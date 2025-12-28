Petition-signing for removal of mayor

Saturday, Mayor LC Jones held a “Coffee with the Mayor” event at Hardee’s, timed just prior to a petition-signing event calling for his removal from office.

Jones alluded to Councilman Aaron Rawls as the person behind the petition and criticized the effort as political and lacking evidence of wrongdoing.

Patti Covington said she hoped the petition effort was successful because it would force a judge to consider documents of an investigation and an audit the public has yet to see.

(Photo: Courtesy Star News)