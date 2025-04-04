Pierce Brosnan on playing Helen Mirren’s husband in ‘MobLand’: ‘I have the greatest admiration’

Jason Bell/Paramount+

Pierce Brosnan is the patriarch of an Irish crime family in the new series MobLand.

The show, which comes from Guy Ritchie, drops new episodes every Sunday exclusively on Paramount+.

Brosnan plays Conrad Harrigan, the head of a successful Irish crime family based in London. Helen Mirren plays his wife, Maeve Harrigan, and he told ABC Audio working alongside her was as delightful as getting ready beside her in the makeup trailer each morning.

“It was such a delightful company of people. Every day was a joy to go to work,” Brosnan said. “I have the greatest admiration for Helen. And we’d be in the makeup trailer, 6 o’clock in the morning, cup of tea. She’d be getting ready here, I’d be getting ready there.”

Brosnan said MobLand fulfilled his dream of getting to work with Ritchie. His wife, Keely Shaye Smith, told him last year to make a list of all the directors he has yet to collaborate with who he’d love to get the chance to work with.

“I’ve always wanted to work with him,” Brosnan said of Ritchie. “He was on my list.”

Out of the 10 directors he wrote down, he has already accomplished working with two of them — Ritchie with MobLand and Steven Soderbergh with the film Black Bag.

MobLand has “its own unique place in my heart now,” Brosnan said. “Helen is impeccable, Tom [Hardy], great presence. And then, you know, great dialogue.”

Gene Hackman, wife and dog found dead in home under ‘suspicious’ circumstances; 2 other dogs found alive
Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa in 2003; SGranitz/WireImage

An investigation is underway after actor Gene Hackman, 95, and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, 64, were found dead alongside a dog in their Santa Fe, New Mexico, home, authorities said.

The couple was found Wednesday afternoon during a welfare check after their neighbor called and was concerned about their well-being, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.

There were no obvious signs of death. Their deaths were “suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation” due to all of the “circumstances surrounding” the scene, according to the search warrant affidavit.

The Academy Award-winning actor was found on the floor in the mud room, according to the search warrant. It appeared he fell suddenly, and he and his wife “showed obvious signs of death,” the document said.

Arakawa was found lying on her side on the floor in a bathroom, with a space heater near her body, according to the search warrant.

Her body showed signs of decomposition, the document said. There was mummification to her hands and feet, the document said.

On the counter near Arakawa was an opened prescription bottle, with pills scattered, according to the search warrant.

A German shepherd was found dead about 10 to 15 feet from Arakawa, the document said.

But two other dogs were found alive. One healthy dog was near Arakawa and the other was located outside, according to the search warrant.

The Santa Fe City Fire Department found no signs of a possible carbon monoxide leak or poisoning, the document said. If there was carbon monoxide at the scene, it could have vented out of the home through the open front door before responders arrived.

New Mexico Gas Company also responded and “as of now, there are no signs or evidence indicating there were any problems associated to the pipes in and around the residence,” the document said.

A maintenance worker who initially responded to the home found the front door open, according to the search warrant affidavit. But there were no signs of forced entry and no signs items were taken or rummaged through, the document said.

Their manner and cause of death are not known, the document said.

The Sheriff’s Office said foul play is not suspected.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

New ‘Little House on the Prairie’ adaptation on the horizon
NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Get ready to head back to the world of Little House on the Prairie.

Netflix announced Wednesday that fans can look forward to a “reimagining” of Laura Ingalls Wilder‘s famous book series, which also spawned a massively popular series in the ’70s and ’80s.

“Part family drama, part survival tale, and part origin story, the series will offer a kaleidoscopic view of the struggles and triumphs of those who shaped the American West,” read an X post from the streamer.

Rebecca Sonnenshine is the showrunner for the new Little House on the Prairie series.

“I fell deeply in love with these books when I was 5 years old,” Sonnenshine told Tudum. “They inspired me to become a writer and a filmmaker, and I am honored and thrilled to be adapting these stories for a new audience.”

Wilder published eight installments in her semi-autobiographical Little House on the Prairie book series between 1932 and 1943.

Those books served as the inspiration for the television series of the same name, which ran for nine seasons between 1974 and 1983 and starred Michael Landon, Karen Grassle, Melissa Gilbert and more.

3rd ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ star announces pregnancy
Disney/Pamela Littky

A baby is on the way for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Mayci Neeley.

Neeley, who is part of the cast of the hit Hulu series, announced Friday that she is expecting her third child with husband Jacob Neeley.

“Baby #3 is on the way and we couldn’t be happier!” the reality star and TikToker wrote in an Instagram post.

The couple are already parents to daughter Harlow and son Hudson.

In an exclusive interview with People, Neeley said that she and her husband revealed the news to their kids that they were going to have a third sibling an hour before they told the rest of their family.

“We were in California for Christmas break,” she said. “I knew that if we told them, they were going to spill the beans to my family, so I had to kind of do a two-in-one. So we told them, I want to say an hour before we told our whole family.”

She continued, “My kids are so excited to have a sibling. They already fight over whose baby it is, which is so funny. My daughter, she’s like, ‘It’s my baby!’ and my son’s like, ‘No, it’s our baby.’ They fight over who is going to change diapers, and I’m like, ‘Great, I’ve got some little helpers.’ I’m excited for them, for all of us.”

Two years ago Neeley revealed in a YouTube video that she and her husband were going to start IVF again after having her daughter Harlow via IVF in 2020.

“It’s been really exciting,” she said. “I think when you do IVF, it’s not a fun process. Usually you tell your friends and family that you’re doing it, so there are no secrets or surprises. We decided this time not to share it with anyone, not even our family.”

