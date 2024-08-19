Phil Donahue, influential TV talk show host, dead at 88

Donohue in 2019 – Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Phil Donahue, whose influential TV talk show aired for nearly 30 years, has died at age 88.

Donahue died Sunday night of an undisclosed illness, according to a family statement provided to ABC News by a representative for Donahue’s wife of 44 years, actress Marlo Thomas.

The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Phil Donahue/Notre Dame Scholarship Fund, according to the statement.

After working as a local TV reporter in his native Ohio and launching a talk show on local CBS affiliate WHIO in Dayton, he moved his The Phil Donahue Show to the local NBC affiliate WLWD, also in Dayton, in 1967. Three years later, it entered nationwide syndication, now simply titled Donahue.

The show would run for 26 years in syndication, produced at NBC’s 30 Rockefeller Plaza, until its last show in September 1996.

He is survived by his wife, Thomas, to whom he had been married for 44 years.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

‘Whiplash’ headed back to theaters for 10th anniversary
Sony Pictures Classics

Sony Pictures Classics just announced that Whiplash, the drama that netted J.K. Simmons a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for playing possibly the world’s most insane music teacher, is headed back to theaters.

The re-release is to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the film from director Damien Chazelle, who followed up the breakout movie starring Miles Teller with the Oscar-winning La La Land.

In the movie, Teller plays Andrew Neiman, a drummer who ends up under the abusive tutelage of Simmons’ Terrence Fletcher, an instructor at an elite musical conservatory.

The film also won Academy Awards for Best Film Editing and Best Sound Mixing.

Whiplash will also have a 4K HD Digital release on Sept. 20, following a special anniversary screening at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9.

‘Joker’ sequel, Pitt and Clooney’s ‘Wolfs’, and more heading to Venice Film Fest
VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images

Tim Burton‘s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will open the Venice International Film Festival on August 28 as reported, but the event’s organizers have just revealed a massive amount of star power to follow.

Joker: Folie à Deux, Todd Phillips‘ anticipated sequel to his blockbuster Oscar winner, will also screen at the 81st annual event, as will Wolfs, the two-hander comedy thriller starring Academy Award winners George Clooney and Brad Pitt.

Maria, the drama about opera singer Maria Callas starring another Oscar winner — and famously, Pitt’s ex — Angelina Jolie, will also screen at the festival, as will Nicole Kidman and Antonio Banderas‘ erotic thriller Babygirl, from director Pablo Larraín, the filmmaker behind the Oscar-nominated Spencer.

Among the other films that are screening are The Brutalist, starring Oscar winner Adrien Brody, as well as Guy Pearce and Felicity Jones, and Queer, starring Daniel Craig and Jason Schwartzman and directed by ChallengersLuca Guadagnino.

The festival runs from August 28 through September 7.

Wesley Snipes has broken two Guinness World Records in the Marvel Cinematic Universe
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

His surprise appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine not only drew cheers from fans, it also made Wesley Snipes a multiple Guinness World Records holder. 

Snipes first played the half-vampire vampire hunter in the 1998 hit Blade, and reprising as the character in Deadpool & Wolverine officially gave him the record of Longest Career as a Live-Action Marvel Character. The feat beat out his co-star Hugh Jackman, who has played Wolverine/Logan in nine movies starting with 2000’s X-Men.

Guinness also points out that the 61-year-old bested Alfred Molina‘s record of the longest gap between character appearances in Marvel films: Snipes last played Blade in 2004’s Blade Trinity, which came 19 years and 231 days before D&W‘s debut. 

Molina had a 17-year gap between playing Dr. Otto Octavius/Doc Ock in 2004’s Spider-Man 2 and reprising in 2021’s blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Marvel Studios has had a rough road trying to reboot Blade, following its announcement way back in 2019 that it snagged two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali to succeed Snipes.

The behind-the-scenes drama, including multiple script and creative changes, was winked at in Deadpool & Wolverine. Snipes says in the film, “There’s only been one Blade. There’s only ever gonna be one Blade,” prompting Deadpool to break the fourth wall and raise his eyebrows to the audience.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

