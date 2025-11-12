P&HCC and Martinsville Sheriff’s Office sign training agreement

P&HCC and Martinsville Sheriff’s Office sign training agreement
Patrick & Henry Community College (P&HCC) and the Martinsville City Sheriff’s Office have agreed for P&HCC to provide training for the inmates at Martinsville’s Jail Annex on Clearview Drive.

