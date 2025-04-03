‘Phineas and Ferb’ revival trailer shows off another 104 days of summer vacation

Disney+

There are another 104 days of summer vacation.

Disney released the first trailer and premiere date for the revival of Phineas and Ferb on Thursday. This marks the return of the genius stepbrother duo to the small screen 10 years after the original show’s run ended.

The new season of the beloved animated show debuts with a two-episode premiere June 5 on Disney Channel. The first 10 episodes of the season will then premiere June 6 on Disney+.

Phineas and Ferb follows brothers who set out to make the most of every day during the summer. Their older sister, Candace, tries to bust them for the extraordinary tasks they take on, while their pet platypus, Perry, lives a double life as a secret agent.

According to its official synopsis, in the new season “Phineas, Ferb and the crew tackle another 104 days of summer and are set for exciting new adventures featuring some unforgettable milestones. The boys will break several world records, Candace will take her driver’s license test, and Perry will finally make a trip to the vet!”

Phineas and Ferb won five Emmys over the course of its original run. It was created by Jeff “Swampy” Marsh and Dan Povenmire, who also voice Major Monogram and Dr. Doofenshmirtz on the series, respectively.

The show is celebrated for its songs, including hits like “Gitchee Gitchee Goo” and “Busted.” To celebrate the new season, Disney has announced a brand-new LOFI album and soundtrack. LOFI: Phineas and Ferb releases on May 9, featuring 10 songs from the original series reimagined into a lo-fi style, while this new season’s original soundtrack will be available on June 6.

Robert Downey Jr. is ‘immersed’ in creating Doctor Doom, Russo Bros. say
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Robert Downey Jr. is deep in preparation mode for his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo tell Entertainment Tonight that the former Iron Man actor, who’ll be playing the villain Doctor Doom in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, is in the “very intense process” of developing the character.

“He is so immersed in it. He is so dialed in,” Joe Russo said. “He’s writing backstory, costume ideas … We were just on the phone with him this morning before we got here talking about it. He just loves really rich three-dimensional characters. He sees a real opportunity here with the character.”

Downey’s surprise casting was announced at Comic-Con last year. He previously played Iron Man in 10 films, before being killed off in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

Avengers: Doomsday also marks the Russo brothers’ return to the franchise after helming Endgame. They’ll also direct Doomsday’s follow-up, Avengers: Secret Wars. Doomsday is currently set for a May 2026 release.

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick star in ‘Another Simple Favor’ teaser trailer
Lorenzo Sisti

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick reunite in a brand-new teaser trailer for the highly anticipated movie Another Simple Favor.

The sequel to 2018’s A Simple Favor received a teaser trailer on Wednesday, giving a new glimpse at Kendrick’s Stephanie and Lively’s Emily’s reunion at Emily’s Capri wedding.

In the new teaser trailer, Emily, who was incarcerated at the end of the first movie, asks Stephanie to be her maid of honor while seemingly surprising her at a presentation.

“Do you think I invited you to get revenge? For stealing my life and taking my kid away from me?” asks Emily later in the teaser.

“Stephanie Smothers (Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Lively) reunite on the beautiful island of Capri, Italy, for Emily’s extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman,” reads the synopsis for the film. “Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square.”

The new lookahead gets increasingly tense with a shot of an explosion and several scenes of violence.

“If I do try to murder you, it will make an amazing sequel,” says Emily as the teaser peaks in intensity.

The 2018 film revolves around Emily and Stephanie’s friendship turned awry when Emily seemingly disappears and Stephanie discovers her dark past.

The upcoming Amazon MGM Studios movie is directed by Paul Feig. It also stars Henry Golding, Bashir Salahuddin, Michele Morrone, Alex Newell, Andrew Rannells, Aparna Nancherla and Kelly McCormack.

The 2018 film was based on Darcey Bell‘s 2017 novel of the same name. The upcoming sequel comes out on May 1.

