P&HCC and Franklin County Bring Nurse Aide Program to The Franklin Center

MARTINSVILLE, VA – Patrick & Henry Community College (P&HCC) has entered into an agreement with Franklin County to expand healthcare programming to enable students to earn a Nurse Aide credential at The Franklin Center in Rocky Mount.

“We are honored to provide on-site, nurse aide instruction at the Franklin Center that results in industry recognized certifications and credentials,” said P&HCC President Greg Hodges, adding, “While we offer a number of credentials with fancy acronyms at Patrick & Henry, our central focus is the J-O-B degree and courses like this do just that.”

The primary goals of the program are to improve the delivery of healthcare to the people of Franklin County and to promote economic stability among residents of southern Franklin County through training for industry recognized certifications and credentials.

“Franklin County is delighted that Patrick & Henry continues to expand and broaden programs in Franklin County. The new programs announced today not only provide training for high demand occupations, but will also serve as a launchpad for further healthcare degree opportunities such as EMT offerings through the local high school as well as the BSN nursing degree program at Ferrum College,” said Franklin County Administrator Chris Whitlow.

Hodges and Whitlow signed the agreement at The Franklin Center today with college officials, community members, and P&HCC board members present. The memoranda of understanding they signed affirms their commitment to provide healthcare instruction to individuals in southern Franklin County, further solidifying their collaborative efforts to support financial stability for members of the community.

(In the photo: Franklin County Administrator Chris Whitlow and P&HCC President Dr. Greg Hodges sign the Memoranda of Understanding.)