization Force, the Gaza ceasefire looks far from secure. Hamas agreed to return all living and dead hostages as part of the deal, but three hostage bodies are still thought to be inside Gaza.

Israeli forces have withdrawn to the so-called “yellow line” inside Gaza as stipulated in the deal, but there has already been one short resurgence in fighting since the ceasefire went into effect.

There have also been several instances in which Israeli forces have killed people alleged to have crossed the line. The Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health said on Sunday that since the ceasefire was signed on Oct. 11, 266 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli actions.

Hamas, meanwhile, said after Monday’s U.N. vote that it will not disarm and that the issue of its weapons cannot be separated from “a political path that ensures the end of the occupation, the establishment of the state and self-determination.”

Netanyahu has said that Israel will disarm Hamas by force if it does not do so voluntarily, or in coordination with the proposed International Stabilization Force.

“We believe that this plan will lead to peace and prosperity, as it includes full demobilization, disarmament and a process to deradicalize Gaza,” Netanyahu said in a statement following Monday’s vote.

“We will also begin the process of demilitarizing and disarming the Gaza Strip and ending Hamas rule,” Netanyahu said.

“Israel extends its hand of peace and prosperity to all its neighbors, and calls on them to normalize relations and join the movement to remove Hamas and its supporters from the region,” the prime minister added.

For all Palestinian factions and influential foreign parties, the issue of Palestinian statehood remains a key and unanswered element of any long-term peace deal. 

A slew of nations formally recognized a Palestinian state in September as they pushed Israel and the U.S. to secure a ceasefire in Gaza. 

The eventual agreement stated that, if redevelopment in Gaza and significant reform to the Palestinian Authority proceeds, “the conditions may finally be in place for a credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood, which we recognize as the aspiration of the Palestinian people.”

That clause prompted significant consternation in Israel, where Netanyahu, his officials and particularly his far-right coalition partners vowed to block any semblance of Palestinian statehood.

Reacting to Monday’s vote, Netanyahu made no comment on that aspect of the blueprint. But just one day before, the prime minister told a cabinet meeting that his opposition to Palestinian statehood “has not changed one bit.”

“I have been rebuffing these attempts for decades and I am doing it both against pressures from outside and against pressures from within,” the prime minister said. “So, I do not need affirmations, tweets or lectures from anyone.”

ABC News’ Michelle Stoddart and Jordana Miller contributed to this report.

