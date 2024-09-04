Phoenix’s streak of over 100-degree temperatures reaches 100th day

Phoenix’s streak of over 100-degree temperatures reaches 100th day
Tim Grist Photography/Getty Images

(PHOENIX) — Phoenix reached a sweltering milestone Tuesday, with Arizona’s capital city logging its 100th straight day of over 100-degree weather.

The National Weather Service (NWS) Phoenix took to X to share the record-breaking news, warning that the dangerously high temperatures are forecast to continue.

“Phoenix has just reached this mark today and the streak is expected to continue, with no end currently in sight,” NWS Phoenix wrote, adding, “This is by far the longest streak on record.”

The previous record was 76 straight days set in 1993, according to the agency.

Triple-digit temperatures began in Phoenix on May 27, when the city experienced the first 102-degree F day of the streak, and temperatures have stayed consistently high or higher ever since.

The measurements are taken at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, according to the agency.

Ariane Middel, a professor at Arizona State University’s Urban Climate Research Center, called the milestone “a historic and alarming benchmark in our ongoing struggle with extreme heat.”

“The prolonged heat exacerbates health risks, especially for vulnerable populations,” Middel said.

Heat-related illnesses, including heat exhaustion and heatstroke, occur when a person’s body temperature rises faster than the body can cool itself, and can damage the brain and other vital organs, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Early symptoms can include dizziness, headaches, nausea, weakness and fatigue, according to the agency.

The public health agency further notes that older adults, the very young and people with chronic diseases and mental illnesses are at the highest risk of heat illnesses.

“This record-breaking heat in Phoenix highlights the urgent need for national awareness of extreme heat. The prolonged exposure to such high temperatures is not just a local issue here in Phoenix but part of broader climate trends that could affect other regions,” she added.

Phoenix is poised to set another extreme heat record the next time the thermostat reaches 110 degrees, which could come later this week, according to officials.

In 2023, Phoenix set the previous record of 54 days with temperatures at or above 110 degrees — and on Friday, the city matched that mark.

Earlier Tuesday, NWS Phoenix shared an “Excessive Heat Warning” for the region as temperatures are expected to reach 10 degrees above normal in the city and across much of the southwest from Wednesday through Friday.

Temperatures could approach 100 degrees in Los Angeles, California and close to 114 in Phoenix.

“Remember to practice smart heat safety by staying hydrated and limiting your time outdoors,” the agency cautioned.

This comes as more than 35 million Americans in eight states are on heat and wildfire alerts from California to North Dakota.

Extreme heat has been a reality this summer for the U.S. and worldwide.

July 2024 was the hottest month ever recorded since global records began in 1850, according to the Global Climate Report from the U.S. National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI).

It was also the 14th consecutive month in which the temperature record was broken, according to the report.

Authorities hunt for suspects involved in illegal elk poaching after four found dead
National Park Service

(NEW YORK) — Four elk were shot and killed in a poaching incident at a national park, according to authorities.

Redwood National and State Park rangers and wardens from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife are now asking for the public’s help in “an investigation of elk poaching,” after four dead elk were discovered on July 21 near the Williams Ridge area along Bald Hills Road, according to a statement from the National Park Service released on Tuesday.

“An investigation determined that the four elk had been killed and no meat had been taken,” NPS officials said. “The area where the elk were killed is located within Redwood National Park, where hunting is prohibited by federal and state law. Officers also determined that lead shot was used to shoot the elk. Lead poisoning from ingestion of lead ammunition is the single largest threat to free-flying California condors.”

The Yurok Tribe, in partnership with Redwood National and State Parks and other agencies including the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and California Department of Parks and Recreation, have only reintroduced California condors to the region two years ago and officials are now concerned about their wellbeing since “poaching and illegal game killing pose a grave danger to the birds,” according to NPS.

Redwood National and State Parks in California contain 133,000 acres of federal and state land in Humboldt and Del Norte Counties, NPS said.

“Seven elk herds call Redwood National and State Parks home. The Roosevelt elk (Cervis elaphus roosevelti), is the largest of the six recognized subspecies of elk in North America; they once inhabited areas from southern British Columbia to Sonoma County, Calif,” officials said in their statement announcing the poaching investigation.

“Roosevelt elk in California persist today only in Humboldt and Del Norte Counties and western Siskiyou County,” authorities said. “Tourists from all over the world and Californians alike enjoy the opportunity to see Roosevelt elk within their historical home range at Redwood National and State Parks. Park rangers are committed to protecting these amazing animals and urge the public to help them in this effort.”

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact park officials at 707-465-7751 or call the park’s anonymous crime tip line at 707-765-7353.

Landslide in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, threatens homes, prompts evacuations
Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

(RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif.) — An ongoing crisis stemming from a widening landslide is threatening multimillion-dollar homes in the Southern California city of Rancho Palos Verdes.

The landslide grew worse over the weekend and prompted an evacuation warning for more than 100 homes in the oceanside community, officials said.

Residents in the growing landslide zone, which has spread about 680 acres over the past year the community has been dealing with the issue, were advised Sunday to leave the area after the Southern California Edison (SCE) utility company shut off power to 140 homes and said another 105 residents were poised to lose electricity by Monday night.

“SCE has determined there is a public safety threat,” the utility company said in a statement. “Electricity service will be discontinued in these zones effective Sunday, September 1 at 12 p.m. PST. DO NOT USE WATER OR PLUMBING AFTER THE POWER IS SHUT OFF — THIS COULD RESULT IN A SEWER SPILL.”

Rancho Palos Verdes is located about 30 miles south of Los Angeles.

City officials said homes, roads and infrastructure have already been damaged by the landslide, which has been shifting for decades, but began to accelerate following heavy rains in the spring of 2023.

“There is no playbook for an emergency like this one,” Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, who represents the area, said at a news conference Sunday. “We’re sparing no expense. This is bigger than Rancho Palos Verdes. This land movement is so gigantic and so damaging, that one city should not have to bear the burden alone.”

Hahn said the county has committed $5 million to respond to the disaster.

Hahn called on California Gov. Gavin Newsom to visit the area in hopes he will declare a state of emergency.

“Yes, this landslide has been moving for decades, but the acceleration that’s happening currently is beyond what any of us could have foretold, and it demands more response from the state, more response from the federal government,” Hahn said.

Officials said the shifting land has caused water and gas pipes to leak and the city has been forced to red-tag at least two homes that have been made uninhabitable by damage.

Officials said that earlier this month the landslide caused a 10,000-gallon sewer spill on private property.

“It’s just kind of mind-blowing,” one resident told ABC Los Angeles station KABC. “It doesn’t feel legal.”

‘Black Swan’ murder trial puts self-defense allegation front and center
Marilyn Nieves/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Doug and Ashley Benefield seemed to have a fairy tale romance — a beautiful ballerina swept off her feet by a dashing older man, married only 13 days after they started dating. However, less than four years later, Doug would be dead, killed by Ashley in what she claims was self-defense.

The trial is playing out in a Florida courtroom, with prosecutors accusing Ashley of wanting sole custody of the couple’s daughter Emerson.

“This case is about a woman who, very early on in her pregnancy, decided she wanted to be a single mother,” prosecutor Suzanne O’Donnell said. “Her husband and everything she did from that point on was to attain that goal and she would stop at nothing to attain that goal. When there was no other option, she shoots him and kills him and claims self-defense.”

However, Ashley Benefield’s attorney argued that she was trapped in an abusive relationship, stating that Doug Benefield was a manipulative, controlling and abusive man.

Doug and Ashley met in 2016 at a political event. They instantly connected despite their 30-year age difference. Doug was a recently widowed father to a teenage daughter named Eva.

Doug went as far as reversing his vasectomy so he and Ashley could have a child together. However, their whirlwind romance started to crumble as the ballet company they started together failed, and Ashley claiming Doug became abusive.

“Ms. Benefield was alleging that Doug had been violent toward her,” Stephanie Murphy, a former attorney for Doug, said. “She alleged that he had hit the dog, fired a gun into the ceiling. The biggest allegation was that he was poisoning her and their child in utero with heavy metals.”

On May 6, 2020, Ashley filed a restraining order against Doug.

Things came to a head on Sept. 27, 2020. Doug was helping Ashley load a U-Haul at her mother’s house. They were planning on moving to Maryland, with Doug living separately.

According to court documents filed by the defense, Ashley claims Doug struck her, hitting her on the side of her head, and then tried to keep her from leaving the room.

“When I saw her after the incident, there was edema swelling on the side of her face,” Dr. Barbara Russell said.

Ashley claims she feared for her life, shot Doug multiple times in self-defense, and then ran to her neighbor’s house.

But Eva Benefield told ABC News’ 20/20 that she doesn’t believe it was self-defense.

“If it was self-defense, why did she shoot — why shoot multiple times?” Eva said. “If I was defending myself in a situation I would shoot once and I wouldn’t shoot to kill. I wouldn’t take a life away. And she clearly wanted to take my dad’s life away and ruin her own child’s life and ruin my life.”

The high-profile case has been coined “the Black Swan murder trial,” named after the movie starring Natalie Portman. The movie tells the story of a tortured artist whose quest for perfection leads to mental instability. Ashley’s ballet background inspired the title.

“I think what it comes down to is that ‘the black swan’ has a catchy ring and it sensationalizes my life and my situation, and so they ran with it,” Ashley told ABC News before her trial. “And it’s sad to me that people who don’t even know me have this idea of a monster when they think of me.”

She decided to speak exclusively with ABC because she wanted to help other women who had gone through similar experiences.

“I am really doing it for other people because I know I’m not alone in this,” Ashley said. “There are women all over the country, all over the world, who have gone through or are going through hard situations behind closed doors. The statistic is like 1 in 3, 1 in 4 women will experience domestic violence of some sort in their lifetime. And until you have been there or it’s someone that you know and care about, it’s not something that you think about.”

During testimony, Ashley alleged that Doug had been violent toward her.

In submitted text messages, Doug admitted to punching their dog and shooting a gun in the home, writing, “I shot the gun… How many times did I tell you I was having a nervous breakdown?”

Outside the court, advocates for survivors of domestic violence have rallied around Ashley, including her mother and 6-year-old daughter, Emerson.

The case is now in the hands of the jury of five women and one man. Ashley Benefield is facing 25 years to life in prison.

“It’s a horrible reality. I wouldn’t wish this on anybody,” Ashley said. “Emerson’s already been through a lot. I can’t imagine how this would affect her if things were to go poorly at trial.”

